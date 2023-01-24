Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
SEC sues Winklevoss twins over ‘Gemini Earn’ program that sparked $900M crisis
The SEC charged the Winklevoss twins’ Gemini crypto exchange and its lending partner Genesis this week with selling unregistered securities in the form of a “Gemini Earn” program that sparked a $900 million crisis. Regulators are seeking to recover any “ill-gotten gains” generated by the interest-bearing account program, which billed itself as a way for customers to earn 8% annual interest on their digital currency holdings. The accounts have been frozen since November, with customers unable to access their funds. “We allege that Genesis and Gemini offered unregistered securities to the public, bypassing disclosure requirements designed to protect investors,” SEC Chair Gary...
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple CEO Says Settlement with SEC unlikely in $XRP lawsuit, Predicts Outcome This Year
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the fintech firm is unlikely to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against it and two executives, which alleges they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. At a...
Interview: Grayscale Fights SEC To Turn The Largest BTC Trust Into Largest BTC ETF
As the largest digital currency asset manager, Grayscale leads the way in helping investors access digital assets. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an important part of that. At over $14.5 billion, it is the largest Bitcoin trust according to Grayscale, and one of the first securities solely invested in and deriving value from the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class Action Suit Over U.S. Share Sale
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Argo Blockchain, a crypto miner whose shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ARB) and Nasdaq (ARBK), is facing a class action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary shares (ADS) in 2021.
Billionaire Mark Cuban warns the next crypto implosion could come from 'wash trades,' report says
Billionaire Mark Cuban thinks the next crypto meltdown could stem from wash trades. "There are supposedly tens of millions of dollars in trades and liquidity for tokens that have very little utilization," he told The Street. Wash trades are a form of pump-and-dump scheme to artificially generate interest around a...
Sam Bankman-Fried says he needs some of his $450 million in Robinhood shares to fund his legal defense as he fights for control of the stake
Sam Bankman-Fried thinks he should be the sole owner of roughly $450 million in Robinhood stock, and that he needs the shares to help pay for his legal defense, according to a Thursday court filing. The problem? Both FTX and BlockFi are laying claim to the shares as well. The...
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The growth-focused money manager is making moves.
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
Sam Bankman-Fried gave $400 million to an obscure crypto-trading firm cofounded by a Jane Street trader just 2 years out of college, report says
Modulo Capital operated out of the same luxury Bahamas resort where Sam Bankman-Fried lived. Like SBF, its cofounders used to work at Jane Street.
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
Benzinga
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stick With Gold: 'Ignore Crypto Cheerleaders Now That Bitcoin's Bouncing'
Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money Host warned investors to not get caught up in the hype surrounding crypto despite Bitcoin’s BTC/USD recent gains. Instead, he recommended that investors look to gold. What Happened: Cramer delved into the analysis presented by Garner, the senior commodity market strategist and broker...
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
FTX wants to ask Sam Bankman-Fried's parents and brother if they received any money from the crypto exchange
Barbara Fried, a Stanford law professor, reportedly founded a political action committee that took money from FTX.
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
Bitcoin's 2023 Rally Gathers Steam as Cryptocurrency Briefly Tops $23,000
Bitcoin continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
CNBC
A 26-year-old founded a medical startup — the same year he lost almost half his vision
As a rifleman in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps who endured harsh training as part of his national service, Kevin Choi had "no doubt" about the state of his health. "I've got quite severe myopia, but I still believed I was very healthy," Choi told CNBC Make It. But...
Comments / 0