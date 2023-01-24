Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont police arrest two following disturbance
Fremont police responded at 6:35 Wednesday night to a disturbance in a vehicle located in the 500 block of North Main Street. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Scott Stigge, 59, of Fremont for driving during revocation and Mallori MR Hamilton, 26, of Fremont for disturbing the peace, third-degree assault, assault on an officer, resisting arrest — second offense and disorderly conduct.
North Platte Telegraph
City of Lincoln faces new lawsuit filed by fired police sergeant
Another former Lincoln Police officer is leveling allegations of years of on-the-job sexual discrimination and the systematic ousting of those who report it in a lawsuit filed this week. Angela Sands had been with the Lincoln Police Department for nearly 10 years, most recently as a sergeant, before she was...
News Channel Nebraska
Omahan recovering after blind date assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of what he thought was a blind date left Chris Peters with a severely-injured eye and other serious injuries. “I could’ve been killed,” Peters said. Chris exchanged messages with a 21-year-old woman who posted on a dating app and drove to a...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple gunshots heard in Lincoln, door damaged
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A door was reportedly damaged by a bullet in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of N 56th St. and Fremont St. around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of gunshots being heard. Officers said they did not find any...
klkntv.com
Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
klkntv.com
Police investigating gunshots in northeast Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are investigating gunshots that were heard in a northeast Lincoln neighborhood Tuesday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., officers were sent near North 56th and Fremont Streets after a caller reported hearing several gunshots. When officers arrived, they could not find any damage or bullet casings,...
KETV.com
Teen in custody: Omaha police allege he tried to light women, infant on fire
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager faces three charges of felony attempted assault. He allegedly tried to light people on fire at Westroads Mall. We're learning more about the boy’s history. He’s being tried in juvenile court, so KETV NewsWatch 7 is not identifying him. Omaha police...
klkntv.com
Man refuses to let go as car thief speeds off in west Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man held on for dear life as he tried to thwart a car thief in west Lincoln on Tuesday. Around 8:50 p.m., a 31-year-old man parked his Ford Escape next to a fuel pump at the Super C near Southwest Fifth and West A Streets.
thebestmix1055.com
Homeless man arrested for disorderly conduct
A homeless man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:20 p.m., Fremont police investigated a disturbance complaint in the 3000 block of East 23rd Street. Contact was made with Jimmie L. Thompson Jr. 42, whom authorities had already received two calls on. He was subsequently arrested.
KETV.com
25-year-old man arrested in connection with homemade bombs found during traffic stop in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with homemade bombs found in a car during a traffic stop Wednesday morning in Lincoln. Spenser Speidell was taken into custody for possession of explosives, according to authorities. Lincoln police told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the officer performed the...
WOWT
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in a fourth-grader’s backpack Thursday morning. “Thank you to the teacher that reported this incident,” said Dr. Brad Dahl, Associate Superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, in a news release from the district. “The protocol we have in place worked. A staff member noticed something out of the ordinary with several students gathered around and intervened immediately. The Fremont Police were called, responded and began their investigation.”
klkntv.com
WATCH: Thieves waltz away with trailer from Lincoln landscaping business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two thieves waddled off with a trailer from a Lincoln landscaping business back in November. Lincoln Police are still searching for the culprits, who are seen in security video driving a Ford Explorer to the business near Sixth and Calvert Streets. The video then shows...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice woman receives more prison time, for high-speed chase incident
BEATRICE – A Beatrice woman who has been serving a 4-year state prison term for two counts of drug possession…..has been sentenced to additional time in a separate case. 25-year-old Payton Bishop Thursday was sentenced to 8-to-12 years in prison on a conviction of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner issued a harsher sentence than that recommended by state and defense attorneys. The judge noted that prior to a plea agreement, Bishop faced nine weapons, driving and drug charges, some that carried the possibility of up to 50 years in prison.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman sentenced for buying guns for felon boyfriend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman will spend more than a year behind bars for supplying her boyfriend, a convicted felon, with at least two guns. Kylie Thompson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for transferring firearms to a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
1011now.com
Man cited for DUI, trespassing at Lincoln middle school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says an intoxicated 20-year-old man trespassed and went into a south Lincoln middle school. Monday morning, at 7:45 a.m., LPD said a School Resource Officer for Irving Middle School was contacted by staff that advised an unknown man had gotten into the school.
WOWT
‘This is where you die’: Omaha man arrested after shooting victim terrorized over stolen car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A series of events stemming from a stolen car left an Omaha man terrorized and shot last fall has resulted in the charges against another man the victim described as a “gangster disciple.”. Nathaniel Campbell, 30, was booked into the Douglas County jail on Tuesday...
News Channel Nebraska
Three arrested following Wymore home search
BEATRICE – Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug violations following the Tuesday search at a home, in Wymore. Gage County law officers, with assistance from Wymore and Beatrice Police….executed a search warrant on a residence in the five-hundred block of West E Street, in Wymore….at around 9:15 a.m., Tuesday.
klkntv.com
Man cited on suspicion of DUI after trespassing at Lincoln school, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was ticketed Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence after trespassing at a Lincoln middle school, police say. Around 7:45 a.m., a school resource officer at Irving Middle School was notified that an unknown man had entered the building. Police say the...
kfornow.com
Former LPD Officer Files Lawsuit Against the City
LINCOLN–(KFOR/Journal Star Jan. 26)–A lawsuit has been filed by a former Lincoln Police officer, alleging years of on the job sexual discrimination and the systematic ousting of those who report any misconduct. As reported by the Journal Star, Angela Sands also contends in the lawsuit she continues to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets 15 years in prison for selling meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison for selling meth across the city, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Manuel Gonzalez, 59, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
Comments / 0