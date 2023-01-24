Report sheds insight into police car wreck with bus

HIGH POINT — An accident report from the High Point Police Department indicates that three witnesses say a police cruiser crashed into a High Point YMCA shuttle bus last Thursday afternoon along N. Centennial Street, including a statement from the driver of the bus.

Police say the wreck happened in the center turn lane of the 1100 block of N. Centennial at the intersection with Farriss Avenue about 2:40 p.m. The wreck took place near the High Point University campus and Kirkman Park Elementary School.