BEATRICE – A Beatrice woman who has been serving a 4-year state prison term for two counts of drug possession…..has been sentenced to additional time in a separate case. 25-year-old Payton Bishop Thursday was sentenced to 8-to-12 years in prison on a conviction of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner issued a harsher sentence than that recommended by state and defense attorneys. The judge noted that prior to a plea agreement, Bishop faced nine weapons, driving and drug charges, some that carried the possibility of up to 50 years in prison.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO