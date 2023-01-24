Read full article on original website
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Former East Austin tank farm site could see more development
Additional sections of the former East Austin tank farm site at Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road may be redeveloped, according to a zoning change request heard by the Planning Commission Tuesday. Two pieces of the former tank farm totaling nearly 10 acres could be developed into a mix of uses...
Plan for new Brodie Oaks development in South Austin to gain final approval
A project to replace the decades-old Brodie Oaks Shopping Center strip mall, located 5 miles south of downtown, with mixed-use buildings up to 25 stories is set to receive City Council approval Jan. 26. “Brodie will be a destination landmark for South Austin, reflecting the unique character of the area...
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
What happened to the Zilker Park mini-train?
Zilker Park, the crown jewel of Austin’s park system, used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin’s most iconic attractions. “The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old maybe. It was really...
Council OKs zoning for massive redevelopment of far South Congress area
City Council on Thursday unanimously approved Community Commercial, Mixed Use and General Commercial Services zoning that will allow the site of a Southeast Austin auto salvage yard to become a vertical mixed-use development with more than 200 multifamily units and 210,000 square feet of office, as well as a 136,000-square-foot shopping center.
Contract kicks off second phase of Waterloo Greenway parks project
The next phase of the Waterloo Greenway parks system will begin construction this spring, with Jay-Reese Contractors Inc. winning the contract for the two-year-plus project. The Waller Creek Local Government Corp., the entity that manages much of the administration for the system, approved the contract this week for the section that will be known as the Confluence. Located at the southernmost point of Waller Creek, the section is located near downtown attractions such as Palm Park, Rainey Street Historic District, Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, and the Austin Convention Center.
New developments will be required to pay water, wastewater impact fees in Georgetown
Water Utility Director Chelsea Solomon provided a presentation on water and wastewater Impact fees Jan. 24. (Tekima Johnson/Community Impact) Georgetown City Council approved the maximum allowable fees after a review of Georgetown Utilities' water and wastewater impact fees. “Impact fees allow the local government to recover infrastructure costs associated with...
40 businesses now open, coming soon to Leander & Cedar Park
Cedar Park's Sephora store is located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. E100. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new business and entertainment options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming soon in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the two cities.
New homes for Elon Musk’s workforce planned in Bastrop County
There could soon be a new housing development in Bastrop County for part of Elon Musk's Central Texas workforce.
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
Convention center eyes ‘campus-style’ events schedule during closure for expansion
Leaders from the Austin Convention Center plan to take a campus-style approach to coordinating a greatly scaled back calendar of meeting and event business at downtown hotels during the four to five years the facility is closed for a substantial reconstruction expected to cost more than $1 billion. Staff from...
Truck stolen from Austin nonprofit that provides laundry services to homeless
Mission Accomplished works to provide laundry services to unhoused people.
‘Parking district’ proposal may solve South Congress parking woes
The dicey parking shuffle on South Congress is about to get a bit more predictable, thanks to the city’s Transportation Department. City Council’s Mobility Committee rang in 2023 with the welcome announcement that a new South Congress Parking & Transportation Management District, if approved, will bring an expanded paid parking program to the area in just a few months. The plan would institute meterless paid parking clustered mainly up and down South Congress Avenue, as well as “hybrid” zones of shared paid parking and residential permit space throughout the surrounding neighborhood.
New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
Over 15 storage units affected by fire at S Austin facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said 15 to 20 storage units were affected by a large fire at a facility in south Austin Thursday morning. Crews with the AFD and Travis County ESD 5 responded to Budget Storage & Parking, located at 11939 Manchaca Rd., just after 6:30 a.m. They struck a second alarm 10 minutes after arriving.
Permit to relocate home prevails over proposal to renovate
The Historic Landmark Commission voted unanimously at its regular meeting Jan. 11 to permit the relocation of a house at 2203 E. Cesar Chavez St., which was initially proposed for reuse and rehabilitation. The owner of the property, Myung Lemond, was a major contributor to this decision. Her request to...
TipSheet: Austin City Council, 1.26.23
Despite the excitement of having a new mayor and several new City Council members on the dais for the first regular meeting this year, this meeting looks … pretty boring. Though there are several familiar issues and zoning cases on the agenda from last year, it’s anticipated the bulk of the interesting ones will be postponed as the new Council continues to get its bearings.
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
Austin hair salon could shut down due to neighboring homeless camp
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin hair salon could shut down because of a neighboring homeless camp. Owners of Headspace Salon say homeless living at the large camp have threatened their employees and clients for months. They also said they have seen an uptick in vandalism and other criminal activity. The...
This Austin restaurant has the best tacos in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos, it’s a dish that can be fused with any cuisine in the world and can be as simple as a tortilla and some cheese or as complex as your foodie mind can conjure up. But there are not many concoctions out there that can compete with some grade-A fish tacos.
