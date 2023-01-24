ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

What happened to the Zilker Park mini-train?

Zilker Park, the crown jewel of Austin’s park system, used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin’s most iconic attractions. “The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old maybe. It was really...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Contract kicks off second phase of Waterloo Greenway parks project

The next phase of the Waterloo Greenway parks system will begin construction this spring, with Jay-Reese Contractors Inc. winning the contract for the two-year-plus project. The Waller Creek Local Government Corp., the entity that manages much of the administration for the system, approved the contract this week for the section that will be known as the Confluence. Located at the southernmost point of Waller Creek, the section is located near downtown attractions such as Palm Park, Rainey Street Historic District, Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, and the Austin Convention Center.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New developments will be required to pay water, wastewater impact fees in Georgetown

Water Utility Director Chelsea Solomon provided a presentation on water and wastewater Impact fees Jan. 24. (Tekima Johnson/Community Impact) Georgetown City Council approved the maximum allowable fees after a review of Georgetown Utilities' water and wastewater impact fees. “Impact fees allow the local government to recover infrastructure costs associated with...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

‘Parking district’ proposal may solve South Congress parking woes

The dicey parking shuffle on South Congress is about to get a bit more predictable, thanks to the city’s Transportation Department. City Council’s Mobility Committee rang in 2023 with the welcome announcement that a new South Congress Parking & Transportation Management District, if approved, will bring an expanded paid parking program to the area in just a few months. The plan would institute meterless paid parking clustered mainly up and down South Congress Avenue, as well as “hybrid” zones of shared paid parking and residential permit space throughout the surrounding neighborhood.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
CEDAR PARK, TX
CBS Austin

Over 15 storage units affected by fire at S Austin facility

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said 15 to 20 storage units were affected by a large fire at a facility in south Austin Thursday morning. Crews with the AFD and Travis County ESD 5 responded to Budget Storage & Parking, located at 11939 Manchaca Rd., just after 6:30 a.m. They struck a second alarm 10 minutes after arriving.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Permit to relocate home prevails over proposal to renovate

The Historic Landmark Commission voted unanimously at its regular meeting Jan. 11 to permit the relocation of a house at 2203 E. Cesar Chavez St., which was initially proposed for reuse and rehabilitation. The owner of the property, Myung Lemond, was a major contributor to this decision. Her request to...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

TipSheet: Austin City Council, 1.26.23

Despite the excitement of having a new mayor and several new City Council members on the dais for the first regular meeting this year, this meeting looks … pretty boring. Though there are several familiar issues and zoning cases on the agenda from last year, it’s anticipated the bulk of the interesting ones will be postponed as the new Council continues to get its bearings.
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin hair salon could shut down due to neighboring homeless camp

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin hair salon could shut down because of a neighboring homeless camp. Owners of Headspace Salon say homeless living at the large camp have threatened their employees and clients for months. They also said they have seen an uptick in vandalism and other criminal activity. The...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
890
Followers
2K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy