Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Scores 30 In Victory Against Boston Celtics
The Heat won despite playing without Jimmy Butler
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics searching for big man on NBA trade market
Frontcourt depth is important in the NBA playoffs when the game slows down and things like halfcourt defense and rebounding become even more critical to winning games. And it sounds like the Boston Celtics are looking to upgrade in that area ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Chris Haynes...
Celtics get Robert Williams back, but lose 2 more starters for game vs. Heat
The good news is that the Boston Celtics will get Robert Williams back Tuesday night. The bad news is that now Jaylen Brown and Al Horford out, joining Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon on the C’s injury report.
The Celtics’ priority should be clear: health and rest for their top eight players
Boston is currently four games up on second place Philadelphia in the East. I’ve seen enough from the Celtics in a couple of different ways. I’ve seen enough to fully believe. Forty-eight games and 35 wins into the season, they are the best team in the NBA and, at full strength, deserve to be considered the favorite to win the title come June.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Expected Back In Lineup Friday Against Orlando Magic
Butler missed Wednesday's game against Boston Celtics with back problems
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Ruled Out Tonight Against Boston Celtics
Butler will not play because of back soreness
Celtics Injury Report Against The Heat
The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game.
WDSU
New Orleans Pelicans welcome back Brandon Ingram for game against Timberwolves
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram will make his highly anticipated return to the Smoothie King Center Wednesday. Ingram has been battling a prolonged toe injury but is expected to return for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. He sustained the injury earlier...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Knicks 120, Celtics 117 (OT)
Few games are won or lost at the free-throw line. One of those rare instances just so happened to occur Thursday night at TD Garden. New York made its free throws during the final 30 seconds, and Boston did not. Sometimes, it’s as simple as that. Julius Randle made...
NBA Top Performers, Jan. 26: Kyrie Irving's 40 Points Not Enough In Nets' Loss To Pistons
Irving lost out to eight Pistons players in double-figures
chatsports.com
NBA GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics (35-13) @ Miami HEAT (26-22)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (26-22) remain home to host the NBA-best Boston Celtics (35-13) tonight at 7:30pm in what is now known as the Miami-Dade Arena. While Miami’s injury list is short, the Celtics have several key players out tonight including...
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 24: Julius Randle's 36 Points Leads New York Knicks Past Cleveland Cavaliers
Randle tied career-high with eight 3-pointers
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 26: Julius Randle’s 37-Point Performance Helped The Knicks Secure Overtime Win Against Celtics
The Knicks avoided a Boston comeback with late-game shots
Boston Brewin'! Knicks' Stars Silence NBA-Best Celtics
The New York Knicks overcame a slow start to earn a convincing win over the league-leading Boston Celtics.
