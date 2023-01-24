ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont police arrest two following disturbance

Fremont police responded at 6:35 Wednesday night to a disturbance in a vehicle located in the 500 block of North Main Street. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Scott Stigge, 59, of Fremont for driving during revocation and Mallori MR Hamilton, 26, of Fremont for disturbing the peace, third-degree assault, assault on an officer, resisting arrest — second offense and disorderly conduct.
FREMONT, NE
North Platte Telegraph

City of Lincoln faces new lawsuit filed by fired police sergeant

Another former Lincoln Police officer is leveling allegations of years of on-the-job sexual discrimination and the systematic ousting of those who report it in a lawsuit filed this week. Angela Sands had been with the Lincoln Police Department for nearly 10 years, most recently as a sergeant, before she was...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omahan recovering after blind date assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of what he thought was a blind date left Chris Peters with a severely-injured eye and other serious injuries. “I could’ve been killed,” Peters said. Chris exchanged messages with a 21-year-old woman who posted on a dating app and drove to a...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple gunshots heard in Lincoln, door damaged

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A door was reportedly damaged by a bullet in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of N 56th St. and Fremont St. around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of gunshots being heard. Officers said they did not find any...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Police investigating gunshots in northeast Lincoln neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are investigating gunshots that were heard in a northeast Lincoln neighborhood Tuesday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., officers were sent near North 56th and Fremont Streets after a caller reported hearing several gunshots. When officers arrived, they could not find any damage or bullet casings,...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Homeless man arrested for disorderly conduct

A homeless man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:20 p.m., Fremont police investigated a disturbance complaint in the 3000 block of East 23rd Street. Contact was made with Jimmie L. Thompson Jr. 42, whom authorities had already received two calls on. He was subsequently arrested.
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in a fourth-grader’s backpack Thursday morning. “Thank you to the teacher that reported this incident,” said Dr. Brad Dahl, Associate Superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, in a news release from the district. “The protocol we have in place worked. A staff member noticed something out of the ordinary with several students gathered around and intervened immediately. The Fremont Police were called, responded and began their investigation.”
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Thieves waltz away with trailer from Lincoln landscaping business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two thieves waddled off with a trailer from a Lincoln landscaping business back in November. Lincoln Police are still searching for the culprits, who are seen in security video driving a Ford Explorer to the business near Sixth and Calvert Streets. The video then shows...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice woman receives more prison time, for high-speed chase incident

BEATRICE – A Beatrice woman who has been serving a 4-year state prison term for two counts of drug possession…..has been sentenced to additional time in a separate case. 25-year-old Payton Bishop Thursday was sentenced to 8-to-12 years in prison on a conviction of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner issued a harsher sentence than that recommended by state and defense attorneys. The judge noted that prior to a plea agreement, Bishop faced nine weapons, driving and drug charges, some that carried the possibility of up to 50 years in prison.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman sentenced for buying guns for felon boyfriend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman will spend more than a year behind bars for supplying her boyfriend, a convicted felon, with at least two guns. Kylie Thompson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for transferring firearms to a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Man cited for DUI, trespassing at Lincoln middle school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says an intoxicated 20-year-old man trespassed and went into a south Lincoln middle school. Monday morning, at 7:45 a.m., LPD said a School Resource Officer for Irving Middle School was contacted by staff that advised an unknown man had gotten into the school.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three arrested following Wymore home search

BEATRICE – Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug violations following the Tuesday search at a home, in Wymore. Gage County law officers, with assistance from Wymore and Beatrice Police….executed a search warrant on a residence in the five-hundred block of West E Street, in Wymore….at around 9:15 a.m., Tuesday.
WYMORE, NE
kfornow.com

Former LPD Officer Files Lawsuit Against the City

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Journal Star Jan. 26)–A lawsuit has been filed by a former Lincoln Police officer, alleging years of on the job sexual discrimination and the systematic ousting of those who report any misconduct. As reported by the Journal Star, Angela Sands also contends in the lawsuit she continues to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man gets 15 years in prison for selling meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison for selling meth across the city, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Manuel Gonzalez, 59, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
