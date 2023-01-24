Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball advances to Central championship
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Adams Central girls basketball took on fourth-seed Columbus Lakeview in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament at York Thursday. The Patriots beat the Vikings 54-37 to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Wood River girls basketball wins in final seconds over Eagles
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Christian girls basketball hosted Wood River Thursday. In a battle of Eagles, Wood River scored in the final seconds to beat Nebraska Christian 36-35. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: GICC girls basketball ends Patriots’ perfect season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball accomplished an enormous feat Saturday: Defeat the previously-unbeaten Adams Central Patriots on the road. The catch? They did so without star player Lucy Ghaifan. The Crusaders hit 10 three-pointers and also went 10-of-17 from the free throw line in the...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Catholic girls basketball fights off top seed St. Cecilia in Centennial Conference quarterfinals
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The top seed Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball team went up against #8 Kearney Catholic in the Centennial Conference quarterfinals. In the end, the Stars take down the Hawkettes, 37-30. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball wins convincingly over Schuyler in Central quarterfinals
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The #1 seed Adams Central girls basketball welcomed on in #8 Schuyler for the Central quarterfinals on Tuesday. In the end, the Patriots win it big, 49-8. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Aurora boys basketball hurries past Columbus Lakeview in Central quarterfinals
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 3 Aurora boys basketball hosted sixth-ranked Columbus Lakeview in a quarterfinals game of the 2023 Central Conference Tournament Tuesday. The Huskies defeated the Vikings 55-26 to advance to the semifinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Zamberlin named final UNK football assistant as GA tight ends coach
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced Thursday that Kenny Zamberlin will be the Lopers offensive graduate assistant and tight ends coach. Zamberlin is the eighth and final assistant (six full-time and two GA’s) that Held has hired since become named UNK head coach...
KSNB Local4
Hastings’ Douglas named NSIAAA District IV Athletic Director of the Year
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association named its 2023 Spring Awards Banquet recipients Tuesday. Hastings Senior High Activities Director Tracy Douglas won AD of the Year honors for District IV. Grand Island Senior High’s Chris Ladwig was also named NSIAAA Assistant Athletic Director of Year for the entire state.
KSNB Local4
Harper named UNK passing game coordinator, Held completes full-time staff
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Moses Harper will be the Lopers passing game coordinator. Harper is the sixth full-time assistant Held has hired since becoming head coach in late December. Eric Lee Jr. will be UNK’s defensive graduate assistant (secondary); an offensive grad assistant will be named tomorrow and round out the staff.
KSNB Local4
New assistant principal named for Kearney High School
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Paloma Mena-Werth has been hired as the new Kearney High School Assistant Principal beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. “We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Mena-Werth to the Bearcat administrative team. Ms. Mena-Werth has a great deal to offer KHS as a leader, and we are excited to see how she compliments all of the great things Kearney High is already doing,” said KHS Principal Jeff Ganz. “Through the interview process, she rose to the top of an extremely impressive pool, and her skills will help KHS continue to be a safe and effective place for the students of Kearney to call home.”
KSNB Local4
Mary Lanning ‘on schedule’ with building addition
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mary Lanning Healthcare is nearing the end of construction on part of their $22 million dollar project. Chief Construction is the head of the project, and they say the outside of the building is expected to be complete by the end of February, with the entire project finishing up by the end of the year or early next year.
KSNB Local4
Comparing January snow totals of the past few years
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When it comes to snow, you may be thinking by now that this January seems a lot more white than last. And you are not mistaken. For some, however, you may be getting flash backs from January of 2021. This is all true as we compare...
KSNB Local4
UNK’s Walker Art Gallery highlighting Platte River Project in new Exhibit
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A new exhibit at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Walker Art Gallery is dedicated to our most precious resource. “Witnessing a Watershed” showcases multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project, which uses time-lapse imagery to share stories about the Platte River and its importance to the region. More than 60 camera systems are placed throughout the 90,000-square-mile basin, stretching from the Platte River’s headwaters in the Rocky Mountains to its confluence with the Missouri River in eastern Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
UNK recognized as a top school for online master’s programs in education
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - When Gretchen Albers decided to return to the workforce, she found the perfect opportunity with Kearney Public Schools. A former third and fourth grade teacher in Lincoln and stay-at-home mother in Kearney, Albers loves working as the media specialist at Bryant and Central elementary schools, where she helps students discover the joy of reading.
KSNB Local4
Ten students selected as Hastings Sister City Ambassadors
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Ten local high school students will be representing their city when they head to Japan later this year. The Hastings International Exchange Organization (HIEO) has selected the students who will be representing Hastings as Sister City Ambassadors this May on an outreach trip to Ozu, Japan.
KSNB Local4
Juniata man guides wife home during snow storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The winter storm of January 18 was a nerve racking day for so many in central Nebraska, but probably none more felt that stress than the Meyers. With how slow the winter storm was moving through during the day, Ron and Sarah Meyer decided to go into work at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Sarah works as a materials management buyer, and Ron works as a patient advocate at the hospital.
KSNB Local4
NEBRASKA NICE: Kearney police department, city council back local Family Advocacy Network
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you haven’t heard of the Family Advocacy Network in Kearney, don’t worry - it’s kind of by design. The nonprofit’s been a part of the Kearney community since 2001, and is now moving into a new location this spring. Organizers say it’s all thanks to the part of the community that has heard of them.
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine
GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine. The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner. The magazine...
KSNB Local4
Shooting in Sudan claims life of Grand Island man, father of star athletes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - A Nebraska family is mourning after a Grand Island man was killed in Sudan. According to public fundraisers and Grand Island Central Catholic, Ibrahim Gebeira of Grand Island was among those killed in a shooting at a bus station in Kadugli, a provincial capital on the southern border of the African country.
WOWT
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
