FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
golobos.com
Lobos Fall to Mountain West Rival 159-64
Reno, Nev. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving team lost to Nevada by a score of 159-64 on Saturday in their return to conference play. Saturday’s meet in Reno, Nev., was the team’s first dual meet since the double-dual with Air Force and Colorado State on Dec. 3.
nmsuroundup.com
Aggie legend Teddy ‘Buckets’ signs with Wichita Skykings
As most committed New Mexico State University basketball fans know, 6″6 guard Teddy Allen made quite the impression here on Aggie soil. Allen averaged 19.6 points per game, ranked 29th nationally in scoring. Allen aided in transforming offensive play and was absolutely instrumental in NM States’ first NCAA Tournament game win since 1993 with a 70-63 first-round victory over No. 5 seeded UConn.
2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
Former UTEP star Quintin Demps hired as head football coach at Judson University
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP star safety Quintin Demps had a successful nine-year NFL career and now he’s passing on his knowledge to the next generation. Demps was hired as the new head football coach at Judson University, an NAIA school in Elgin, Ill., on Tuesday afternoon, after serving as the program’s defensive […]
krwg.org
Local lawmakers claim greater power
Three years ago, none of the committees in the New Mexico House of Representatives were chaired by a member from Las Cruces. This year, our representatives lead three committees, including the one that writes the budget. Nathan Small was elevated from vice-chair to chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance...
cbs4local.com
Police presence reported in Las Cruces neighborhood
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officers are responding to an incident Wednesday night. A police spokesperson only said they were responding to an "incident." The incident was reported on the 400 block of East Lucero. It's unknown at the moment if any injuries are reported. We...
CBS4 Anchor Amanda Guillen Leaves The Anchor Desk For New Opportunity
In the TV news world saying goodbye to your favorite local TV news personality is something you kind of have to get used to whether you like it or not! Why? Because when opportunity comes knocking, you gotta make sure to open the door before it closes and that’s the case with most local news personalities.
Many in Deming see shocking increase in gas bill
DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Natural gas is essential for New Mexicans. From cooking to drying laundry, hot showers, and warming the home. Now, people in Deming are feeling they have to cut back on all of those essentials. “Do you know how many people are going to be upset? We’re complaining about the price of gasoline […]
cbs4local.com
Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. opening first restaurant in Picacho Hills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces business Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. is expanding with its first sit-down restaurant. Juan Morales and his daughter Mariah Baeza are turning the former Forghedaboutit Italian restaurant at 1338 Picacho Hills Dr. into a new eatery called Santa Fe Restaurant. "We...
KOAT 7
Deming City Hall placed on lockdown due to threats
DEMING, N.M. — Deming public safety officials have placed the city hall in Deming on lockdown as they investigate threats toward employees. According to the city, telephonic threats were made on Wednesday morning. The chief of police recommended the lockdown while they investigate incident. Deming City Hall will remain...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of fleeing from deadly crash to be held without bond
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man will be held without bond after he was involved in a crash where two people died. The judge decided 37-year-old Patrick James Woods be held without bond until pending his trial. The judge said he found Woods to be too dangerous to the community.
