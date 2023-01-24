ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest City, IA

kiow.com

Forest City Public Library Future Discussed

Patrons of the Forest City Public Library may be seeing some positive changes soon. The Library Board along with members of the Forest City Council met to discuss where the library goes from here. The intent was to move the library next door and into the old Forest City Foods grocery store building. That plan appears to be tabled in favor of combining it with the Waldorf University Library.
FOREST CITY, IA
kiow.com

Janet A. Moldenhauer

Janet A. Moldenhauer, 89, of Britt, formerly of Forest City, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
BRITT, IA
WHO 13

Investigation underway into death of Palo Alto County child

PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a child who was found unresponsive in an Emmetsburg home last week passed away this Tuesday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Palo Alto County EMTs and Emmetsburg police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in the 1600 […]
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DEATH OF EMMETSBURG CHILD

THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAS STARTED AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF AN EMMETSBURG, IOWA CHILD WHO DIED TUESDAY AT BLANK CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL IN DES MOINES,. PALO ALTO COUNTY EMT’S AND EMMETSBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO 1605 8TH STREET IN EMMETSBURG BACK ON JANUARY 19TH AROUND 1:30 P.M....
EMMETSBURG, IA
kiow.com

Marjorie J. (Riekens) Steenhard

Marjorie J. (Riekens) Steenhard, 92, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating. Burial will...
BELMOND, IA
kiow.com

Area School Districts Discuss the Student Savings Program

With the passage of a student savings system in Iowa, area districts now must examine the process and if it is beneficial to the district and/or the student. The measure would allot money to the district for the student who resides in the district but chooses not to attend school there. The student would be able to use the funding to attend a private school of their choice. For Lake Mills Community Schools Superintendent Chris Rogne, the effects are not being felt.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Belmond-Klemme’s Frazier Discusses Student Savings Plan

With the passage of the Student Savings Plan by the Iowa Legislature and signed into law by Governor Km Reynolds, there are school districts who are concerned about possible loss in revenue streams from the state to support education. Belmond-Klemme Community School District Superintendent Dan Frazier says that the funding figures don’t add up.
BELMOND, IA
kiow.com

Garner to Open Bids for Farming City Property

Cities and counties in the area will own real estate that is suitable for farming. Garner owns one of the parcels and according to Mayor Tim Schmidt, the city will hold a bidding to farm it. The bidding process also has some qualifications attached to it along with the rent.
GARNER, IA
kiow.com

Garner Approves Real Estate Sale in Hejliks Third

The city of Garner continues to push forward with its effort to provide much needed quality housing in city limits. Business and industry are expanding which requires more housing for employees coming to work in Garner. Mayor Tim Schmidt was very excited to see yet another home planned for the...
GARNER, IA
KIMT

Charles City driver killed after losing control on an icy road

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Ice and snow are being blamed for a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Floyd County. It happened around 2:30 pm in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue. The Iowa State Patrol says Julius Arthur Bryant, 44 of Charles City, was driving south when he lost control on ice and snowpack, went into the west ditch, and hit a creek bank. The State Patrol says Bryant’s pickup truck rolled onto the driver’s side and he was partially thrown from the truck.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kiow.com

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING: Forest City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

Iowa State Women’s Basketball at TCU 6:00 PM Airtime 6:35 PM Tipoff KIOW. Forest City Basketball at Eagle Grove 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream. Clear Lake Wrestling at Lake Mills 6:30 PM LM Video Stream. Friday, January 27. IGHSAU Girls Regional Wrestling Tournament Reports 45 after each hour starting...
FOREST CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City Burger King embezzler is sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who stole over $1,500 from a Mason City fast-food restaurant has been sentenced. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and was ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay $2,000 in damages. Law enforcement says...
MASON CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show

At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
MAQUOKETA, IA
kchanews.com

New Charges Added Against Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder

Additional charges have been filed against a former Charles City resident accused of killing a New Hampton man. 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan of Elma faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving New Hampton to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in Elma.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Austin native named suspect in 1994 New York cold case murder

(ABC 6 News) – Police in East Greenbush, New York have identified a former Austin, Minn. man as the suspect in the murder of an 81-year-old woman in August 1994. At a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 19, law enforcement linked the suspect, former Austin native, Jeremiah James Guyette, to the murder of Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins who was found dead by her brother and niece in her East Greenbush apartment on Aug. 19, 1994.
AUSTIN, MN

