FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Our 6 Favorite Coffee Shops in Seattle WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
6 Things To Do in the Ballard Neighborhood in SeattleConor MacEvilly - RealtorSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
knkx.org
Seattle Archdiocese announces Catholic parishes will consolidate
Hundreds of parishioners filed into St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Shoreline, Wash. on Sunday to pray and sing. But at this Mass many heard an unexpected message. A video featuring church leaders from the Archdiocese of Seattle announced that parishes all around the region would be consolidating due to the priest shortage, fewer people going to church, and other factors.
KLEWTV
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Illegally Fired Amazon Worker Maren Costa Joins Council Race, the City Fails to Keep Pedestrians Safe (Again), and Ending Homelessness Will Cost Billions
It gets better: We’re crawling our way out of the Big Dark. For the next 10 months, Seattle will see the sun until at least 5 pm everyday. Revenge of the tech worker: Amazon illegally fired her in 2020 for pressuring the tech giant to do more to protect the environment and its workers. Now, 20-year West Seattle resident and LGBTQ mom Maren Costa is running to replace Council Member Lisa Herbold in District 1. Costa’s still fine-tuning much her platform (she answered most of my questions with something to the effect of “I’d need to look more at the budget,” or “that’s something I would want to talk to constituents about”), but she promised to bring to City Hall the same fighting attitude for climate justice that got her canned at Amazon.
KING-5
New film shines light on Seattle's Black Panther Party
SEATTLE — It's called "Seattle Black Panthers Fight for Justice and Freedom." The first chapter of the Black Panther Party outside of California was in Washington state, and the film tells the untold story of the brothers who were among the first in the movement. Elmer Dixon was one...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
capitolhillseattle.com
Flanked by tech workers and human rights supporters, Sawant to propose ‘first-in-nation’ caste protections in Seattle
How will Kshama Sawant spend her final year on the Seattle City Council as she and her Socialist Alternative-powered office prepare for the work of launching a new national party? Much like the previous decade with long-shot political bids designed to shake up the status quo, renter-friendly legislation, and hyperlocal extractions of global issues.
This Washington Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State
Travel A Lot spilled the tea on every state's ugliest building, from administrative offices to popular museums.
Popular Washington Destination Among America's Best Places To Visit
Trips to Discover found the best places to visit in the United States.
KUOW
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years
The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING-5
At Seattle's Maiz it's all about the corn
SEATTLE — Walk into Maiz in Seattle's Pike Place Market, and they'll hand you a free warm corn tortilla spread with butter and sprinkled with salt. A taste of Mexico. Manager of Maiz Pike Place, Fabian Rivas, explained: "It's just so beautiful. I remember one day there was this lady that walked in and as soon as we handed her the tortilla, she just stared at it for several minutes and as soon as she took a bite she just started crying. Said that it reminded her of home, when she grew up, in the kitchen with her mom when they were making tortillas.”
MyNorthwest.com
Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem
Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
KUOW
How are tech layoffs impacting downtown businesses?
Behind the scenes as we report on the downtown economy. Wednesday was my "spot duty day," when I cover something in a short format story for KUOW's newscasts. With all the news about tech companies laying off employees, I wanted to see if that’s having an impact on local businesses. I visited the food court in Century Square, where Twitter used to have its Seattle offices.
KING-5
Try traditional Indian food made with Northwest ingredients at new Seattle restaurant
SEATTLE — A new restaurant concept just opened in Seattle: progressive Indian cuisine. Mint Progressive Indian features dishes from around India, prepared with non-traditional ingredients (like Northwest seafood) and served with fine dining plating. "(The ingredients) are accessible here, and you can use those things and create something new...
seattlerefined.com
Browne Family Vineyards is rooted in family and branching out to spirits
Browne Family Vineyards revolves around their carefully curated wine and spirits. But above all, they are rooted in family — it’s even in their name. "Browne Family Vineyards was inspired by my late grandfather, William Bitner Browne," said proprietor Andrew Browne. "I remember him fondly sharing with me his time in Bordeaux, France, citing a fondness of the wine, the rich history and culture of the city. All of these elements ultimately inspired me to open Browne Family Vineyards in his honor, following his passing."
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Asian Foods To Try In Seattle’s International District
From plump shrimp dumplings served in a bamboo basket to crispy banh mi baguettes filled with barbecue pork to artfully arranged raw-fish sashimi, the culinary delights of China, Vietnam, Japan, and other Asian cultures all come together on a visit to Seattle’s International District. Once known primarily as Chinatown,...
KING-5
Meet the local teens who are representing the Northwest on the big stage
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Orienteering is a sport that requires navigations skills using only a map and compass to go from point to another, competitors will go at full speed on unfamiliar terrain, following a given topographical map. “It's like a combination between running as in cross-country and map...
