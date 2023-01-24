Read full article on original website
nittanysportsnow.com
For Kiesewetter playing at Penn State was ‘No. 1 on his List’
Karson Kiesewetter grew up 45 minutes away from Penn State in his hometown of Altoona. Now, he’ll be calling Happy Valley home for the next few years after verbally committing as a preferred walk on earlier this week. It’s been a long time coming for Kiesewetter, who has dreamt...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Signees Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer In Top 10 TE’s in On3 300 Recruiting Rankings
On Thursday, On3 released their latest rankings from the 2023 recruiting cycle and Penn State landed two of the top 10 tight ends in the Class of 2023 on signing day. Four-star tight ends Andrew Rappleyea from Milton High School in Milton, Massachusetts, finished as the second-ranked tight end in the 2023 recruiting cycle, while Joey Schlaffer from Exeter Township in Reading, Pennsylvania, finished as the ninth-ranked tight end nationally.
Penn State Football had one of the best hauls in the 2023 recruiting cycle at this key position
Penn State football signed another top 15 recruiting class back in December. Penn State Football has recently become famous for its elite tight end play, and that is expected to continue in the coming years. The Nittany Lions signed two tight ends in the 2023 cycle. They were Joey Schlaffer...
nittanysportsnow.com
In-State QB Karson Kiesewetter Commits to Penn State as a Preferred Walk-On
Karson Kiesewetter, a Class of 2023 in-state standout athlete has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Kiesewetter plays quarterback for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He put up nice stats this season completing 131 of 199 passes for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 1,560 yards on 224 carries (7.0 yards per carry), and 31 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions in his career.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Add PWO Commitment from PIAA Sprinting Champ, 2023 WR Ethan Black
2022 PIAA Class-2A 100- and 200-meter dash champ Ethan Black is now a Nittany Lion. Black, a 2023 wide receiver from Conemaugh Township High in Davidsburg, Pennsylvania, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. “I am blessed to announce that I have...
nittanysportsnow.com
The Penn State Daily Notebook- January 25
Update (11:25 AM)- **2025 wide receiver/defensive back Tony Williams (West Palm Beach, Florida) received an offer this morning from Penn State. Williams (6’2″, 180) received the offer from Penn State assistant JaJuan Seider. Along with Penn State, Williams holds offers from South Florida, Florida Atlantic, Bowling Green and Pitt.
nittanysportsnow.com
Q&A: Virginia Football Beat Writer Greg Madia Says Penn State did ‘Excellent Job’ in Hiring WR Coach Marques Hagans
Marques Hagans is the new receivers coach for Penn State football, and he’s drawn rave reviews from fans and media. On the day Penn State hired Hagans away from the University of Virginia’s football program, Nittany Sports Now’s Mike Farrell wrote that Hagans is a “home run hire.”
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Penn State Defensive Line Transfer
The Mountaineers add a big piece up front.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Wrestling: Predicting Friday’s Massive Dual Meet vs. Iowa
It doesn’t get any bigger than Friday’s wrestling dual meet with No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa. All eyes from the college wrestling world will be on the action in the second and final Bryce Jordan Center dual of the season. But which way will the...
Mifflin County wrestling clips State College 39-33 in Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown
Mifflin County battled to a hard-fought 39-33 divisional victory against State College Thursday. Hunter Johnson (120), Kamden Everly (126), Parker Kearns (160), Avery Aurand (189), and Truitt Davis (215) each tallied pins to pace the Huskies.
Former players explain why ‘Penn State got a good one’ in new WR coach Marques Hagans
Terrell Jana was on the verge of tears. It was late September 2018 when Jana, then a second-year wide receiver, saw limited snaps and zero targets in Virginia’s win over Louisville. Hours after the game, Jana sat in the locker room of the Cavaliers’ practice facility with his head in his hands.
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Rutgers
Penn State men’s basketball (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) is looking to build off Saturday’s win over Nebraska by passing a tough road test at Rutgers. Here are five things to know ahead of Tuesday night’s game. LOOKING FOR TWO. Penn State’s won consecutive Big Ten games once...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Struggles From 3, Falls to Rutgers 65-45
Rutgers imposed its size advantage defensively by holding Penn State to its lowest point total of the season in a 65-45 Tuesday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. After Seth Lundy hit a three-pointer to start the game for Penn State, the team missed its next...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Died by the 3’: Penn State Basketball Twitter Reacts to Rutgers Loss
Penn State basketball had its NCAA Tournament hopes took a hit Tuesday night in Piscataway. Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s team shot 4-for-26 from 3-point land and failed to break 50 points in a 65-45 loss to Rutgers. The loss drops Penn State to 13-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big...
nittanysportsnow.com
“Never Gets Fouled”: Micah Shrewsberry Shows Frustration on Lack Of Calls On Jalen Pickett
Penn State men’s head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry pointed out many of his frustrations after Tuesday night’s 65-45 loss to Rutgers. He spoke about the team playing “soft”, talking about the way they played particularly on the defensive side of the ball. However, another one of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees big jumps in latest InterMat rankings after 2-win week
On Tuesday, InterMat released its new rankings, and several Nittany Lions made big leaps. Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 following his two bonus-point victories over the weekend. Levi Haines, a true freshman, skyrocketed up the rankings from No. 17 to...
All eyes pointing toward college wrestling’s 1 vs. 2 showdown Friday between Penn State and Iowa
One of the many things that will make Friday’s Big Ten wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa before a Jordan Center sellout crowd of about 16,000 people are the number of toss-up bouts, to say nothing of the number of tosses that might come with them.
Former Penn State President Graham Spanier to promote his book on Sandusky scandal in campus appearance
In the prologue to his memoir, Graham Spanier summed up his life as Penn State University president until his world came crashing down around him in November 2011. “I was all in,” he said. “And it should be no secret that I miss my job.”. Not that he’s...
Casino to open in State College, PA
State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
