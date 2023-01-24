ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Salon

"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
UTAH STATE
MSNBC

‘We did this’: Smoking gun busts MAGA militia leader at trial, Melber breaks down sedition case

See MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber's special report breaking down three federal sedition trials launched by the Garland Justice Dept. The report documents why sedition cases are legally rare; new evidence of Trump allies' contacts with militias; and how sedition convictions are vindicating part of the DOJ’s aggressive strategy. Melber also reports on evidence against Trump and Trump allies who did not physically storm the Capitol, but may have legal exposure.Jan. 25, 2023.
AFP

US bans two Serbian ex-lawmakers wanted for Hague witness tampering

The United States said Friday it would refuse entry to two Serbian ultra-nationalist former members of parliament wanted by a UN court for witness tampering in a trial over crimes against humanity. "The United States continues to stand with all Serbians in support of democracy and the rule of law and will continue to promote accountability for those who abuse public power for personal gain," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
MSNBC

Secret Service releases report on mass attacks in public spaces

Following the latest string of mass shootings in the U.S., the Secret Service published a 60-page report Wednesday detailing trends in mass attacks in public spaces to share patterns with community leaders who could help prevent the next tragedy. Jan. 25, 2023.
MSNBC

McCarthy struggles to justify punishments for key House Democrats

As Speaker Kevin McCarthy prepared to kick two Democrats off the House Intelligence Committee, even using this as the basis for political fundraising, some of his own GOP members weren’t altogether pleased with the plan. Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, for example, issued a statement yesterday describing the...
INDIANA STATE
MSNBC

‘Let it burn’: MAGA flouts Reagan’s warning after Trump racked up debt

After Trump’s historic spending spree, the GOP now calling for cuts under Biden. MSNBC’S Ari Melber shows you how Trump is responsible for 25% of U.S. debt, rising by $7 trillion and explains how the party of Reagan became the party of MAGA brinksmanship.Jan. 26, 2023.
MSNBC

'Height of hypocrisy': House member rips McCarthy for blocking Dems from committee

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss a new bill to strengthen federal policies and procedures around classified documents. Rep. Torres also discusses House Speaker McCarthy's blocking of Reps. Schiff and Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee and the naming of George Santos to two committees.Jan. 26, 2023.
MSNBC

Expert: House GOP has blocked legislation that would prevent tragic cases like Tyre Nichols death

Tyre Nichols died after encountering Memphis police officers. Now five ex-officers are being charged with his murder after being fired. MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler joins Joy Reid on this debacle of justice saying, "It's the Republicans in Congress that have stood in the way of passing legislation that would make a difference and prevent more tragic cases like this one."Jan. 27, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Pompeo dismisses ‘faux outrage’ over murder of Khashoggi

“I personally did not think Mike Pompeo could sink any lower. But he has now surpassed my already low expectations of him,” says Chris Hayes on the Trump Secretary of State’s new remarks about murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Jan. 25, 2023.
MSNBC

Deadly start to 2023 as mass shootings pervade nation

Alex Wagner reports on Vice President Kamala Harris visiting a memorial for the victims of the Monterey Bay gun massacre, and notes that the body of the shooter was found across the parking lot from the scene of a 2019 mass shooting.Jan. 26, 2023.
MSNBC

Mom, mechanic, & Democrat 'thrilled' with new roles in the U.S House

Freshman Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto mechanic shop owner who became the first Democrat elected in Washington's rural third district in 12 years, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss her plans to make the federal government "more effective and more accessible" through her assignments on the House Small Business & Agriculture Committees.Jan. 27, 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE

