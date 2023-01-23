ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

People hate my son’s cool, unique name — but I’m not changing it

From coast to coast, this baby’s name is raising eyebrows. Orange County, California, mom Calyn Breann revealed in a now-viral TikTok that not everyone is as wild about her son’s unusual moniker — Coast — as she is. In the six-second TikTok, which has been viewed 1 million times, Breann holds baby Coast under a note that reads: “You should have named him something different, his name won’t age well.” “I love my baby coast!!!!” the mom captioned the post. Though Breann noted her infant’s unique name has drawn negative comments, several TikTokers gave it a sand-ing ovation. “Coast is a great name!” one user enthused. “Coast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
People

Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere

The up-and-coming model and the musician hit the red carpet in matching all-black outfits  Leni Klum and her dad, Seal, reunited for a glamorous movie night.  On Wednesday, the father-daughter pair were spotted at the Shotgun Wedding premiere in Los Angeles, where they posed for the cameras in coordinating black outfits.  The 18-year-old model, whom Seal shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, wore a classic little black dress styled with a black clutch bag and platform heels. She made a statement with her beauty look, wearing a bright red lip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez shares never-before-seen pictures of her wedding dress

Jennifer Lopez is looking back at a stylish 2022. The “Marry Me” star, 53, shared an overview of “one of the best years yet” on Instagram New Year’s Eve, and among the never-before-seen pictures and videos in her Reel were some snaps of the Ralph Lauren reception gown she wore during her August wedding to Ben Affleck. In the video, which was labeled by month, the new Mrs. Affleck included some full-length photos of her stunning hooded dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The mermaid-style gown, which was the third custom look she wore for the lavish nuptials, featured a sheer, organza overlay...
GEORGIA STATE
Tyla

Sisters admit to ‘straddling’ each other to use the toilet at the same time

It's no secret that siblings can have close bonds, but two sisters recently admitted that they have a much closer bond than most - particularly in the toilet department. In a teaser clip for the TLC show Extreme Sisters, Christina and Jessica, from Gig Harbor, Washington, admitted they once 'straddled' each other to 'poop at [the] same time'. Watch them provide a reenactment below:
GIG HARBOR, WA
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
netflixjunkie.com

Did You Know Prince Harry’s Alleged Father Major James Hewitt Was Banned From His Marriage by King Charles?

The world stood witness to the treacherous marital life of Britain’s Prince Charles and late Princess Diana. Although the grand Royal Wedding at the St. Paul Cathedral was no less than a fairytale, it did not last like one. Towards the terminal stage of the strained relationship, King Charles was publicly involved with his mistress and now Queen, Camilla. However, Princess Diana too did not hesitate to find comfort elsewhere. Unfortunately, this badly affected the lives of their children, especially Prince Harry, even to this day.
Lady Chestnut

Fiance threatens to call off wedding if bride lets her father walk her down the aisle

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. On a beautiful star-filled night, Joshua knelt to propose to his high school sweetheart Chloe and prayed she would say yes. Chloe was still looking up at the sky while hugging her tulips to her chest. When she turned around, Joshua had the sweetest smile as he held a box with a ring glittering brighter than any star in the sky and held out his other hand for hers.

