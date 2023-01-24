Basketball Notebook: County tournament reflections

It was less than three weeks ago that the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes (13-4, 6-1) had cruised to a 35 point victory at Mountaineer Arena over the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (10-6, 3-4), 57-22. On Tuesday in the rematch, there was no blowout victory. Needing a fourth quarter comeback on Tuesday, the Lady Buffaloes rallied from a six point deficit heading into the final period to defeat the Lady Mountaineers 47-44 in a big Three Rivers District matchup. Destiny Harmon paced the Lady Buffaloes comeback with a team-high 14 points, while Kiley Hylton had 10. The Lady Mountaineers were led by Kendell Keene who also...

FLOYD COUNTY, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO