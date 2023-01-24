Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
What to See and Do in Iowa CityEast Coast TravelerIowa City, IA
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Journal Review
IUK students recognized for academics
KOKOMO — In the fall 2022 semester, 794 full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
Journal Review
North moving to semester schedule
LINDEN — For nearly 16 years North Montgomery School Corporation students have attended school under the trimester model of education. On Monday, the school board voted to go back to semesters beginning next school year. School board members began discussing the change last fall, and after a joint effort...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
Journal Review
Group has big plans in the works
The annual meeting of Crawfordsville Main Street members was conducted earlier this week at the Masonic Cornerstone, with refreshments provided by Maxine’s on Green. President Steve McLaughlin opened the meeting by welcoming guests and presenting the 2022 meeting minutes and financial report to members for a vote. The 2023 CMS board roster was announced with all 2022 members remaining except Karen Thada, who retired from the board at the end of the year. Thada’s dedication to the organization was recognized. Casey Hockersmith replaces Thada. Hockersmith introduced herself to the members.
Journal Review
Jerry Joseph Hocking
On Friday, Jan, 20, 2023, Jerry Joseph Hocking, beloved dad, grandpa and brother, passed away at Ben Hur Health & Rehabilitation in the presence of his daughters and grandchildren, while surrounded by family and friends. He was 72 years old, born Nov. 26, 1950, to Joseph J. and Violet M. (Surber) Hocking in Crawfordsville.
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Musician To Make National TV Debut
One of Iowa's favorite musicians is making her debut tv performance on Wednesday, January 25th. After being honored as having the best country music album, in 2022, by Taste of Country Music, the wave of time in the national spotlight keeps on trucking for this Shueyville native. In 2022, she...
KCRG.com
Private schools like Xavier would likely see influx of students if ‘School Voucher Bill’ passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are debating a bill that would change how the state hands out public education funding - with some of those dollars instead supporting a private education for students. Private school administrators in Iowa, like the President...
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
Journal Review
Phyllis D. Hadler
Phyllis D. Hadler, 73, of Crawfordsville and formerly of Effingham, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Oct. 23, 1949, at Salem, Illinois, to Lawrence and Hazel Irene (Sands) Metcalf. Phyllis worked at World Color/Crossroads Press in Effingham, retiring after 25 years. She...
weareiowa.com
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
Journal Review
Rita A. Covault
Rita A. Covault, 62, of Kingman passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. She was born Oct. 14, 1960, at Danville, Illinois, to the late Jim R. and Patricia Ann (Remster) Covault. Rita loved to draw, enjoyed listening to country music, and visiting with everyone...
Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored
An Iowa nursing home resident was allegedly left in a vegetative state after the facility ignored her screams of pain and her pleas to be taken to a hospital, according to state records. State inspectors say another resident of the same southern Iowa care facility was evicted last August when the staff dumped his belongings […] The post Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
Journal Review
Carl D. Morris
Carl D. Morris, 91, lifelong resident of Crawfordsville, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, while holding the hand of his loving wife of more than 71 years, Carolyn. Carl was born June 19, 1931, at Crawfordsville, to the late Hamilin and Nettie (Cope) Morris. He graduated from...
Journal Review
Jack E. Booher
Jack E. Booher of Martinsville, formerly of Darlington, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Waters of Martinsville. He was 81. Born Nov. 6, 1941, at Crawfordsville, he was the son of John E. Booher and Glydas Pitts Booher. He graduated from Darlington High School. He was a farmer and rancher who worked for several ranchers in several different areas.
cbs2iowa.com
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures
The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
Journal Review
Richard ‘Dick’ Haffner
Richard “Dick” Haffner, 85, of Noblesville passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at St. Vincent Carmel Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 15, 1938, at Crawfordsville, to the late Donald and Crystal (Moffitt) Haffner. Dick was the oldest of seven kids, graduating from New Ross...
KCRG.com
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
