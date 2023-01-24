Read full article on original website
Cross County boys basketball advances to CRC championship
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Cross County boys basketball played third-seed Nebraska Lutheran in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Cougars won 67-41 to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Osceola boys basketball beats BDS in CRC semifinal thriller
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Osceola boys basketball took on fifth-seed BDS in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Bulldogs and Eagles played it down to the wire, but Osceola avoided the upset in a 42-41 win to advance to the conference championship. Watch the...
York girls basketball beats Seward in OT to advance to Central championship
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York girls basketball hosted third-seed Seward in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Thursday. The Dukes and Bluejays went into overtime, where York won 38-32 to advance to the conference championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Top-seed BDS girls basketball upset by MUDECAS champs in CRC semifinal
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 BDS girls basketball took on fourth-seed Meridian in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Eagles were upset by the reigning MUDECAS champions in a 39-34 loss to the Mustangs. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Central City boys basketball stampedes over David City by 26
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City boys basketball hosted David City Thursday. The Bison maintained their one-loss record on the season in an impressive 57-31 win over the Scouts. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Central City girls basketball bested by David City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City girls basketball hosted David City Thursday. The Bison were defeated 40-33 by the Scouts. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Bronco men’s basketball unable to repeat December win against Concordia
SEWARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College men’s basketball traveled to Seward for a GPAC matchup with Concordia Wednesday. The two teams met in Hastings back on Dec. 10, with the Broncos winning 70-68. It was a different result tonight, as the Bulldogs routed Hastings College 80-42. Watch the embedded...
5-Star Performer: GICC girls basketball ends Patriots’ perfect season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball accomplished an enormous feat Saturday: Defeat the previously-unbeaten Adams Central Patriots on the road. The catch? They did so without star player Lucy Ghaifan. The Crusaders hit 10 three-pointers and also went 10-of-17 from the free throw line in the...
York boys basketball dominates Northwest to advance to Central semifinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York boys basketball hosted seventh-ranked Northwest for a quarterfinals game in the 2023 Central Conference Tournament Tuesday. The Dukes defeated the Vikings 75-38 to advance to the semifinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
BDS boys basketball upsets McCool Junction by one in CRC quarterfinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The CRC Tournament quarterfinals took place at the York City Auditorium Tuesday. No. 5 BDS boys basketball played fourth-ranked McCool Junction. The Eagles upset the Mustangs 31-30 to advance to the semifinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Adams Central girls basketball wins convincingly over Schuyler in Central quarterfinals
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The #1 seed Adams Central girls basketball welcomed on in #8 Schuyler for the Central quarterfinals on Tuesday. In the end, the Patriots win it big, 49-8. See embedded video for highlights.
High Plains girls basketball drops CRC quarterfinal draw to Meridian
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The quarterfinal round of the CRC Tournament took place at the York City Auditorium Tuesday. No. 5 High Plains competed against fourth-ranked Meridian. The Storm lost a tough matchup to the Mustangs, 52-22. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Aurora boys basketball hurries past Columbus Lakeview in Central quarterfinals
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 3 Aurora boys basketball hosted sixth-ranked Columbus Lakeview in a quarterfinals game of the 2023 Central Conference Tournament Tuesday. The Huskies defeated the Vikings 55-26 to advance to the semifinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Late Kick: Nebraska will make a big jump forward in 2023
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate explains how due to Nebraska claiming Jeff Sims he believes the Cornhuskers will improve mightily next season.
Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius
Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program
LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders
Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
Huskers announce beach schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska beach volleyball program unveiled its 2023 schedule on Tuesday. The Huskers will play 20 matches over the course of three weeks, including four at home at the Hawks Championship Center. The Huskers begin their beach season on Feb. 24 with home matches against Wayne State...
Hoiberg: “Guys gotta step up” after injuries to Gary, Bandoumel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play the remainder of the season without a pair of starters. Juwan Gary and Emmanuel Bandoumel are out with injuries, both suffered within a two-week span. Gary hurt his shoulder during Nebraska’s January 10th loss to Illinois. Three games later, on January 21st, Bandoumel went down with a knee injury while driving toward the hoop against Penn State.
Football World Reacts To What Dylan Raiola Said About Nebraska
In December, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he was decommitting from Ohio State. It didn't take long for fans to name Nebraska as a potential landing spot. During an interview with Chad Simmons of On3, Raiola shared his thoughts on Nebraska. "Nebraska is Nebraska," ...
