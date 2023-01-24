ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Pueblo law enforcement addresses uptick in crime

By Rhea Jha
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GKJct_0kP2mcV500

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies gathered on Monday in a joint press conference to address crime in Pueblo County.

In attendance were officials from the Pueblo Police Department, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office, and the Pueblo County District Attorney’s office who say they are committed to reducing crime. According to Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller crime has been steadily increasing.

But this spike in crime only began recently. From 2018 through 2020, the crime rate in the county was declining. Pueblo County ending its three-year streak of declining crime rates, with a sharp uptick following the pandemic.

Crime reporting is categorized into Part I offenses and Part II offenses. Part I are “serious crimes,” likely to be reported to law enforcement, including murder, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, arson, human trafficking – commercial sex acts, and human trafficking –involuntary servitude. Part II offenses are described as “less serious” offenses.

In 2021, Part I crimes shot up by 22% in Pueblo County. Following the upward trend, 2022, saw a 13% increase in Part I crimes. Pueblo law enforcement agencies are now trying to figure out what changed, and how they can tackle these issues differently.

“As we look at the crime rate in Pueblo County, we want the public to know that we’re all committed as a team to take this on,” said Jeff Choster, Pueblo County District Attorney, ensuring that Pueblo law enforcement officials would be working collaboratively to tackle these issues.

However, they point to staffing issues as one of their biggest challenges.

“On any given day, the Sheriff’s Department is down about 50 deputies. The Pueblo Police Department is down to 20-25 officers. I’m down ten prosecuting attorneys. Proportionately, we’re all down about 40% of where we’d like to be,” said Choster.

Blaming the events of 2020, including COVID and defunding the police efforts, officials say staffing is at the worst point they have ever seen it. City of Pueblo Police Chief, Chris Noeller, says he is used to the cycle of staffing, but not like this.

“I’ve been doing this job for 29 years and these cycles are not new. The dip in this cycle is probably the most extreme I’ve seen in that 29 years,” said Noeller.

Their solution, implemented at the end of 2022, was more compensation and hiring incentives and it seems to be working. The mayor and city council approved a 7% raise for officers and a raise in starting salary of $500 per month for new hires.

Earlier this month, the Pueblo Police Department closed recruitment for their academy at 137 applicants. Noeller says this was the highest number of applicants since September 2020.

“I think we’re starting to re-enter a phase where people are starting to get reinvigorated to do the job,” said Noeller. “I think some of the stuff we started implementing in 2022 will help us address those issues as we move into 2023.”

This year they are also implementing an intern program during the summer, in hopes that they can gain some recruits that way.

Another 2022 initiative they highlighted to address crime was their DICE officers, an acronym for Directed Investigations and Community Engagement which handle low-level crime.

“They are doing fantastic work in terms of preventing shoplifting, preventing some of the homelessness in front of our commercial established months…Instead of a commercial enterprise having to call 911…they have a way to call directly into the patrol car itself,” said Choster.

In 2023, they will be tackling the issue of crime through a few more initiatives two of them being the construction of a new jail as well as a mental health and substance abuse program for criminals.

“As the construction of the new jail comes…We’re working toward a system to…identify the underlying causal factors of the crimes that they’re committing…So that we’re not further creating criminals. Rather, we’re getting people to help that they need, be it substance abuse or mental health,” said Pueblo County Sheriff, David Lucero.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 3

Related
KXRM

Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man stabbed in abdomen in Pueblo, suspect arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed in the abdomen during a domestic violence incident Wednesday morning. According to PPD, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at around 11:27 a.m. officers were sent to the 1000 block of Ruppel Street near North Hudson Avenue and 18th Street […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help police identify package thieves in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying package thieves who stole from a home on Tuesday, Jan. 24. If you can identify the pictured suspects, or know of their whereabouts, contact the Cañon City Police Department.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Help locate truck related to attempted theft

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a truck in connection to an attempted motor vehicle theft at a mobile home park. EPSO said the truck is distinctive with a lowered back end. The occupants of the truck are allegedly being sought […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Crime Stoppers discuss how citizens can prevent crime

(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Crime Stoppers will be discussing how the citizens of Colorado Springs can help fight and prevent crime in the community in a town hall Tuesday evening, Jan. 24. Following a recent uptick in violent crimes, the town hall is an effort to reduce crime levels. The public will be able to learn […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSP: El Paso County is the worst county for speeding

(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning drivers of the dangers of speeding in School and construction zones after citing almost 10,000 drivers for speeding in these zones. According to CSP, over a three-year period from 2019 to 2021, troopers cited 9,643 people for speeding in construction or school zones. CSP said speeding […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

VIDEO: Help CSPD identify attempted robbery suspect

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Robbery Unit is requesting help from the community in identifying an attempted robbery suspect. According to CSPD, the robbery attempt happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 at approximately 9 p.m. at the 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of South Academy Boulevard. CSPD said the suspect approached […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man stabbed in arm in Pueblo, suspect sought

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and stabbed in the arm while walking on the street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. PPD said officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue on a report of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Deputy Sheriff arrested on felony charges

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A Deputy Sheriff with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has been arrested on felony charges related to alleged domestic violence, according to EPSO. In a press release, EPSO said 29-year-old Deputy Sheriff Dalton Bridges was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25, by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) and was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Teens arrested in string of car thefts, robberies

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two teens after a series of search warrants were executed on Thursday, Jan. 26 in response to a string of car thefts, burglaries, and robberies. CSPD said the crimes began in December of 2022. Several different CSPD units worked together to identify the suspects and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Pueblo Police looking for stabbing suspect

$1,000 reward for the return of historic Downtown …. $1,000 reward for the return of historic Downtown sign. Vitalant shared blood supply is sinking to the lowest level and they are in need of donors. Woodbine Apartments evacuated after gasoline hazard. Woodbine Apartments evacuated after gasoline hazard. Deputy Sheriff charged...
PUEBLO, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Sheriff: Woman arrested for assault on peace officers

Tabatha Ann Misko, 38, failure to comply on theft charge; warrants for violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance. Danielle Lynette Sharp, 35, third-degree assault, domestic violence. Kobie Michael Amalett Griffey, 24, DUI, speeding (25-39 MPH over). Dezarai Marie Eason, 35, warrant for theft. Cici Elizabeth Casey,...
KXRM

Man barricaded inside Pueblo home arrested by SWAT team

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25 after a domestic fight resulted in the suspect barricading himself inside a home for several hours. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers responded around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday to a home in the 300 block of West 20th Street, just […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Arrest made in gasoline hazard at apartment complex

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 1/25/2023 3:37 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has confirmed to FOX21 news that an arrest has been made in connection to the gasoline hazard reported by CSFD on Wednesday. A Public Information Officer with CSPD said due to the arrest, the incident appears to have been deliberate. CSPD said additional information would be […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

PPD: Man and woman hit by van, driver evaluated by police

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a van and two pedestrians on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 24. According to PPD, around 6:55 p.m. officers were called to 18th Street and North Hudson Avenue about a car crash involving pedestrians. When […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

1 injured in southeast Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger after a man was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police find victim shot near South Academy and Astrozon

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night, Jan. 24. According to CSPD, around 10:12 p.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard near Astrozon Boulevard about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Teens set fire to motel room, cause $1600 in damage

(FLORENCE, Colo.) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in Florence in January on felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass. According to a press release from the Florence Police Department (FPD), officers originally responded on Dec. 7, 2022 to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 Motel, to take a report […]
FLORENCE, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County deputies investigating counterfeit money

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for two men for an investigation into counterfeit money used at a Pueblo West business. If you have any information about either man, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 referencing counterfeit money. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy