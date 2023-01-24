Read full article on original website
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘It’s not safe’: NE Portland neighbors fed up with homeless, blame BottleDrop center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in the Hazelwood Neighborhood say they’re fed up with homeless camps in the area and believe a BottleDrop center is attracting even more campers. The complaints are coming from people who live on Northeast 120th Ave. It’s a quaint one-block street that most of the neighbors KOIN 6 News spoke […]
kptv.com
Police identify victim in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau identified the 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Northeast Portland last Thursday. That night, just before midnight, officers responded to a shooting at the Pennington East Apartments on the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street. They arrived to find Dazani Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, dead at the scene. The suspects left before police arrived.
19-year-old victim identified in NE Portland apartment shooting
Officials publicly named the 19-year-old victim found dead in Portland's Cully neighborhood last week.
KATU.com
Wheeler, business leaders announce 'public safety reset' for the Central Eastside
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Eastside business leaders announced a 90-day public safety “reset” for the Central Eastside, to take on the safety, cleanliness, and accessibility concerns of local businesses. In the conference, Wheeler said the City heard business owners' concerns loud and...
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' info
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' information.
kptv.com
Police identify victim in SE Portland murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man who was shot and killed in the Montavilla neighborhood in Portland on Friday. Just after 2 a.m. that night, officers responded to a shooting call on the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street. They arrived to find 45-year-old Gregory W. Newman dead at the scene.
'I was actually humiliated': Jury awards $1M to Portland woman discriminated against
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A jury in Multnomah County awarded a Portland woman $1 million in damages this week in a case of racial discrimination after she said a gas station attendant in Beaverton refused to fill up her car, telling her "I don't serve Black people." Although it's...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the way traffic was moving at Southeast Powell and Foster on Wednesday morning, you would have no idea this was the scene of a deadly crash just hours earlier. "I didn't hear about this one but it's unfortunate," one woman, who preferred not to be...
theregistryps.com
Aukum Group Buys 154-Unit Meadow Brook Place Apartments in Vancouver, Wash., for $38.5MM
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2023 — HFO Investment Real Estate (HFO) is excited to announce the $38.5 million sale of Meadow Brook Place Apartments, a 154-unit, garden-style, value-add apartment community in Vancouver, Washington. Even in the challenging lender environment, the HFO team was able to use their vast marketing...
Woodstock business owners turning to security after break-ins and vandalism
Businesses are fed up with crime and vandalism in Woodstock and taking matters into their own hands.
Man shot, killed in Montavilla neighborhood identified by Portland police
Portland police identified the victim of last week's fatal shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood on Wednesday.
‘Terrifying’: Stolen Portland cargo van used in crime spree
In the week since a box truck and cargo van were stolen from the fleet of a Portland business, owner Michael Wieber said they've had reports one was spotted in a crime spree across the area.
One found dead inside vehicle after North Portland shooting
One person was found dead inside a vehicle after officers responded to reports of shots fired in Portland's Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning, Portland Police confirmed to KOIN 6.
kptv.com
City of Vancouver seeks community input on plan to enhance its urban forest
Portland Public Schools to add new security measures to protect bus fleet. Portland Public Schools will be installing new security measures after a number of school buses were hit by thieves and vandals. For the Hunger Free Project, FOX 12 stopped by the Gladstone School Food Pantry to see how...
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs
The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
kptv.com
Sewage overflow contained to church parking lot in SW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An overflow of water and sewage was contained to the parking lot of a church Monday night, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services (BES). BES says crews responded to the overflow at about 10 p.m. and stopped it by 2 a.m. According to BES,...
KATU.com
Final Mount Tabor arson teen detained by police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wayne Chen, one of the three teens indicted on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park, turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning. Chen, 18, is listed as having been booked into Multnomah County Jail at 3:22 a.m. and released...
kptv.com
Pinball museum in Hillsboro gains national attention
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate was 81.3%, second-highest ever recorded. New data from the Oregon Department of Education shows graduation rates are up in students from all different backgrounds. Man found dead inside car after early morning shooting in N. Portland. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Portland Police...
Woman awarded $1 million after racial discrimination at Tanasbourne gas station
A woman attempting to fuel up her car in Hillsboro nearly three years ago was awarded $1 million by a jury this week after she alleged a gas station worker discriminated against her.
Man faces charges in deadly Portland shooting from 2011
A man is facing murder charges in connection to a decades-old cold case in Portland.
