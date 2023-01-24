ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Police identify victim in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau identified the 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Northeast Portland last Thursday. That night, just before midnight, officers responded to a shooting at the Pennington East Apartments on the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street. They arrived to find Dazani Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, dead at the scene. The suspects left before police arrived.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify victim in SE Portland murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man who was shot and killed in the Montavilla neighborhood in Portland on Friday. Just after 2 a.m. that night, officers responded to a shooting call on the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street. They arrived to find 45-year-old Gregory W. Newman dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Pedestrian killed in crash in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the way traffic was moving at Southeast Powell and Foster on Wednesday morning, you would have no idea this was the scene of a deadly crash just hours earlier. "I didn't hear about this one but it's unfortunate," one woman, who preferred not to be...
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Sewage overflow contained to church parking lot in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An overflow of water and sewage was contained to the parking lot of a church Monday night, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services (BES). BES says crews responded to the overflow at about 10 p.m. and stopped it by 2 a.m. According to BES,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Final Mount Tabor arson teen detained by police

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wayne Chen, one of the three teens indicted on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park, turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning. Chen, 18, is listed as having been booked into Multnomah County Jail at 3:22 a.m. and released...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Pinball museum in Hillsboro gains national attention

Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate was 81.3%, second-highest ever recorded. New data from the Oregon Department of Education shows graduation rates are up in students from all different backgrounds.
HILLSBORO, OR

