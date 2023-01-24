ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

golobos.com

Lobos Fall to Mountain West Rival 159-64

Reno, Nev. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving team lost to Nevada by a score of 159-64 on Saturday in their return to conference play. Saturday’s meet in Reno, Nev., was the team’s first dual meet since the double-dual with Air Force and Colorado State on Dec. 3.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nmsuroundup.com

Aggie legend Teddy ‘Buckets’ signs with Wichita Skykings

As most committed New Mexico State University basketball fans know, 6″6 guard Teddy Allen made quite the impression here on Aggie soil. Allen averaged 19.6 points per game, ranked 29th nationally in scoring. Allen aided in transforming offensive play and was absolutely instrumental in NM States’ first NCAA Tournament game win since 1993 with a 70-63 first-round victory over No. 5 seeded UConn.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
ANTHONY, NM
krwg.org

Local lawmakers claim greater power

Three years ago, none of the committees in the New Mexico House of Representatives were chaired by a member from Las Cruces. This year, our representatives lead three committees, including the one that writes the budget. Nathan Small was elevated from vice-chair to chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Police presence reported in Las Cruces neighborhood

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officers are responding to an incident Wednesday night. A police spokesperson only said they were responding to an "incident." The incident was reported on the 400 block of East Lucero. It's unknown at the moment if any injuries are reported. We...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Many in Deming see shocking increase in gas bill

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Natural gas is essential for New Mexicans. From cooking to drying laundry, hot showers, and warming the home. Now, people in Deming are feeling they have to cut back on all of those essentials. “Do you know how many people are going to be upset? We’re complaining about the price of gasoline […]
DEMING, NM
cbs4local.com

Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. opening first restaurant in Picacho Hills

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces business Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. is expanding with its first sit-down restaurant. Juan Morales and his daughter Mariah Baeza are turning the former Forghedaboutit Italian restaurant at 1338 Picacho Hills Dr. into a new eatery called Santa Fe Restaurant. "We...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Deming City Hall placed on lockdown due to threats

DEMING, N.M. — Deming public safety officials have placed the city hall in Deming on lockdown as they investigate threats toward employees. According to the city, telephonic threats were made on Wednesday morning. The chief of police recommended the lockdown while they investigate incident. Deming City Hall will remain...
DEMING, NM

