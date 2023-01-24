Read full article on original website
sierrawave.net
NIHD Welcomes Ted Gardner Back to its Board of Directors – Gardner, Melissa Best-Baker Round out Board
Northern Inyo Healthcare District (NIHD) recently welcomed its second new Board of Directors member within two months. Ted Gardner, sworn in Jan. 18, and Melissa Best-Baker, sworn in last month, are both appointees completing existing terms on the five-member Governing Board. They join Mary Mae Kilpatrick, Jean Turner, and Jody Veenker in maintaining the policy administration needed to operate the 76-year-old District, one of the oldest healthcare districts in the state.
Today January 24 is the Deadline to Sign Up for Free Wildfire Workshop
The California Native Plant Society-Bristlecone Chapter, County of Inyo, and UC Cooperative Extension are hosting a free two-day Wildfire Resilience Workshop next week in Bishop. The workshop includes an evening lecture on Wednesday, January 25 at 7 p.m. – being held both in-person at the White Mountain Research Station, 3000...
