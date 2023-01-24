Read full article on original website
What Illini transfers did at new schools during 2022 season
There always is attrition after a new head coach takes over a program, and that was no different in Champaign. After Bret Bielema's first season in Champaign, more than a dozen players left the program. Most of those players were toward the bottom of the depth chart and transferred to...
Defensive-minded Hawkins fuels Illini to win over Buckeyes: “I feel like we’re unbeatable when Coleman plays like that”
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The search for consistency continues for the Illinois basketball team. Dating back to its win over No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden in early December, the Illini have either won or lost every high major game by at least nine points. Seven out of those nine games have been decided by […]
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois responds, uses complete effort to down OSU
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — That’s how you defend your home court. After an embarrassing home loss to Indiana last time out, the Illini rebounded nicely on Tuesday. Illinois was efficient on both ends of the floor, and took care of Ohio State, 69-60, at State Farm Center. The last...
thechampaignroom.com
What Goode’s two shoes on the court mean for Illinois
The coast is finally starting to clear on Goode Island. You’re probably wondering what Goode Island is, and why I’m using such a lazily crafted metaphor. Give me a minute to explain. Although current sophomore Illinois guard Luke Goode hasn’t played a single second of the season to...
thechampaignroom.com
All hail the NUGGETS
No clue where this is going, but you clicked it, so you must be intrigued!. I think it’s time we bow down to our McDonald’s overlords, who bring us the magical nuggets. In the middle of Tuesday night’s win over Ohio State, I asked the Illinois Stats department a very straightforward question.
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball drops 79-75 overtime thriller at Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. -- Illinois State men's basketball was unable to convert down the stretch as the Redbirds fell 79-75 to Bradley in heartbreaking fashion Wednesday at Carver Arena. "I'm proud of my team. That's the opening statement for me. I'm proud of my team," ISU head coach Ryan Pedon said....
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
smilepolitely.com
The Champaign-Urbana Police Data Project launches next week
Invisible Institute, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization out of Chicago, is launching a new tool meant to hold police in Champaign and Urbana accountable to the public. Members of the group will be at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center on Wednesday, February 1st, to introduce the project, provide space for questions, and begin to examine the data.
wznd.com
Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended from ISU through 2025
NORMAL, Ill. – The Kappa Sigma chapter at Illinois State University has officially been suspended by the university’s Dean of Students office January 25, 2023. The official suspension will begin effective immediately until December 31, 2025. This decision comes in the wake of a superfluity of derogatory actions...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
Champaign doctor explains health risks of shoveling snow
Whether you're old or young, shoveling heavy snow can increase your chances of back or heart problems.
Winter storm alerts issued for the Miami Valley
The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.
capitolwolf.com
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
25newsnow.com
Snow is on the way
Ol’ Man Winter has been quiet this month but that’s about to change. A storm system will spread snow over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday mid-day. Peoria can expect 2 to 4 inches while Bloomington-Normal can expect 3 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall along I-57 with 4 to 7 inches expected. Snow showers return Friday and Sunday. Long term, a couple of days next week we’ll see highs in the twenties and single digit lows.
City of Champaign closing lane on Melinda Ave. Wednesday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Avenue will be closed on Wednesday due to a tree removal. The closure, between Bloomington Road and Honeysuckle Lane, begins at 7 a.m. The city said traffic on Bloomington will not be allowed to turn south onto […]
tspr.org
Champaign Unit 4 parents asked: does desegregation help close achievement gaps? Here’s what five education researchers say
When the Champaign Unit 4 School District set out to finish desegregating its schools by socioeconomic status, very few parents in the Champaign Unit 4 district liked the idea – no matter their racial or economic background. After all, Unit 4 has tried multiple desegregation plans over the past...
