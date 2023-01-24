Thank you to the Tennessee Valley Authority for its decision to build a 100-megawatt, 309-acre solar farm on top of a coal ash landfill at the Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah, Kentucky. The rolling blackouts TVA instituted around Christmas time due to the extreme cold snap are a perfect example of the challenges our power grid faces. Increased weather extremes in both summer and winter due to climate change as well as increased demand from population growth and more and more electrification of the things we use daily (like vehicles and stoves) are two of these challenges.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO