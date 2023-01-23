Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WYFF4.com
Powerball player in South Carolina wins $50,000
GAFFNEY, S.C. — A player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket, won $50,000. The ticket was sold at Kelletts Korner Inc. at 602 N. Main St. in Mauldin and won big in Wednesday night’s Double Play drawing (15 - 32 - 35 - 42 - 47 and PB: 23) held after the regular Powerball drawing.
WYFF4.com
Mike on the Money: 3 top traits needed to be financially successful
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Financial adviser Mike Giordano with Williams Wealth Management talks about financial psychology and shares financial advice. Watch the video above.
WYFF4.com
Milo’s Tea Company establishing its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Milo's Tea Company, a beverage company, announced plans on Tuesday to establish its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $130 million investment will create 103 new jobs. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Milo’s was founded in 1946 and...
WYFF4.com
Husband posts encouraging update on Georgia woman shot in road rage shooting on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The husband of the woman shot in what deputies are calling a road rage shooting along Interstate 85 has posted an update on her recovery on social media. Oconee County deputies said they got a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 about...
WYFF4.com
Continued vandalism forces Greenville YMCA to close pool indefinitely
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville YMCA is facing more than half a million dollars in damages after it was vandalized. Staff at the Caine Halter Family YMCA say they found the outdoor pool bubble covering destroyed Sunday morning. The facility believes the vandalism happened sometime late Saturday or early...
WYFF4.com
Greenville man caught on video pointing gun at clerk sentenced in Spartanburg, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Greenville man will spend decades in prison after firing shots during an Upstate convenience store armed robbery caught on camera, officials said on Tuesday. Seventh Circuit Court Solicitor Barry Barnett said Carl Darel Peterson, 44, pleaded guilty in a Spartanburg courtroom to armed robbery, first-degree...
WYFF4.com
New Greenville Zoo experience will put you face-to-face with giraffes
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new experience at the Greenville Zoo will give visitors the opportunity to get face-to-face with nature. Tuesday morning, the zoo broke ground on the new Jim and Janice Cordes Giraffe Encounters. Visitors will be able to stand on a platform and, with the help of...
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
WYFF4.com
'Vets Helping Vets' hopes to build new facility for veterans in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — 'Vets Helping Vets-Anderson' is hoping to build a new facility for veterans in Anderson County. "We help veterans any way we can in Anderson County," said Ronnie Roper, a veteran and member of the organization. "We build handicap ramps, handrails, we maintain about 30 lawns during the summertime, we clean them up at the end of the summer before winter comes as far as leaves so the lawn is looking nice during wintertime."
WYFF4.com
Portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway to be temporarily closed in Anderson County due to construction
ANDERSON, S.C. — A portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center will be temporarily closed to thru traffic starting Jan. 30. “The purpose of the project is to actually create safe access across this thru road to be able to tie into the Trails Disc Golf Course,” said Matt Schell, Parks Department manager for Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Lanes reopen on I-85 southbound after crash blocked all lanes earlier
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Update:. All lanes open as of 7:30 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Original story:. A crash on I-85...
WYFF4.com
Greenville woman dies when SUV loses control, hits dump truck then trees, troopers say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville woman died Wednesday morning in a crash in Pickens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 123. They said the 27-year-old woman was driving an SUV when she lost control and hit...
WYFF4.com
Greenville costume designer featured on new streaming series
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) The premiere episode of...
WYFF4.com
Greenville artist gains attention with viral video
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville artist is garnering hundreds of thousands of views on social media with his new collection of pottery. Will Donovan has been creating pottery for about a decade, but a recent video posted on his TikTok account is giving his art an entirely new audience.
WYFF4.com
FBI Citizen's Academy class in Greenville is accepting applications
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Have you ever wanted to know more about the FBI and its role in the community?. The agency is now taking applications for the FBI Citizens Academy class in Greenville this spring. Classes will be held on Thursdays from April 20 to May 25. (Video above:...
WYFF4.com
Dozens of law enforcement near Laurens County home, video shows
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — 4 p.m. UPDATE: Some law enforcement vehicles have started to clear the area, but no official information has been released. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are at a home in Laurens County, South Carolina. Sky 4 flew over the area of Durbin Church Road and...
WYFF4.com
At least 17 people lose their homes and possessions in Abbeville apartment fire
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — A fire at an Abbeville apartment complex is under investigation after 17 peoples' possessions and homes were destroyed. The fire broke out Monday at the Hickory Heights Apartments, and while everyone made it out alive, many wonder how they'll survive going forward. The fire broke out...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County Emergency Management checks on senior citizens through new program
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Starting Monday, a new upstate program is giving older students someone to count on when they need it most. "I'm not currently married. I do not have any children. I don't have any immediate family members in the area," Kevin Whitney said. It's a fear that...
WYFF4.com
Armed man robs South Carolina Chick-fil-A, gas station within 30 minutes, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man is accused of robbing an Upstate Chick-fil-A and a gas station within 30 minutes, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they got a call at about 5 a.m. Monday about an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station near River Road.
WYFF4.com
Teenager robs Greenville County bank, taken into custody inside bank, police say
GREER, S.C. — (Above video is the Thursday morning headlines.) A teenager who robbed a Greenville County bank Thursday morning was arrested inside the bank, officials said. Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, 18, from Taylors, was taken into custody and is currently in the process of being booked, according to the Greer Police Department.
