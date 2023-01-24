Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
MISD reports another ‘threatening statement’
MURRAY – Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said Thursday evening the district had once again investigated a threatening statement, this time at Murray Middle School. “The Murray Independent School District is committed to the safety and education of all of our students,” Samons said. “We also want...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hospitals executives highlight achievements in 2022
MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital hosted its annual City-County Meeting Tuesday. The meeting is an opportunity for hospital executives to share with city and county officials as well as the community at large how the hospital performed over the prior year. COO John Wilson provided an update on MCCH’s...
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Farley Elementary becoming community center
PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
Murray Ledger & Times
Liles honored for 32 years with Murray Police Department
MURRAY – Before his final Murray City Council meeting as chief of the Murray Police Department, council members, city employees and many others came to wish Jeff Liles a happy retirement. Liles is originally from Florence, Alabama, and came to Murray State University after he was recruited by the...
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lt. Gov. Coleman presents checks at Thursday ceremony
MURRAY – After having to delay her trip three times in the last couple of months because of weather-related travel risks, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman finally made her way to Murray Thursday to formally present state grants to the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District and the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau.
wpsdlocal6.com
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park
PADUCAH — Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates. Ideas for the future...
Murray Ledger & Times
Our Readers Write
Thank you to the Tennessee Valley Authority for its decision to build a 100-megawatt, 309-acre solar farm on top of a coal ash landfill at the Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah, Kentucky. The rolling blackouts TVA instituted around Christmas time due to the extreme cold snap are a perfect example of the challenges our power grid faces. Increased weather extremes in both summer and winter due to climate change as well as increased demand from population growth and more and more electrification of the things we use daily (like vehicles and stoves) are two of these challenges.
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park. Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates.
Unusual Reasons Why I’m a Big Fan of This Picturesque Kentucky Town
As a native of Owensboro, I've watched with pleasure as the downtown area has gone from dismal and dreary to busy, bustling, and beautiful. The potential was always there and now it's being realized. KENTUCKY IS RICH WITH 'SMALL TOWN AMERICA'. So when I'm traveling--and especially within Kentucky--I hold other...
wpsdlocal6.com
CDC reports 1 in 3 high schoolers face mental health struggles; what one local district is doing to help
PADUCAH — The likelihood that your high school student or their friend is experiencing mental health struggles is growing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 1 in 3 high school students nationwide are. It's an issue we're seeing locally, and one Paducah Public Schools is...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hutson School of Agriculture hosts 18th annual Soybean Promotion Day
MURRAY – Farmers from around the region gathered once again at Murray State University Tuesday to learn more about their trade during the 18th annual Soybean Promotion Day. The event is hosted every year by Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture and the Kentucky Soybean Board and Association, which is based in Princeton.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Property Donated to Calloway County (KY) Fire-Rescue for 13th Station
To fill a service gap in the northeastern part of the county, Calloway County Fire-Rescue is in the process of building its 13th station, murrayledger.com reported. A Calloway County fire official said the station, which is around the 5000 block of Faxon Road about two miles east of KY 1346/Liberty Road, will be called the Center Ridge station and will be equipped with a pumper truck, tanker truck, brush truck and a boat, the report said.
wkdzradio.com
Dollar General Debate Begins For Jefferson Street In Cadiz
Over the next three weeks, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission have but one question for which they must find answers. Should a portion of Jefferson Street, just north of its intersection with Cerulean Road, be shifted from R-2 residential, to I-1 light industrial — in hopes of a Dollar General potentially buying the property, and constructing a retail facility?
wkdzradio.com
Health Officials Confirm Co-Sleeping Death In Christian County
Parenting at any stage can be difficult and taxing. Ask anyone who’s ever been one. It requires the utmost attention, at all times. This hard lesson came to light Monday evening, when officials and members of the Christian County Health Department’s Board of Health convened for their quarterly assessment. In her report, CCHD Maternal & Child Health Coordinator Tarasha Morrow confirmed that a recent death in the county — a four-month-old infant — occurred this month due to a failed co-sleeping measure.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Firefighter Suffers Burns Battling Thursday Factory Fire
A firefighter was injured in a fire at a factory on Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Metalsa for a fire alarm and located a fire contained to a hot wax system. A firefighter suffered first and second-degree...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
thunderboltradio.com
Compliance checks reducing underage alcohol sales in Weakley County
Compliance checks and new systems for checking out customers buying alcohol are reducing underage alcohol sales in Weakley County. Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings, the Law Enforcement Liaison for the Weakley County Prevention Coalition, says through ongoing compliance checks, businesses that sell alcohol have changed the process of ringing up alcohol sales.
