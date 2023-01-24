Read full article on original website
Informal sorority recruitment offers another opportunity for friendships, leadership
Ohio University sororities offer many opportunities for interested women to participate in. Although formal recruitment takes place in the fall, informal recruitment offers students another chance to meet friends and join a sisterhood. Informal recruitment events began on Jan. 18 with the Greek Expo in Baker Ballroom from 5-7 p.m....
Student Senate: Giselle Garcia speaks on Basic Needs program
Student Senate met Wednesday for the first time this semester and heard from Giselle Garcia, graduate assistant for the Basic Needs program. Garcia gave a presentation on the Bobcats Helping Bobcats program, which she said has a goal of emphasizing how students, staff and faculty can help support students who are experiencing financial challenges.
Thirteen campus spots earn Experiential Spaces Designation
Ohio University’s Center for Advising, Career and Experiential Learning has awarded 13 spaces on campus Experiential Spaces Designation. Judd Walker, the associate director of experiential learning for signature programs, said the application, which was made available in September, had applicants explain how their space was interdisciplinary, how it provided an authentic context for learning, ownership of learning and opportunities for deep engagement and reflection.
Weekender Briefs: Dumpling making, country concert and more
Celebrate International Chocolate Cake Day by getting a piece of chocolate cake at West 82 or the new Life is Sweet bakery in Baker Center. Each slice will be priced individually. West 82 will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Life Is Sweet will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local schools still experiencing substitute shortages
Three local school districts—Athens City School District, Alexander Local School District and Meigs Local School District—have been experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers. The school districts have been noticing the pattern for at least three years. Although COVID-19 impacted the number of substitutes entering classrooms, a shortage of...
Athens Art Guild Market promotes local art
The Athens Art Guild Market is back this weekend for all of its community to see local art, as well as buy from local art vendors, who are members of the Guild Selling Group within the Athens Art Guild. From jewelry to paintings, the event is a beloved favorite in Athens, with many excited to attend this weekend.
Artifacts protest, substitute shortage, recreation advisory board and Russia's erasure
The Post Weekly Round-up is here to keep OU’s campus informed on the most important stories published by The Post each week. Hosts Donovan Hunt, Sophie Young and Arielle Lyons give you a brief round-up of current Athens and OU news. This week's episode covers a protest against anti-transgender...
Life is Sweet now open in Baker Center
Life is Sweet, Ohio University culinary services’ newest concept, is officially open. The hot pink-colored bakery had its grand opening Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and offered free pastries to all for the first hour of operation. The space Life is Sweet occupies has seen multiple concepts come and...
Men's Basketball: Ohio outlasts Western Michigan 88-76
Ohio has found its groove since a rough 1-4 Mid-American Conference start earlier this month. Ohio picked up its second win in a row, and third overall conference victory, Tuesday night with a 88-76 win against Western Michigan. The Bobcats entered the game knowing that they needed to turn up...
Men's Basketball: Get to know DeVon Baker
Senior DeVon Baker transferred to Ohio ahead of this season after graduating from Tulane and previously playing at UNC-Asheville. Baker has played in 20 games for Ohio, 10 of which he started. Baker averages 6.8 points per game and has collected 16 steals so far this season. He has proven...
Men's Basketball: Wilson drops career-high 31 in win over Western Michigan
For the second time in less than two weeks, Dwight Wilson III treated the fans at The Convo to a career night. He set a new career-high with 27 points against Kent State on Jan. 13, then surpassed himself with a 31-point gem in Tuesday’s 88-76 win over Western Michigan.
Women's Basketball: Ohio loses to Central Michigan despite historic performance from Yaya Felder
Yaya Felder became just the third player in Ohio women's basketball history to score 40 points in a single game on Wednesday night. Despite Felder's historic performance, Ohio (3-15, 1-6 Mid-American Conference) lost 69-66 to Central Michigan (4-14, 2-5 MAC). Felder immediately got out to a hot start early in...
Alleged assault reported outside Tiffin Hall
The Ohio University Police Department released a crime alert around 6 p.m. Tuesday after receiving an anonymous report of an alleged assault. The assault allegedly took place on Saturday, at approximately 3:00 a.m. According to the alert, an anonymous note was slipped under a resident assistant’s dorm door stating that the alleged assault had taken place outside Tiffin Hall.
Winnie the Pooh and gang spread lots of joy, a little 'hunny'
Deep in the hundred acre woods (Athens), where Christopher Robin plays (where Bobcats go to school), you will find the enchanted neighborhood (Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium) of Christopher’s childhood days. That’s right, the most iconic Pooh Bear – and perhaps the only Pooh Bear – of all time made...
Explosive gender reveal party, trail camera stolen
A fight on State Route 550 in Athens was reported to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant and conducted an investigation. After the investigation, one man was arrested without incident and sent to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. Broken glass. Sheriff’s Office deputies...
