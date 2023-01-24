ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

knkx.org

Seattle Archdiocese announces Catholic parishes will consolidate

Hundreds of parishioners filed into St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Shoreline, Wash. on Sunday to pray and sing. But at this Mass many heard an unexpected message. A video featuring church leaders from the Archdiocese of Seattle announced that parishes all around the region would be consolidating due to the priest shortage, fewer people going to church, and other factors.
SHORELINE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Illegally Fired Amazon Worker Maren Costa Joins Council Race, the City Fails to Keep Pedestrians Safe (Again), and Ending Homelessness Will Cost Billions

It gets better: We’re crawling our way out of the Big Dark. For the next 10 months, Seattle will see the sun until at least 5 pm everyday. Revenge of the tech worker: Amazon illegally fired her in 2020 for pressuring the tech giant to do more to protect the environment and its workers. Now, 20-year West Seattle resident and LGBTQ mom Maren Costa is running to replace Council Member Lisa Herbold in District 1. Costa’s still fine-tuning much her platform (she answered most of my questions with something to the effect of “I’d need to look more at the budget,” or “that’s something I would want to talk to constituents about”), but she promised to bring to City Hall the same fighting attitude for climate justice that got her canned at Amazon.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

New film shines light on Seattle's Black Panther Party

SEATTLE — It's called "Seattle Black Panthers Fight for Justice and Freedom." The first chapter of the Black Panther Party outside of California was in Washington state, and the film tells the untold story of the brothers who were among the first in the movement. Elmer Dixon was one...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Flanked by tech workers and human rights supporters, Sawant to propose ‘first-in-nation’ caste protections in Seattle

How will Kshama Sawant spend her final year on the Seattle City Council as she and her Socialist Alternative-powered office prepare for the work of launching a new national party? Much like the previous decade with long-shot political bids designed to shake up the status quo, renter-friendly legislation, and hyperlocal extractions of global issues.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

At Seattle's Maiz it's all about the corn

SEATTLE — Walk into Maiz in Seattle's Pike Place Market, and they'll hand you a free warm corn tortilla spread with butter and sprinkled with salt. A taste of Mexico. Manager of Maiz Pike Place, Fabian Rivas, explained: "It's just so beautiful. I remember one day there was this lady that walked in and as soon as we handed her the tortilla, she just stared at it for several minutes and as soon as she took a bite she just started crying. Said that it reminded her of home, when she grew up, in the kitchen with her mom when they were making tortillas.”
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem

Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

How are tech layoffs impacting downtown businesses?

Behind the scenes as we report on the downtown economy. Wednesday was my "spot duty day," when I cover something in a short format story for KUOW's newscasts. With all the news about tech companies laying off employees, I wanted to see if that’s having an impact on local businesses. I visited the food court in Century Square, where Twitter used to have its Seattle offices.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Browne Family Vineyards is rooted in family and branching out to spirits

Browne Family Vineyards revolves around their carefully curated wine and spirits. But above all, they are rooted in family — it’s even in their name. "Browne Family Vineyards was inspired by my late grandfather, William Bitner Browne," said proprietor Andrew Browne. "I remember him fondly sharing with me his time in Bordeaux, France, citing a fondness of the wine, the rich history and culture of the city. All of these elements ultimately inspired me to open Browne Family Vineyards in his honor, following his passing."
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

9 Amazing Asian Foods To Try In Seattle’s International District

From plump shrimp dumplings served in a bamboo basket to crispy banh mi baguettes filled with barbecue pork to artfully arranged raw-fish sashimi, the culinary delights of China, Vietnam, Japan, and other Asian cultures all come together on a visit to Seattle’s International District. Once known primarily as Chinatown,...
SEATTLE, WA

