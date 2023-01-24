ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
Builder

House Plan of the Week: Simple One-Story Design

Think simple with a twist for house plans in 2023. Here's a great example (see more details at Houseplans.com). The exterior shows off a fun, asymmetrical entryway and fresh-feeling brick. Vertical siding adds a bit of farmhouse flair. Inside, the 1,818-square-foot floor plan keeps things simple and open. An office...
a-z-animals.com

Choosing The Best Soil For Pothos

Like any good houseplant parent, you’re probably wanting to ensure you choose the best soil for pothos to help it thrive and beautifully grow. Using a growing medium that meets your plant’s growing needs will help it develop healthy roots and beautiful foliage. While pothos is known for being an easy grower and low maintenance, it still needs to grow in adequate soil in order to thrive.
tinyhousetalk.com

The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living

Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy