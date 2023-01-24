Read full article on original website
KRON4
Oakland school mass shooting case remains unsolved, police release video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of a mass shooting targeting an Oakland music video crew earlier this week, police are calling attention to a 2022 mass shooting that targeted students and still remains unsolved. No arrests have been made in either of Oakland’s two mass shootings.
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
KRON4
Oakland armed power tool thefts increasing, arrests made
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two arrests have been made in connection to recent armed power tool robberies in Oakland, according to a news release from the Oakland Police Department. Oakland police cite a spike in armed power tool thefts over the past four months. In 2023, OPD has already investigated four such cases.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
Two men shot in Lower Nob Hill restaurant following dispute
Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred following a dispute at a Lower Nob Hill restaurant in San Francisco, police announced on Thursday. San Francisco Police Department units were called about 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1600 block of California Street, near Polk Street, on reports of the shooting and found one man lying with a gunshot wound in the street and another injured inside a nearby business. ...
SFist
Monday Shootout In Oakland Took Place During Music Video Shoot, Appears Gang Related
Because it occurred in such close succession with two mass shootings in California, a shooting incident in Oakland Monday night in which one person died and four others were injured by gunfire is being talked about in the media as a third mass shooting, but the evidence points to something different, like shootout involving multiple guns.
KTVU FOX 2
Family of Tongan man killed during Oakland police chase files wrongful death suit
OAKLAND, Calif. - The family of a Tongan man who stopped at a taco truck with his mother after a graduation ceremony and then was killed during an Oakland police pursuit, sued the city of Oakland on Thursday, alleging the officers engaged in an unauthorized "ghost chase," leading to his death and injuries to his relatives.
KRON4
Search continues for suspects in Oakland mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are still searching for the people involved in Monday night’s mass shooting, which killed one man and injured multiple others. Wednesday, a new Oakland city councilmember talked with KRON4 about his plan to decrease gun violence. “Oakland is a resilient town with...
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held in Oakland for victims of California mass shootings
A crowd gathered at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The group, Oakland AAPI, organized the event to give people a chance to come together to honor those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and in Oakland, as well as the tragedy in Monterey Park.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Arrest Made in San Francisco Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident
Two Accidents by Same Driver in the Mission District Cause Fatality and Injuries. A driver in a fatality accident was placed under arrest after being involved in two separate collisions in the Mission District of San Francisco. The collisions resulted in injuries and one fatality on January 22. The initial accident occurred at the 16th Street intersection with Capp Street around 2:11 a.m. and involved a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting
CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
Berkeley police seek help to ID man who allegedly tried to kidnap woman
The video shows a man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman near the UC Berkeley campus Tuesday evening.
KTVU FOX 2
Dog owner arrested for beating pit bull mix; drugs and firearms found
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A dog owner accused of animal cruelty is in jail after neighbors captured videos of his pit bull mix being beaten on several occasions, investigators said. The calls to Contra Costa County Animal Services began Monday from Montoya Garden Apartments in San Pablo. Residents reported seeing blood, hearing a dog cry out, and witnessing a man severely beating his dog several times.
Suspected Alameda shoplifter arrested after leaving getaway car in no parking zone
ALAMEDA – A suspected shoplifter's mistake was leaving his stolen getaway car running in a no-parking zone at Alameda South Shore Center, where police were waiting when he dashed from a store with a security guard on his heels Tuesday morning.An Alameda officer had noticed the car about 10:15 a.m., blocking a ADA ramp at the shopping center, according to a post on the police department's Facebook account.The car was idling, and as the officer inspected it, she found it had been reported stolen by BART police.The officer then heard yelling coming from a store and saw a security guard chasing a man with two baskets full of items. The man didn't notice the officer and threw items into the car, but as he tried to get into the driver's seat, officers stopped him, police said.The merchandise was returned to the business and the registered owner of the stolen vehicle was contacted, according to police.The 60-year-old suspect, an Oakland resident, was arrested on suspicion of crimes that include theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a probation violation.
KRON4
Man arrested for assault in Hayward, allegedly pushed victim to ground: police
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for aggravated assault, the Hayward Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook post. The suspect, who was not identified by police, allegedly pushed a victim to the ground, which led to them being treated at a nearby hospital. After the...
KRON4
Females, 18 and 14, arrested for Sephora burglary
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday after they stole from Sephora, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The suspects entered the store, located at 1785 Fourth Street, just before 12:30 p.m., police said. They immediately began stealing bottles of fragrance and other Sephora products.
NBC Bay Area
New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department
New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San Leandro
Multiple robbery suspects have been arrested following a series of armed robbery in the Bay area of California. It started back in May of 2022 when authorities from the City of San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda all started to experience similar robberies.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Police Conducting DUI Patrol on Friday
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 26, 2023) — Additional officers from the Concord Police Department will go out on patrol 1/27/23 from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM. They will look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The Concord Police Department remains committed to keeping the...
oaklandside.org
‘A nice place’ where gun violence is too common, neighbors say after East Oakland mass shooting
Monday’s tragic shooting at a Valero gas station on MacArthur Boulevard and Seminary Avenue left one teenager dead and seven people injured. The Oaklandside visited the location to gather reactions from small business owners and other community members and paint a picture of the surrounding East Oakland neighborhood impacted by the violence.
Comments / 6