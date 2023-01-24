ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

York girls basketball beats Seward in OT to advance to Central championship

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York girls basketball hosted third-seed Seward in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Thursday. The Dukes and Bluejays went into overtime, where York won 38-32 to advance to the conference championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE
Top-seed BDS girls basketball upset by MUDECAS champs in CRC semifinal

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 BDS girls basketball took on fourth-seed Meridian in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Eagles were upset by the reigning MUDECAS champions in a 39-34 loss to the Mustangs. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE
Cross County boys basketball advances to CRC championship

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Cross County boys basketball played third-seed Nebraska Lutheran in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Cougars won 67-41 to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE
Osceola boys basketball beats BDS in CRC semifinal thriller

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Osceola boys basketball took on fifth-seed BDS in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Bulldogs and Eagles played it down to the wire, but Osceola avoided the upset in a 42-41 win to advance to the conference championship. Watch the...
OSCEOLA, NE
Bronco men’s basketball unable to repeat December win against Concordia

SEWARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College men’s basketball traveled to Seward for a GPAC matchup with Concordia Wednesday. The two teams met in Hastings back on Dec. 10, with the Broncos winning 70-68. It was a different result tonight, as the Bulldogs routed Hastings College 80-42. Watch the embedded...
SEWARD, NE
5-Star Performer: GICC girls basketball ends Patriots’ perfect season

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball accomplished an enormous feat Saturday: Defeat the previously-unbeaten Adams Central Patriots on the road. The catch? They did so without star player Lucy Ghaifan. The Crusaders hit 10 three-pointers and also went 10-of-17 from the free throw line in the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program

LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
LINCOLN, NE
Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius

Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
LINCOLN, NE
Huskers make cut for four-star twin defenders

Nebraska was among the 10 schools who made the cut for a pair of twin 2024 defenders on Wednesday. 2024 The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defenders Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith announced a Top-10 on Wednesday morning that included Nebraska, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Iowa and Texas.
LINCOLN, NE

