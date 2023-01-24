Read full article on original website
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources
The mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday that left at least 10 dead and as many as a dozen others wounded was likely an act of domestic violence committed by a 72-year-old man who was “looking for his wife,” at two separate dance halls where Lunar New Year festivities were underway, a law enforcement […] The post Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Washington Examiner
‘You know nothing yet’: Megyn Kelly blasts Leftists for rushing to make California shootings about race
Podcast host Megyn Kelly blasted several Democratic leaders for jumping to conclusions about recent California shootings, saying they were quick to spin the tragedies into a Leftist agenda of racial hate crime. At least 19 people are dead following three recent California shootings. Since a shooting in Monterey Park happened...
Monterey Park suspect Huu Can Tran’s ex-wife breaks silence revealing she MET him in dance hall where he ‘shot dead 11’
THE suspected Monterey Park shooter's ex-wife has reportedly broken her silence after the gunman allegedly killed 11 and hurt nine more at a dance studio where they first met. In a heartbreaking interview, the anguished ex revealed she met Huu Can Tran, 72, at the Star Ballroom Dance studio when he offered to give her free lessons.
Chinese farm worker shoots dead SEVEN laborers after 'workplace dispute' in SF
The seven farm workers were shot dead in two locations near Half Moon Bay. Chunli Zhao, 67, was taken into custody outside the sheriff's office in San Mateo County.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Walmart Mass Shooting as Three People Gunned Down in Illinois Parking Lot
All three victims have been taken to hospitals following the shooting, one in a critical condition.
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?
A 31-year-old man who was a father and a high school teacher in Washington D. C. died in Venice, California after being repeatedly tased in the middle of the street as shown on police body-camera footage. Keenan Anderson who was a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died on January 3 due to a cardiac arrest, hours after a struggle with cops of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Anderson who taught English at a mostly-black charter school in Washington and was highly respected was visiting his family in California when this incident happened. No less than three people have been killed by LAPD officers so far in 2023. The other two victims were dark-skinned and all three killings happened in a week. The other two victims were Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez. According to data by the group Mapping Police Violence, at least 1,176 people nationwide were killed by cops in 2022 which is the record of police killings by the year.
Pulse-pounding moment shows hero grabbing Monterey mass shooter’s gun
Astonishing surveillance images show the moment a brave good Samaritan tackled California dance club mass shooter Huu Can Tran — grabbing his semi-automatic assault pistol even though he was certain he was about to die. Brandon Tsay, 26, was seen brawling with the 72-year-old shooter as he burst into the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio after already shooting dead 10 people and injuring as many others at a nearby dance hall in Monterey Park late Saturday. The computer coder told “Good Morning America” Monday that he thought nothing of hearing the ballroom door closing — until it was “instantly followed by the...
Upworthy
Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
Monterey mass shooter who killed 10 people at California dance studio complained about students
Huu Can Tran, 72, who killed10 people at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, was remembered as being hostile toward his students and quick to get angry with his ex-wife.
Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on New York City subway by a group of teens
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on a New York City subway by a group of teens over the weekend. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Klotz, whose face appeared bruised up, said it happened early Sunday on a No. 1 train in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan after he told the teens to stop harassing an older passenger in the subway car.
Witnesses identify one of the men killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting
Witnesses have identified one of the victims killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting as the owner of the Star Dance Studio.According to witnesses, Ming Wei Ma was killed in a final act of selflessness. "According to the chat, he was the first to rush the shooter," said victim's friend Eric Chen. "He was just caring, and other first, people first kind of person." Ma is one of the 10 people killed and 10 more injured during Saturday night's mass shooting. "Heartbreaking and it's unthinkable that it would happen," said Chen.According to authorities, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers from the Monterey Park police...
A Black Teacher Died After Being Tased 4 Times. Ex-Cops Say It Didn’t Need to Happen.
When an LAPD cop tased Keenan Anderson, the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder and a high school English teacher, four times as other officers restrained him, they had other options and could have used less force, several experts told VICE News. “I’ve handled hundreds of these cases in...
A Gang Leader Killed 10 Prison Guards and a Whole Mexican City's on Lockdown
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—The Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez has been under siege for several days after a local gang leader killed ten guards in a violent prison escape that also freed another 24 inmates. Seven inmates reportedly also died in the incident. An armed group driving...
Newsom calls out Fox News — as his meeting with shooting victims is interrupted by another massacre
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was pulled away to be briefed on the state's second mass killing in three days while meeting with victims of the first one. Newsom met with victims of a weekend mass shooting at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall, where police say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran killed 11 and injured nine others before he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newsom's meeting was interrupted by shootings in Half Moon Bay, where seven Chinese farmworkers were killed in two separate locations, according to NBC Bay Area. 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, who was a worker at one of the facilities and knew at least some of the victims, was arrested in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.
Oakland police fear deadly music video shooting could fuel more bloodshed
Multiple shooters opened fire on dozens of people recording a music video in a deadly Northern California gang attack that Oakland police fear will spark retaliatory bloodshed, authorities said Tuesday. The latest mass shooting happened in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. PT Monday as bullets...
Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California mountains
The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
