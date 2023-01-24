Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Black College Expo™ to Award Thousands of Dollars to Local Students
The 24th annual event provides educational resources and access to college. LOS ANGELES– The 24th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo™, hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California 90015. The event provides students access to over 40 HBCUs and over 100 other colleges and universities, highlighting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and other educational institutions.
Plenty confirms closure of San Francisco vertical farm, will shift focus to Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – News of Plenty closing down its South San Francisco facility first surfaced last month but flew largely under the radar. Without giving concrete numbers, Plenty’s spokesperson also suggested some job cuts related to the SF facility are inevitable. A spokesperson for the vertical farming company...
Los Angeles Homeless Count starts today
LOS ANGELES – The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, begins Tuesday and will continue through Thursday. This year’s count could bear extra significance, given the priority that...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over truck traffic
LOS ANGELES – A judge Thursday dismissed a public nuisance lawsuit brought by the City of Norwalk against Cerritos alleging that route and weight restrictions on big rig travel by Cerritos have forced the large vehicles into Norwalk, to the detriment of citizens and businesses there. The Los Angeles...
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood school is being run into the ground!
Parent Elementary has long been perceived as the “crown jewel” of Inglewood Unified School District due to it being located in a wealthier area of the district. The affluent community allows the school to take advantage of having robust fundraising efforts that have enhanced since the NFL came to town. The parent’s group has a kiosk over at SoFi Stadium and we were invited to Super Bowl 56.
LA Council votes to add additional tenant protections to Votes to South LA Zoning Plan
LOS ANGELES – The City Council voted to add more tenant protections Wednesday to the South Los Angeles Community Plan Implementation Overlay Ordinance, which covers several blocks near USC. The council requested that the city attorney incorporate recommendations that include:. — requiring developers to notify tenants of their rights...
Inglewood mayor exposed to COVID-19
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts sent an early morning email to staff alerting him he has been exposed to COVID-19 and will quarantine for seven days. “I have been exposed to COVID-19. I have tested negative and will be in 7-day quarantine from work effective...
Woman settles lawsuit against LA County Metro
LOS ANGELES – A woman who was in high school in 2018 and alleged she was wrongfully removed, handcuffed and arrested by a Los Angeles police sergeant for putting her feet on a Metro train seat has tentatively settled her lawsuit with the city. Plaintiff Bethany Nava had filed...
Man shot to death in Inglewood grocery store parking lot
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – It is being reported a man was shot to death while sitting in his car in a grocery store parking lot in Inglewood. Authorities responded to the 11000 block of Crenshaw Blvd. to Superior Grocers where they found a man shot to death in the front seat of his car.
Mother wins $12 million judgment against Long Beach Police Department over son’s death
LOS ANGELES – A jury has awarded more than $12 million to a woman who sued the city of Long Beach and one of its police officers for negligence and wrongful death in the 2017 death of her 23-year-old son, who was pinned between a Metro train and a train platform during a confrontation with the officer.
LA County extends tenant protections through March
LOS ANGELES – One week before they were set to expire, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended by two months its tenant protections against eviction for those impacted by COVID-19, while also approving the establishment of a $45 million “relief fund” for small landlords who have been unable to collect rent from some tenants.
Suspect arrested in connection with South LA hit-and-run that left two brothers dead
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have arrested a suspected hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured, police said Thursday. The suspect, 31-year-old Taylor Lee Harris, was arrested Jan. 20 in Desert Hot Springs and is...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident near LA park
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s died Monday after being struck by a car that fled the scene in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sixth Street and South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Former LA area police officer reaches settlement in retaliation lawsuit
LOS ANGELES – A former Vernon police officer who sued the city, alleging he was forced to retire five years early because of alleged harassment he endured due to medical problems — including kidney cancer — has reached a settlement in his case, averting a retrial. Lawyers...
Authorities ID man killed after car drove off freeway embankment
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo...
Orange County Supervisors support state legislation against fentanyl dealers
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County supervisors Tuesday approved writing a letter of support for state Sen. Tom Umberg’s bill that could help prosecutors file second-degree murder charges against fentanyl dealers when a customer dies as a result of ingesting their product. Umberg, D-Santa Ana, says he introduced...
Police seeking assistance with homicide investigation in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help in seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, at about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash in West Covina
WEST COVINA, Calif. – A man was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the West Covina area. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday to the westbound 10 Freeway at Pacific Avenue, where they found a big rig and a white Honda near the center divider and the Honda on fire, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Op-Ed: It’s time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Once again let me say a prophet isn’t honored in his own home. Didn’t I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public’s safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
Traffic collision leads to shooting in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. – A crash involving a pair of SUVs in Santa Monica escalated into a shooting Tuesday, with one motorist suffering a gunshot wound to a shoulder and the other taken into custody. At about 3:42 p.m., officers were flagged down by an individual near Sixth Street...
