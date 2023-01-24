Read full article on original website
Related
kiow.com
Forest City Public Library Future Discussed
Patrons of the Forest City Public Library may be seeing some positive changes soon. The Library Board along with members of the Forest City Council met to discuss where the library goes from here. The intent was to move the library next door and into the old Forest City Foods grocery store building. That plan appears to be tabled in favor of combining it with the Waldorf University Library.
KIMT
Accident involving Forest City teacher and students on the way to Mason City
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Forest City Community School District says no one was injured in a Wednesday morning accident involving a teacher and two students. The School District sys a high school teachers and two students were involved in an accident on the way from Forest City to Mason City.
kiow.com
Janet A. Moldenhauer
Janet A. Moldenhauer, 89, of Britt, formerly of Forest City, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Investigation underway into death of Palo Alto County child
PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a child who was found unresponsive in an Emmetsburg home last week passed away this Tuesday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Palo Alto County EMTs and Emmetsburg police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in the 1600 […]
kscj.com
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DEATH OF EMMETSBURG CHILD
THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAS STARTED AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF AN EMMETSBURG, IOWA CHILD WHO DIED TUESDAY AT BLANK CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL IN DES MOINES,. PALO ALTO COUNTY EMT’S AND EMMETSBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO 1605 8TH STREET IN EMMETSBURG BACK ON JANUARY 19TH AROUND 1:30 P.M....
kiow.com
Marjorie J. (Riekens) Steenhard
Marjorie J. (Riekens) Steenhard, 92, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating. Burial will...
kiow.com
Area School Districts Discuss the Student Savings Program
With the passage of a student savings system in Iowa, area districts now must examine the process and if it is beneficial to the district and/or the student. The measure would allot money to the district for the student who resides in the district but chooses not to attend school there. The student would be able to use the funding to attend a private school of their choice. For Lake Mills Community Schools Superintendent Chris Rogne, the effects are not being felt.
kiow.com
Belmond-Klemme’s Frazier Discusses Student Savings Plan
With the passage of the Student Savings Plan by the Iowa Legislature and signed into law by Governor Km Reynolds, there are school districts who are concerned about possible loss in revenue streams from the state to support education. Belmond-Klemme Community School District Superintendent Dan Frazier says that the funding figures don’t add up.
kiow.com
Garner to Open Bids for Farming City Property
Cities and counties in the area will own real estate that is suitable for farming. Garner owns one of the parcels and according to Mayor Tim Schmidt, the city will hold a bidding to farm it. The bidding process also has some qualifications attached to it along with the rent.
kiow.com
Garner Approves Real Estate Sale in Hejliks Third
The city of Garner continues to push forward with its effort to provide much needed quality housing in city limits. Business and industry are expanding which requires more housing for employees coming to work in Garner. Mayor Tim Schmidt was very excited to see yet another home planned for the...
KIMT
Charles City driver killed after losing control on an icy road
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Ice and snow are being blamed for a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Floyd County. It happened around 2:30 pm in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue. The Iowa State Patrol says Julius Arthur Bryant, 44 of Charles City, was driving south when he lost control on ice and snowpack, went into the west ditch, and hit a creek bank. The State Patrol says Bryant’s pickup truck rolled onto the driver’s side and he was partially thrown from the truck.
kiow.com
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING: Forest City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
Iowa State Women’s Basketball at TCU 6:00 PM Airtime 6:35 PM Tipoff KIOW. Forest City Basketball at Eagle Grove 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream. Clear Lake Wrestling at Lake Mills 6:30 PM LM Video Stream. Friday, January 27. IGHSAU Girls Regional Wrestling Tournament Reports 45 after each hour starting...
KIMT
Mason City Burger King embezzler is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who stole over $1,500 from a Mason City fast-food restaurant has been sentenced. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and was ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay $2,000 in damages. Law enforcement says...
yourfortdodge.com
Friends Raise Money For Former Fort Dodge Woman Recovering From Shooting
A Go Fund Me account has been started to help offset the costs to the former Fort Dodge woman who was shot twice by her partner two weeks ago in their West Des Moines home before he turned a gun on himself. Surviving a gunshot wound of any kind is...
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
kchanews.com
New Charges Added Against Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder
Additional charges have been filed against a former Charles City resident accused of killing a New Hampton man. 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan of Elma faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving New Hampton to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in Elma.
KAAL-TV
Austin native named suspect in 1994 New York cold case murder
(ABC 6 News) – Police in East Greenbush, New York have identified a former Austin, Minn. man as the suspect in the murder of an 81-year-old woman in August 1994. At a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 19, law enforcement linked the suspect, former Austin native, Jeremiah James Guyette, to the murder of Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins who was found dead by her brother and niece in her East Greenbush apartment on Aug. 19, 1994.
Comments / 0