Oakland, CA

KRON4

Oakland armed power tool thefts increasing, arrests made

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two arrests have been made in connection to recent armed power tool robberies in Oakland, according to a news release from the Oakland Police Department. Oakland police cite a spike in armed power tool thefts over the past four months. In 2023, OPD has already investigated four such cases.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two men shot in Lower Nob Hill restaurant following dispute

Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred following a dispute at a Lower Nob Hill restaurant in San Francisco, police announced on Thursday. San Francisco Police Department units were called about 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1600 block of California Street, near Polk Street, on reports of the shooting and found one man lying with a gunshot wound in the street and another injured inside a nearby business. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Search continues for suspects in Oakland mass shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are still searching for the people involved in Monday night’s mass shooting, which killed one man and injured multiple others. Wednesday, a new Oakland city councilmember talked with KRON4 about his plan to decrease gun violence. “Oakland is a resilient town with...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held in Oakland for victims of California mass shootings

A crowd gathered at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The group, Oakland AAPI, organized the event to give people a chance to come together to honor those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and in Oakland, as well as the tragedy in Monterey Park.
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Arrest Made in San Francisco Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident

Two Accidents by Same Driver in the Mission District Cause Fatality and Injuries. A driver in a fatality accident was placed under arrest after being involved in two separate collisions in the Mission District of San Francisco. The collisions resulted in injuries and one fatality on January 22. The initial accident occurred at the 16th Street intersection with Capp Street around 2:11 a.m. and involved a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting

CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
CAMPBELL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dog owner arrested for beating pit bull mix; drugs and firearms found

SAN PABLO, Calif. - A dog owner accused of animal cruelty is in jail after neighbors captured videos of his pit bull mix being beaten on several occasions, investigators said. The calls to Contra Costa County Animal Services began Monday from Montoya Garden Apartments in San Pablo. Residents reported seeing blood, hearing a dog cry out, and witnessing a man severely beating his dog several times.
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspected Alameda shoplifter arrested after leaving getaway car in no parking zone

ALAMEDA – A suspected shoplifter's mistake was leaving his stolen getaway car running in a no-parking zone at Alameda South Shore Center, where police were waiting when he dashed from a store with a security guard on his heels Tuesday morning.An Alameda officer had noticed the car about 10:15 a.m., blocking a ADA ramp at the shopping center, according to a post on the police department's Facebook account.The car was idling, and as the officer inspected it, she found it had been reported stolen by BART police.The officer then heard yelling coming from a store and saw a security guard chasing a man with two baskets full of items. The man didn't notice the officer and threw items into the car, but as he tried to get into the driver's seat, officers stopped him, police said.The merchandise was returned to the business and the registered owner of the stolen vehicle was contacted, according to police.The 60-year-old suspect, an Oakland resident, was arrested on suspicion of crimes that include theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a probation violation.
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4

Females, 18 and 14, arrested for Sephora burglary

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday after they stole from Sephora, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The suspects entered the store, located at 1785 Fourth Street, just before 12:30 p.m., police said. They immediately began stealing bottles of fragrance and other Sephora products.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department

New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
OAKLAND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord Police Conducting DUI Patrol on Friday

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 26, 2023) — Additional officers from the Concord Police Department will go out on patrol 1/27/23 from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM. They will look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The Concord Police Department remains committed to keeping the...
CONCORD, CA

Community Policy