Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
IUK students recognized for academics
KOKOMO — In the fall 2022 semester, 794 full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
Journal Review
Area students named to USI Dean’s List
In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, the University of Southern Indiana Dean’s List has been released for the 2022 Fall Semester. A total of 1,956 undergraduate students were named to the Dean’s List. Area students named to the list include: Karlie A. Pfledderer and Caroline R. Turner, both...
Journal Review
Jerry Joseph Hocking
On Friday, Jan, 20, 2023, Jerry Joseph Hocking, beloved dad, grandpa and brother, passed away at Ben Hur Health & Rehabilitation in the presence of his daughters and grandchildren, while surrounded by family and friends. He was 72 years old, born Nov. 26, 1950, to Joseph J. and Violet M. (Surber) Hocking in Crawfordsville.
Journal Review
North moving to semester schedule
LINDEN — For nearly 16 years North Montgomery School Corporation students have attended school under the trimester model of education. On Monday, the school board voted to go back to semesters beginning next school year. School board members began discussing the change last fall, and after a joint effort...
Journal Review
Phyllis D. Hadler
Phyllis D. Hadler, 73, of Crawfordsville and formerly of Effingham, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Oct. 23, 1949, at Salem, Illinois, to Lawrence and Hazel Irene (Sands) Metcalf. Phyllis worked at World Color/Crossroads Press in Effingham, retiring after 25 years. She...
Journal Review
Jack E. Booher
Jack E. Booher of Martinsville, formerly of Darlington, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Waters of Martinsville. He was 81. Born Nov. 6, 1941, at Crawfordsville, he was the son of John E. Booher and Glydas Pitts Booher. He graduated from Darlington High School. He was a farmer and rancher who worked for several ranchers in several different areas.
Journal Review
Preserving History
For 125 years the local Dorothy Q Chapter NSDAR has upheld the ideals of patriotism, historical preservation and historical education in Montgomery County. On Saturday, the local DAR Society celebrated with an open house tea at the Elston Historical Home. The 125th anniversary committee was comprised of Regent Michelle Borden,...
Journal Review
Group has big plans in the works
The annual meeting of Crawfordsville Main Street members was conducted earlier this week at the Masonic Cornerstone, with refreshments provided by Maxine’s on Green. President Steve McLaughlin opened the meeting by welcoming guests and presenting the 2022 meeting minutes and financial report to members for a vote. The 2023 CMS board roster was announced with all 2022 members remaining except Karen Thada, who retired from the board at the end of the year. Thada’s dedication to the organization was recognized. Casey Hockersmith replaces Thada. Hockersmith introduced herself to the members.
Journal Review
F.C. Tucker posts December listing, sales leaders
F.C. Tucker West Central announced agent Katie Viers was the December listing leader for F.C. Tucker West Central. She led the way listing two homes with $356,900 in listing volume. Viers also was the November sales leader. She helped two buyers find their dream home and sold $526,000 in volume...
Journal Review
Cold shooting leads to Mustangs loss
RP 12 17 12 8 - 49 Fountain Central (10-12, 4-3) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Simko 0-1 0-0 0, B Hoagland 2-10 3-5 7, Prickett 1-10 3-8 5, Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Kirkpatrick 3-11 2-8 8, L Hoagland 0-1 2-2 2, Morgan 0-1 1-4 1, Larkin 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-3 0-4 0. Totals 8-43 11-31 28.
Journal Review
Carl D. Morris
Carl D. Morris, 91, lifelong resident of Crawfordsville, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, while holding the hand of his loving wife of more than 71 years, Carolyn. Carl was born June 19, 1931, at Crawfordsville, to the late Hamilin and Nettie (Cope) Morris. He graduated from...
Journal Review
Paul Allen Redman
Paul Allen Redman died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at home, in New Ross. Arrangements are pending with Sanders Priebe Funeral Care in Crawfordsville. Share memories and condolences at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
Journal Review
A Sweet Business
It is Girl Scout cookie time here in Indiana. Local troops held a cookie rally Friday to learn the entrepreneurial skills needed for a successful cookie season. The scouts practiced their sales pitch, learned to make change, set sales goals, gained product knowledge and discussed safety measures. Games, crafts and role play helped each scout hone their skill set.
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 27, 2023
• Theft in the 500 block of Indian Springs Road — 12:03 a.m. • Property damage crash at 110 W. South Blvd. — 6:52 a.m. • Property damage crash at 801 S. Washington St. — 9:45 a.m. • Theft at in the 1600 block of South U.S....
Journal Review
Letter: All should pay for coffee
There are many unwritten rules in society, but one particular rule really gets under my skin. In Crawfordsville, citizens, blue collar workers and white collar workers, pay for coffee at convenience stores but law enforcement does not. I understand that, for the most part, this isn’t a reflection on our...
Journal Review
C’ville man dies in morning crash
A single-vehicle crash Thursday claimed the life of a Crawfordsville man. Just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by ISP revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound...
Journal Review
Parke County conservation easement expands
Entrepreneur and nature lover Joe McCurdy and his daughter Cheyenne McCurdy have placed 200 acres north of Turkey Run State Park under protection through a conservation easement with the Central Indiana Land Trust Inc. Conservation of this mixed forest and farmland acreage brings the total amount of land protected there to nearly 1,000 acres.
Journal Review
Holocaust Remembrance Day approaching
UN member states observe Jan. 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It’s a time to call to mind not only that dark chapter from our world’s history but also to be mindful of how that history does (or doesn’t) inform our lives and actions today. The UK’s Holocaust Memorial Day always thematically approaches the topic, and this year’s theme is “ordinary people,” and it asks us to consider what it means that acts of heroism and barbarity were carried out by people like you and me. The first step in this reflection is knowledge and the Crawfordsville District Public Library offers a vast trove of resources to that end.
Journal Review
Judge gives Walker suspended sentence
A Crawfordsville man was given a 4 1/2-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to criminal confinement and unlawful possession of a steroid. John R. Walker, 53, a local dentist was facing multiple felony charges and one misdemeanor charge following an altercation he had with a woman he was romantically involved with in August 2019.
Journal Review
Police: 1 dead after small plane crashes in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One person died in a small plane crash Tuesday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis police, fire crews and medics were called to the scene about 4 p.m. along railroad tracks in a residential area near the University of Indianapolis. A resident...
Comments / 0