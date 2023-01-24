ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

New developments will be required to pay water, wastewater impact fees in Georgetown

Water Utility Director Chelsea Solomon provided a presentation on water and wastewater Impact fees Jan. 24. (Tekima Johnson/Community Impact) Georgetown City Council approved the maximum allowable fees after a review of Georgetown Utilities' water and wastewater impact fees. “Impact fees allow the local government to recover infrastructure costs associated with...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin Monitor

TipSheet: Austin City Council, 1.26.23

Despite the excitement of having a new mayor and several new City Council members on the dais for the first regular meeting this year, this meeting looks … pretty boring. Though there are several familiar issues and zoning cases on the agenda from last year, it’s anticipated the bulk of the interesting ones will be postponed as the new Council continues to get its bearings.
AUSTIN, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

What happened to the Zilker Park mini-train?

Zilker Park, the crown jewel of Austin’s park system, used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin’s most iconic attractions. “The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old maybe. It was really...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Permit to relocate home prevails over proposal to renovate

The Historic Landmark Commission voted unanimously at its regular meeting Jan. 11 to permit the relocation of a house at 2203 E. Cesar Chavez St., which was initially proposed for reuse and rehabilitation. The owner of the property, Myung Lemond, was a major contributor to this decision. Her request to...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

BoA ponders term limit enforcement for boards and commissions

As the new mayor and City Council members settle into their roles, one task is appointing dozens of volunteers to serve on boards and commissions. A discussion earlier this month at the Board of Adjustment highlighted some challenges involved in appointing and retaining volunteer members. At the board’s Jan. 9...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Tower construction to close Red River in Rainey district until SXSW

Increasing growth in the Rainey Street district is expected to bring the closure of a portion of Red River Street until the beginning of South by Southwest in March. The closure is necessary to complete utilities work related to the installation of chilled water lines for 98 Red River St., which, when completed, will become the site of what was once predicted to be the tallest tower in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry – she can’t remember which – she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Central Health, Ascension Texas sue over care for low-income residents

After years of failed negotiations over health care services to low-income residents and payments for those services, Central Health, the Travis County health care district, filed suit Tuesday against Ascension Texas, a nationwide chain of hospitals and health care facilities. Ascension Texas operates Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas as well as Dell Children’s Medical Center.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez. The driver...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Bill to curb compatibility filed at the state Legislature

A bill filed last week at the Texas Legislature would significantly curtail compatibility, a rule in Austin that restricts the height of buildings near single-family homes. Senate Bill 491, filed by state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), would in effect allow taller buildings to be built closer to single-family homes. If the bill passes, compatibility height limits would only apply within 50 feet of single-family homes, compared to the current limits in Austin that extend 540 feet from most single-family homes.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

