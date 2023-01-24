ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
New York Post

SEC sues Winklevoss twins over ‘Gemini Earn’ program that sparked $900M crisis

The SEC charged the Winklevoss twins’ Gemini crypto exchange and its lending partner Genesis this week with selling unregistered securities in the form of a “Gemini Earn” program that sparked a $900 million crisis. Regulators are seeking to recover any “ill-gotten gains” generated by the interest-bearing account program, which billed itself as a way for customers to earn 8% annual interest on their digital currency holdings. The accounts have been frozen since November, with customers unable to access their funds. “We allege that Genesis and Gemini offered unregistered securities to the public, bypassing disclosure requirements designed to protect investors,” SEC Chair Gary...
cryptoglobe.com

Ripple CEO Says Settlement with SEC unlikely in $XRP lawsuit, Predicts Outcome This Year

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the fintech firm is unlikely to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against it and two executives, which alleges they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. At a...
Benzinga

Interview: Grayscale Fights SEC To Turn The Largest BTC Trust Into Largest BTC ETF

As the largest digital currency asset manager, Grayscale leads the way in helping investors access digital assets. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an important part of that. At over $14.5 billion, it is the largest Bitcoin trust according to Grayscale, and one of the first securities solely invested in and deriving value from the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class Action Suit Over U.S. Share Sale

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Argo Blockchain, a crypto miner whose shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ARB) and Nasdaq (ARBK), is facing a class action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary shares (ADS) in 2021.
NBC Chicago

Bitcoin's 2023 Rally Gathers Steam as Cryptocurrency Briefly Tops $23,000

Bitcoin continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.

