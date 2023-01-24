ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA

