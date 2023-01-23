ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Powerball player in South Carolina wins $50,000

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket, won $50,000. The ticket was sold at Kelletts Korner Inc. at 602 N. Main St. in Mauldin and won big in Wednesday night’s Double Play drawing (15 - 32 - 35 - 42 - 47 and PB: 23) held after the regular Powerball drawing.
MAULDIN, SC
Continued vandalism forces Greenville YMCA to close pool indefinitely

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville YMCA is facing more than half a million dollars in damages after it was vandalized. Staff at the Caine Halter Family YMCA say they found the outdoor pool bubble covering destroyed Sunday morning. The facility believes the vandalism happened sometime late Saturday or early...
GREENVILLE, SC
'Vets Helping Vets' hopes to build new facility for veterans in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — 'Vets Helping Vets-Anderson' is hoping to build a new facility for veterans in Anderson County. "We help veterans any way we can in Anderson County," said Ronnie Roper, a veteran and member of the organization. "We build handicap ramps, handrails, we maintain about 30 lawns during the summertime, we clean them up at the end of the summer before winter comes as far as leaves so the lawn is looking nice during wintertime."
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway to be temporarily closed in Anderson County due to construction

ANDERSON, S.C. — A portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center will be temporarily closed to thru traffic starting Jan. 30. “The purpose of the project is to actually create safe access across this thru road to be able to tie into the Trails Disc Golf Course,” said Matt Schell, Parks Department manager for Anderson County.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Greenville costume designer featured on new streaming series

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) The premiere episode of...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville artist gains attention with viral video

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville artist is garnering hundreds of thousands of views on social media with his new collection of pottery. Will Donovan has been creating pottery for about a decade, but a recent video posted on his TikTok account is giving his art an entirely new audience.
GREENVILLE, SC

