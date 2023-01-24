Read full article on original website
Related
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
MLB
Remaining free agents who can fill a role
While a team’s success largely depends on its best players, the stars can’t do it all. Over the course of a 162-game season, even the most dominant clubs need contributions from the players on the margins of the roster. Although the free-agent market is no longer brimming with...
MLB
MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list stacked with stars of tomorrow
Looking for a sign that a new baseball season is coming and that Spring Training is right around the corner? Look no further: The new MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects list is here!. As always, there were a number of variables we considered when putting together the 2023 Top 100,...
Report: Mets Reach an Agreement With Jeff McNeil
The National League batting champion will reportedly remain in the Queens after signing a contract extension.
MLB
Cardinals boast 5 on Top 100 prospects list
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. While recently discussing his franchise’s acquisition of catcher Willson Contreras via free agency, Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said the biggest relief of all was that the organization didn’t have to unload any of the marquee young players in the farm system to better the Major League roster.
MLB
The best baseball players born on January 26
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 26. 1) Johnny Frederick (1902) Frederick was the National League’s best rookie in 1929, long before there...
MLB
Here is MLB’s No. 1 prospect at each position
MLB Pipeline has put out its lists of the top 10 prospects at each position leading up to Thursday night’s reveal of the 2023 Top 100 Prospects list on MLB Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT. As we await the Top 100, here is the No. 1 prospect at...
MLB
A's non-roster invitees to watch this spring
OAKLAND -- With the A’s lacking a true established option at several positions, Spring Training figures to include a handful of competitions to sort out those jobs. In some instances, those vying for certain spots could be players beyond the 40-man roster. So far, the A’s have announced 24...
MLB
Every team's projected top player for '23
Every team has a star worth watching this year. But who will those top players be? Let's take a look at the Steamer projections on FanGraphs to find each team's No. 1 player for the upcoming season. Here's the top projected player for all 30 teams in 2023 by Wins...
MLB
Here's how former Dodgers fared on HOF ballot
LOS ANGELES -- Results were announced on Tuesday and no former Dodgers players were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame this year, with only Scott Rolen getting the necessary 75 percent for induction. Andruw Jones and Gary Sheffield came the closest, with Jones receiving 58.1 percent from the Baseball...
MLB
Blackmon eyeing big 2023 after rules shift
DENVER -- This offseason is the perfect time to remove a concern from Rockies designated hitter and outfielder Charlie Blackmon’s list. At the end of last season, Blackmon, 36, had arthroscopic surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee. He and his wife, Ashley, also welcomed their second child, Wyatt, to team with their daughter, 2-year-old Josie. Rehabbing Blackmon's injury, it turned out, was smooth -- it has not slowed his preparation for 2023. Finding sleep? Not so much.
MLB
7 White Sox top prospects receive NRIs to Spring Training
CHICAGO -- Colson Montgomery, the No. 1 White Sox prospect per MLB Pipeline, and Billy Hamilton, a veteran who strongly resonated with the fan base from a bench role in 2021, were two of the 26 players extended non-roster invites to 2023 Spring Training. The team agreed to terms on Minor League contracts with nine free agents and added 17 players from within their system.
MLB
Rolen elected in 6th year; Wagner, Rollins, Abreu climb
PHILADELPHIA -- Yet another Phillies player will now call Cooperstown home. Scott Rolen, one of the best all-around third basemen in MLB history, learned on Tuesday night that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer in Cooperstown. The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner received 76.3% of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America in results revealed Tuesday night on MLB Network, enough to surpass the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement in his sixth year on the ballot.
MLB
O's atop rankings with No. 1 prospect, 8 in Top 100
Over the past two years, Gunnar Henderson quickly climbed each full-season level of the Orioles’ Minor League system. That culminated with the 2019 second-round Draft pick getting his first taste of the Majors during an impressive 34-game stint with the Orioles at the end of the ’22 season.
MLB
7 Dodgers prospects land on Pipeline's newest Top 100 list
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers have had more regular-season success in the past decade than any other team in MLB. Over the past two seasons alone, Los Angeles has won 217 regular-season games. Of course, the Dodgers now need to find a way to be successful in the postseason, an...
MLB
Sheffield climbs to 55% in 9th year on HOF ballot
MIAMI -- As the results of this year's Baseball Hall of Fame voting were announced on Tuesday evening, Marlins fans kept their eyes on one name: Gary Sheffield. In his ninth year on the ballot, Sheffield was named to 55% of the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballots, a jump from 40.6% in 2022. To be elected into Cooperstown, 75 percent is needed, and Sheffield has just one year of eligibility remaining. If voted into the Hall next year, Sheffield would likely be the first player to don a Marlins cap.
MLB
With Rojas on board, how does the infield shake out?
LOS ANGELES -- At the start of the offseason, the likelihood of the Dodgers retaining Trea Turner were slim to none. Turner had made it clear he wanted to return East, a fact that became even more clear once he took less money to sign with the Phillies instead of joining the Padres on a lucrative deal.
MLB
What the future looks like for Jack Leiter
We're excited to reveal MLB Pipeline's 2023 Top 100 Prospects list today at 7 p.m. ET in a one-hour special on MLB Network and MLB.com. We'll have all the scouting reports online and a deluge of related content over the next several days. Now it's on to the organizational Top...
MLB
Red Sox DFA longest-tenured player Barnes
BOSTON -- Following the departure of Xander Bogaerts via free agency to the Padres in December, righty reliever Matt Barnes became the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox. However, Barnes didn't hold that distinction for long. The Red Sox designated the veteran for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for free-agent acquisition Adam Duvall.
Comments / 0