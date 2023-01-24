ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M online undergraduate program ranks fourth in report

Texas A&M’s online bachelor’s degree program was ranked as the fourth best in the nation and No. 1 in Texas, according to a recent US News and World Report. The University of Florida maintained the top spot with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide and the University of Illinois-Chicago tied for second.
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M's Wright Gallery opens exhibit on Louisiana's tignon movement

"Tignon," an exhibition by Chesley Antoinette that focuses on a 1786 Louisiana law requiring free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth, known as a tignon, opened Monday at the Wright Gallery on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit continues through March 9. Part of the A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Skeletons? You can be a GOP candidate

On Jan. 16, Albuquerque police arrested Solomon Peña, a failed 2022 Republican candidate for the New Mexico state Legislature, for allegedly orchestrating shootings at the homes of four Democratic elected officials. OK, maybe there’s no way the party could have known he’d do that when it nominated him, but...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy