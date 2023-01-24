Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Jerry Joseph Hocking
On Friday, Jan, 20, 2023, Jerry Joseph Hocking, beloved dad, grandpa and brother, passed away at Ben Hur Health & Rehabilitation in the presence of his daughters and grandchildren, while surrounded by family and friends. He was 72 years old, born Nov. 26, 1950, to Joseph J. and Violet M. (Surber) Hocking in Crawfordsville.
Journal Review
Mason pours in career high 25 to lead Mounties past Trojans
COV 9 8 9 16 — 42 SM 8 11 14 10 — 43 Covington (8-14): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Sydni Crane 6-12 3-8 17, Magdalena Sandlin 0-1 0-0 0, Alex Sutherlin 0-3 1-2 1, Emma Holycross 1-4 1-2 3, Lilly Hacquet 1-4 0-0 2, Brooke Kirkpatrick 0-1 0-0 0, Peyton Brown 3-8 0-0 9, Kali Pettit 5-14 0-0 10; Totals 16-37 5-12 42.
Journal Review
Jack E. Booher
Jack E. Booher of Martinsville, formerly of Darlington, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Waters of Martinsville. He was 81. Born Nov. 6, 1941, at Crawfordsville, he was the son of John E. Booher and Glydas Pitts Booher. He graduated from Darlington High School. He was a farmer and rancher who worked for several ranchers in several different areas.
Journal Review
Cold shooting leads to Mustangs loss
RP 12 17 12 8 - 49 Fountain Central (10-12, 4-3) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Simko 0-1 0-0 0, B Hoagland 2-10 3-5 7, Prickett 1-10 3-8 5, Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Kirkpatrick 3-11 2-8 8, L Hoagland 0-1 2-2 2, Morgan 0-1 1-4 1, Larkin 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-3 0-4 0. Totals 8-43 11-31 28.
Journal Review
Carl D. Morris
Carl D. Morris, 91, lifelong resident of Crawfordsville, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, while holding the hand of his loving wife of more than 71 years, Carolyn. Carl was born June 19, 1931, at Crawfordsville, to the late Hamilin and Nettie (Cope) Morris. He graduated from...
WTHI
Alex Rose honoring his late father on his Terre Haute South letter jacket
Terre Haute South senior Alex Rose is one of the top wrestlers in the state in his weight class. He's hoping to finish his final year with a trip to the state finals. Wrestling has always been a part of Alex's life, his father who wrestled taught it to him at an early age.
Journal Review
IUK students recognized for academics
KOKOMO — In the fall 2022 semester, 794 full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
Journal Review
North moving to semester schedule
LINDEN — For nearly 16 years North Montgomery School Corporation students have attended school under the trimester model of education. On Monday, the school board voted to go back to semesters beginning next school year. School board members began discussing the change last fall, and after a joint effort...
Journal Review
Rita A. Covault
Rita A. Covault, 62, of Kingman passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. She was born Oct. 14, 1960, at Danville, Illinois, to the late Jim R. and Patricia Ann (Remster) Covault. Rita loved to draw, enjoyed listening to country music, and visiting with everyone...
Journal Review
Phyllis D. Hadler
Phyllis D. Hadler, 73, of Crawfordsville and formerly of Effingham, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Oct. 23, 1949, at Salem, Illinois, to Lawrence and Hazel Irene (Sands) Metcalf. Phyllis worked at World Color/Crossroads Press in Effingham, retiring after 25 years. She...
Journal Review
Preserving History
For 125 years the local Dorothy Q Chapter NSDAR has upheld the ideals of patriotism, historical preservation and historical education in Montgomery County. On Saturday, the local DAR Society celebrated with an open house tea at the Elston Historical Home. The 125th anniversary committee was comprised of Regent Michelle Borden,...
Current Publishing
Sweet Surprise: Noblesville High School senior receives prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship
A Noblesville High School senior has received a full-ride scholarship after being named as a Lilly Endowment scholar. Abby Pittman was surprised with the scholarship announcement in December at the high school and will receive full tuition for four years at an Indiana college of her choice. The scholarship also covers required fees and a book stipend annually.
theseymourowl.com
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
Journal Review
No. 6 Indiana rallies to beat No. 2 Ohio Sate 78-65
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 26 points, Yarden Garzon added 20 and No. 6 Indiana surged in the third quarter, rallying past No. 2 Ohio State 78-65 Thursday night. The Hoosiers have won four straight in the series, seven in a row overall and maintained the best...
thedailyhoosier.com
‘We’re going to pull this thing out’: How associate head coach Yasir Rosemond guided Indiana basketball to victory
MINNEAPOLIS — Even though Mike Woodson was not with Indiana in Minnesota, the Hoosiers never panicked. IU found out Wednesday morning that its head coach would stay back while recovering from COVID-19. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond took the figurative — and, because of the raised floor at Williams Arena, the literal — head coach pedestal.
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 26, 2023
• Prowler in the 100 block of North Englewood Drive — 3:33 a.m. • Child abuse/neglect in the 1300 block of South Elm Street — 8:41 a.m. • Hit and run at 1660 Crawfordsville Square Drive — 11:29 a.m. • Public disturbance in the 200 block of...
Journal Review
Paul Allen Redman
Paul Allen Redman died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at home, in New Ross. Arrangements are pending with Sanders Priebe Funeral Care in Crawfordsville. Share memories and condolences at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
WLFI.com
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
Journal Review
Group has big plans in the works
The annual meeting of Crawfordsville Main Street members was conducted earlier this week at the Masonic Cornerstone, with refreshments provided by Maxine’s on Green. President Steve McLaughlin opened the meeting by welcoming guests and presenting the 2022 meeting minutes and financial report to members for a vote. The 2023 CMS board roster was announced with all 2022 members remaining except Karen Thada, who retired from the board at the end of the year. Thada’s dedication to the organization was recognized. Casey Hockersmith replaces Thada. Hockersmith introduced herself to the members.
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
