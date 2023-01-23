Read full article on original website
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Historic hotel part of downtown Castle Rock project planMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DENHeather WillardTexas State
Denver may allow trailer park residents to upgrade unitsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Proposal reimagines strolling down Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Alpine Pioneers Set for Westminster and MSU Invitationals
SNOWBIRD, Utah/BOZEMAN, Mont. – The alpine squad of the University of Denver ski team gets its collegiate season underway this week as the Pioneers compete at the Westminster Invitational and wrap up the Montana State Invitational. Denver opens the four days of events on Thursday and Friday at the...
PREVIEW: Denver Off to Tulsa to Take On Oral Roberts
DENVER – The University of Denver men's basketball team hits the road for two games, starting with a matchup on Thursday at Oral Roberts. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. MT. • The Pioneers average 74.5 points per game this year, third in the Summit League. • Denver...
Denver Drops 59-50 Game to South Dakota
DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball team dropped the middle game of its five-game homestand by a count of 59-50 against South Dakota on Monday night inside Hamilton Gymnasium. The Pioneers (7-13, 3-6) had two players score in double figures, led by Emma Smith, who had 14...
$522,000 verdict for CU athlete run over by Denver cop
A Denver jury has awarded $522,000 to a former Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball player after she was run over by a Denver police officer in 2019.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobster
By the time Charlie Stephens arrived in Denver in 1921, he already had a rap sheet in Missouri listing 46 arrests. He didn't come the Mile High City to start fresh, however. Stephens picked up where he left off by running Denver's most high-end gambling clubs. He employed Smaldone brothers Clyde and Eugene, aka "Checkers", part of Denver's Italian mob family.
Mass shooting bill headed to Colorado legislature
It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. Denver weather: Sunshine before weekend snow and …
Regulators release InnovAge from sanctions in Colorado
InnovAge, the publicly held Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, disclosed this week that state and federal regulators have lifted sanctions at the company’s six Colorado centers. This means that the firm can resume normal enrollment of eligible Colorado seniors at those locations, which are in Aurora, Denver, Lakewood, Northern Colorado, Pueblo and Thornton.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years
If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
Denver woman wins one of the largest wage theft cases in the U.S.
A Denver jury has ruled a former caretaker at an area assisted living center was underpaid for a seven-year span. Her attorney says the monetary award to the employee is likely to range between $325,000 to $762,000 - an amount he calls the largest individual wage theft case in the country."It needs to serve as a warning to employers to tell them there's real-world liability if they violate wage theft laws," said attorney David Miller, who represented Aleta Ayo, 34.Wage theft is defined as non-payment of wages, underpayment, deduction violations and employee misclassification. The most likely victims are low-wage, immigrant and...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison.
A stronger and colder storm hits Colorado this weekend
Temperatures will warm up for the next couple of days, however, a powerful arctic front will drop freezing cold air over us this weekend.
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community
Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community. Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather:...
Victim identified in deadly crash involving DU basketball player Coban Porter
A 42-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a University of Denver basketball player on Sunday, the Denver Police Department said.
An Arctic airmass will descend upon Colorado this coming weekend
It will stay cold with the chance for some light snow through Wednesday. Briefly milder Thursday and Friday and then much colder this weekend.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Lakeside: Then, Now. Now What?
Located just outside the limits of Denver lies the town of Lakeside. Home to just 17 people, all are facing Sheridan Blvd. just off Interstate 70. It’s a small community in such a fast-growing city. Most Denver residents pass through the narrow city lines of Lakeside daily without ever...
