UN member states observe Jan. 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It’s a time to call to mind not only that dark chapter from our world’s history but also to be mindful of how that history does (or doesn’t) inform our lives and actions today. The UK’s Holocaust Memorial Day always thematically approaches the topic, and this year’s theme is “ordinary people,” and it asks us to consider what it means that acts of heroism and barbarity were carried out by people like you and me. The first step in this reflection is knowledge and the Crawfordsville District Public Library offers a vast trove of resources to that end.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO