The SEC charged the Winklevoss twins’ Gemini crypto exchange and its lending partner Genesis this week with selling unregistered securities in the form of a “Gemini Earn” program that sparked a $900 million crisis. Regulators are seeking to recover any “ill-gotten gains” generated by the interest-bearing account program, which billed itself as a way for customers to earn 8% annual interest on their digital currency holdings. The accounts have been frozen since November, with customers unable to access their funds. “We allege that Genesis and Gemini offered unregistered securities to the public, bypassing disclosure requirements designed to protect investors,” SEC Chair Gary...

14 DAYS AGO