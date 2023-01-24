ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 shot, 1 killed at Oakland gas station

By Phil Mayer
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Eight people were shot and one person was killed in Oakland Monday night, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. at 5910 MacArthur Boulevard.

Upon arriving at the scene, OPD officers learned that there was a shootout between several people. Video from the Citizen app shows the crime scene is a Valero gas station.

Seven people dead, suspect in custody in Half Moon Bay shooting

There were no victims at the scene when police arrived, but officers found shell casings. OPD later learned of multiple gunshot victims taking themselves to local hospitals.

As of Monday night, OPD was aware of eight victims. One is dead and the other seven are in stable condition.

Police are withholding the name of the person who was killed until their family is notified.

“This is an active investigation — as you can imagine, very fluid,” OPD said. “We’re asking anyone that may have witnessed this incident, that may have information or video pertaining to this shooting to please contact our department.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3821.

