Tuesday, January 24
On today's newscast: the owners of the Smith Cabin withdrew their short-term rental application after county commissioners expressed concerns, Aspen’s community development department has some big projects and goals this year, Garfield County commissioners will discuss several legal issues in a special meeting today, a state program to help undocumented Coloradans get health insurance has signed up thousands, and more.
Skier dies after terrain park accident at Snowmass Ski Area
A skier died Thursday after an accident in Makaha Park at Snowmass Ski Area, according to Aspen Skiing Company. The Pitkin County Coroner has identified the skier as Tyler James Updegraff, a 27-year-old man from Silverthorne. The coroner described the event in a press release as a “single skier versus snow accident.”
Wednesday, January 25
On today's newscast: a suspect in a school shooting threat is in Pitkin County custody after local schools went on a 'secure lockout' this morning, Governor Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser support expanding Colorado’s red flag gun law, Aspen’s city council adopted a new set of building codes last night to reduce carbon emissions, Mikaela Shiffrin broke the women’s ski World Cup record in Italy yesterday, and more.
New details come to light about school shooting threat after suspect arrested
Editor’s note: This is a developing story that was last updated at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday with the latest information from law enforcement, judicial and school officials. A 26-year-old Roaring Fork Valley resident was arrested in Old Snowmass Wednesday morning after allegedly making threats on social media against teachers and school district staff in Summit County.
The 'X' factor: What to expect at the 2023 Winter X Games in Aspen
In the week leading up to Buttermilk’s biggest event of the season, most of the ski runs were quiet, but the base was bustling with workers preparing for some of the world’s best extreme athletes and a sea of spectators to arrive for the Winter X Games. More...
‘Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story’ to screen at Isis Theatre on Thursday
“Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story” tells the story of one of snowboarding’s founding fathers, and it’s screening in Aspen the same week that some of the world’s best extreme snowboarders will be competing in the Winter X Games at Buttermilk — some of them on Burton snowboards.
Gold medal freestyle skier Eileen Gu returns to Aspen for X Games
The Winter X Games are back in town, and so is Olympics and X Games gold medalist Eileen Gu, who spent some time with young local athletes on Monday. The teenage freestyle skier was a pretty proud coach after she worked with young shredders from the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.
