Los Angeles Black College Expo™ to Award Thousands of Dollars to Local Students

The 24th annual event provides educational resources and access to college. LOS ANGELES– The 24th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo™, hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California 90015. The event provides students access to over 40 HBCUs and over 100 other colleges and universities, highlighting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and other educational institutions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Homeless Count starts today

LOS ANGELES – The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, begins Tuesday and will continue through Thursday. This year’s count could bear extra significance, given the priority that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Judge dismisses lawsuit over truck traffic

LOS ANGELES – A judge Thursday dismissed a public nuisance lawsuit brought by the City of Norwalk against Cerritos alleging that route and weight restrictions on big rig travel by Cerritos have forced the large vehicles into Norwalk, to the detriment of citizens and businesses there. The Los Angeles...
NORWALK, CA
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood school is being run into the ground!

Parent Elementary has long been perceived as the “crown jewel” of Inglewood Unified School District due to it being located in a wealthier area of the district. The affluent community allows the school to take advantage of having robust fundraising efforts that have enhanced since the NFL came to town. The parent’s group has a kiosk over at SoFi Stadium and we were invited to Super Bowl 56.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Inglewood mayor exposed to COVID-19

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts sent an early morning email to staff alerting him he has been exposed to COVID-19 and will quarantine for seven days. “I have been exposed to COVID-19. I have tested negative and will be in 7-day quarantine from work effective...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Woman settles lawsuit against LA County Metro

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was in high school in 2018 and alleged she was wrongfully removed, handcuffed and arrested by a Los Angeles police sergeant for putting her feet on a Metro train seat has tentatively settled her lawsuit with the city. Plaintiff Bethany Nava had filed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man shot to death in Inglewood grocery store parking lot

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – It is being reported a man was shot to death while sitting in his car in a grocery store parking lot in Inglewood. Authorities responded to the 11000 block of Crenshaw Blvd. to Superior Grocers where they found a man shot to death in the front seat of his car.
INGLEWOOD, CA
LA County extends tenant protections through March

LOS ANGELES – One week before they were set to expire, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended by two months its tenant protections against eviction for those impacted by COVID-19, while also approving the establishment of a $45 million “relief fund” for small landlords who have been unable to collect rent from some tenants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident near LA park

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s died Monday after being struck by a car that fled the scene in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sixth Street and South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Authorities ID man killed after car drove off freeway embankment

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Police seeking assistance with homicide investigation in Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help in seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, at about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
ANAHEIM, CA
Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash in West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. – A man was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the West Covina area. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday to the westbound 10 Freeway at Pacific Avenue, where they found a big rig and a white Honda near the center divider and the Honda on fire, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
WEST COVINA, CA
Op-Ed: It’s time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn’t honored in his own home. Didn’t I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public’s safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Traffic collision leads to shooting in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – A crash involving a pair of SUVs in Santa Monica escalated into a shooting Tuesday, with one motorist suffering a gunshot wound to a shoulder and the other taken into custody. At about 3:42 p.m., officers were flagged down by an individual near Sixth Street...
SANTA MONICA, CA

