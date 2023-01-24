Read full article on original website
"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
‘We did this’: Smoking gun busts MAGA militia leader at trial, Melber breaks down sedition case
See MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber's special report breaking down three federal sedition trials launched by the Garland Justice Dept. The report documents why sedition cases are legally rare; new evidence of Trump allies' contacts with militias; and how sedition convictions are vindicating part of the DOJ’s aggressive strategy. Melber also reports on evidence against Trump and Trump allies who did not physically storm the Capitol, but may have legal exposure.Jan. 25, 2023.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Game-Changing Abrams Tanks Present One Glaring Problem for Ukraine
Among the issues Ukraine's military may face with the U.S. tanks is the ability to keep them running.
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
What the alarming arrest of a former FBI spy catcher means — and doesn’t mean
The FBI arrested one of its former agents Saturday on the suspicion that, before and after he left the bureau, he committed a series of crimes that include taking money from a former foreign agent and violating U.S. sanctions against Russia by working with and on behalf of an oligarch with known ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Before a secret raid on an ISIS leader's mountain cave complex, US forces ran the mission at a special recreation of the target area
US special operations forces did something similar prior to the 2011 Neptune Spear raid that brought down 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.
US bans two Serbian ex-lawmakers wanted for Hague witness tampering
The United States said Friday it would refuse entry to two Serbian ultra-nationalist former members of parliament wanted by a UN court for witness tampering in a trial over crimes against humanity. "The United States continues to stand with all Serbians in support of democracy and the rule of law and will continue to promote accountability for those who abuse public power for personal gain," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Secret Service releases report on mass attacks in public spaces
Following the latest string of mass shootings in the U.S., the Secret Service published a 60-page report Wednesday detailing trends in mass attacks in public spaces to share patterns with community leaders who could help prevent the next tragedy. Jan. 25, 2023.
McCarthy struggles to justify punishments for key House Democrats
As Speaker Kevin McCarthy prepared to kick two Democrats off the House Intelligence Committee, even using this as the basis for political fundraising, some of his own GOP members weren’t altogether pleased with the plan. Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, for example, issued a statement yesterday describing the...
‘Let it burn’: MAGA flouts Reagan’s warning after Trump racked up debt
After Trump’s historic spending spree, the GOP now calling for cuts under Biden. MSNBC’S Ari Melber shows you how Trump is responsible for 25% of U.S. debt, rising by $7 trillion and explains how the party of Reagan became the party of MAGA brinksmanship.Jan. 26, 2023.
Biden WH reportedly preparing to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine
After weeks of discussion, the Biden administration is preparing to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine, according to three senior U.S. officials.Jan. 25, 2023.
'Height of hypocrisy': House member rips McCarthy for blocking Dems from committee
Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss a new bill to strengthen federal policies and procedures around classified documents. Rep. Torres also discusses House Speaker McCarthy's blocking of Reps. Schiff and Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee and the naming of George Santos to two committees.Jan. 26, 2023.
Expert: House GOP has blocked legislation that would prevent tragic cases like Tyre Nichols death
Tyre Nichols died after encountering Memphis police officers. Now five ex-officers are being charged with his murder after being fired. MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler joins Joy Reid on this debacle of justice saying, "It's the Republicans in Congress that have stood in the way of passing legislation that would make a difference and prevent more tragic cases like this one."Jan. 27, 2023.
Pompeo dismisses ‘faux outrage’ over murder of Khashoggi
“I personally did not think Mike Pompeo could sink any lower. But he has now surpassed my already low expectations of him,” says Chris Hayes on the Trump Secretary of State’s new remarks about murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Jan. 25, 2023.
Deadly start to 2023 as mass shootings pervade nation
Alex Wagner reports on Vice President Kamala Harris visiting a memorial for the victims of the Monterey Bay gun massacre, and notes that the body of the shooter was found across the parking lot from the scene of a 2019 mass shooting.Jan. 26, 2023.
Mom, mechanic, & Democrat 'thrilled' with new roles in the U.S House
Freshman Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto mechanic shop owner who became the first Democrat elected in Washington's rural third district in 12 years, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss her plans to make the federal government "more effective and more accessible" through her assignments on the House Small Business & Agriculture Committees.Jan. 27, 2023.
Justice Department files lawsuit against Google over digital advertising
The Department of Justice has announced they are filing a second antitrust lawsuit against Google focusing on their alleged monopolization of digital advertising technologies. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.Jan. 24, 2023.
