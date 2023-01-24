The lowdown on Marques Hagans with 247Sports reporter Jacquie Franciulli | The 1-0 Podcast

Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
‘It’s not if, it’s when’ | Inside Billy Fessler’s rapid coaching rise after walk-on Penn State football career
Billy Fessler’s eyes were peeled as he sat in Penn State’s Lasch Football Building Auditorium, nodding after every word that came from Joe Moorhead’s mouth as he delivered his first meeting as Penn State’s offensive coordinator. While Fessler’s playing career never amounted to much with the...
Digital Collegian
Position preview | A look at the Penn State men’s lacrosse midfielders
The season is right around the corner, and Penn State looks to start out on the right foot against Lafayette on Feb. 4. The Nittany Lions will start their 2023 campaign after a disappointing 2022 season. Penn State finished last season 3-11 and found itself toward the bottom of the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gains in-state walk-on quarterback commit Karson Kiesewetter
Penn State gained another walk-on commit Wednesday. Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter announced that he is committing to Penn State as a walk-on. At Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Kiesewetter threw for 2,018 yards, 18 touchdowns and averaged 155.2 yards per game in 2022. He led his squad to the...
Digital Collegian
Linebacker Jamari Buddin officially leaves Penn State football, commits to New Mexico State
One Penn State linebacker has found his new home on the other side of the country. Former blue and white linebacker Jamari Buddin announced he's transferring to New Mexico State on Twitter. Buddin played at Penn State for two seasons and appeared in nine games in 2022, when he finished...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds 2023 in-state wide receiver Ethan Black
Penn State received the commitment of a preferred walk-on wide receiver Wednesday afternoon. Ethan Black, a class of 2023 wide receiver from Davidsville, Pennsylvania, announced his intentions to join the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account. Black is the first official wide receiver commitment since the hire of new wide...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling faces toughest challenge yet in No. 2 Iowa on Friday
No. 1 Penn State is set to face its biggest test of the season against No. 2 Iowa at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Following blowout victories over Michigan and Michigan State over the weekend, the Nittany Lions will do battle with the Hawkeyes, who pose the biggest threat to Penn State’s national title hopes.
Digital Collegian
Oregon State hires former Penn State men's soccer associate head coach Greg Dalby as head coach
A former Nittany Lions coach is heading west. Oregon State has hired former Penn State men’s soccer associate head coach Greg Dalby as its new head coach. Dalby has been on the blue and white’s coaching staff since 2018. Now, he’ll look to guide a Beavers team to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball falls in overtime thriller to Rutgers, remains winless on road
After snapping a three-game losing streak on Sunday, Penn State moved quickly onto its next goal in mind: pick up a conference road win for the first time this season. The Lady Lions looked like they were on their way to doing just that on Thursday against Rutgers after an opening quarter in which they shot 62% from the field and led by as much as 11.
Digital Collegian
Tussey Mountain allows Penn State, State College community to hit the slopes
Tussey Mountain is a 50-acre ski resort with three chair lifts and one snow tube lift. The ownership of the mountain has changed hands since its opening in the 1960s, but it remains open to the public today. Despite facing variable conditions and warmer weather so far this season, skiers...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey forward Tessa Janecke named CHA Rookie of the Week
Penn State freshman sensation Tessa Janecke has earned yet another award in her rookie campaign. Janecke was named Rookie of the Week by the CHA thanks to her stellar series against Mercyhurst on Jan. 22-23. Janecke potted two goals and one assist for three points against the green and blue.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball's John Kerr earns AVCA Player of the Week honors after 2 strong performances
In the First Point Collegiate Challenge, Penn State rolled past two top-ten opponents thanks to the outstanding performance of senior outside hitter John Kerr. Kerr racked up 35 kills and 13 digs over two games, which helped him win the AVCA Collegiate Player of the Week award. As one of...
Digital Collegian
‘Tons of balloons, tons of heart sweaters, anything pink’ | Lock Boutique provides new fashion every week in downtown State College
Since Lock Boutique’s opening on Jan. 14, it has continued to offer new clothing, bridal dresses and plenty of pink apparel at its location at 216 E. College Ave. The owner, Lydia Shafer, said Lock Boutique originated in Bellefonte. Shafer said she started her business career with a hair...
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women's hockey looks to remain undefeated against Lindenwood in CHA matchups
Now looking at a nine-game undefeated streak, No. 12 Penn State looks to complete its season sweep against Lindenwood in the upcoming pair of matchups. After defeating the Lions in back-to-back games late in October, the Nittany Lions will see them again within their final CHA run before tournament play.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball's Leilani Kapinus named to Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year watchlist
Penn State's rock on defense was named to the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday. Redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus was recognized for her excellent defensive effort for the blue and white this season after pacing her squad in steals and blocks. The Big Ten...
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | Lack of affordable housing in downtown State College forces Penn State students to live far from campus
With roughly 46,000 undergraduate students attending Penn State’s University Park campus comes a high demand for living options. And since about 32,000 of them live off campus, according to Penn State Undergraduate Admissions, State College has become the temporary home to many. Yet, it seems finding housing that’s affordable and centrally located is becoming harder each year.
Digital Collegian
The Nicholas Tower experience | Column
They say your home is your temple, which is why it was such a tough process to find where to live off campus after freshman year. Me and my four current roommates sat in my 10-by-12-foot freshman dorm room and hammered out all of the important needs and wants. After taking some tours and discussing some more, we settled on our forever home — Nicholas Tower.
Digital Collegian
A guide to soups in State College to keep you warm in the cold | Blog
There are few dishes more ubiquitous than soup — a mixture of broth filled with any type of food can be found anywhere in the world to warm up cold customers. Now that it's snowing in State College, I also turned to soup for warmth. But where are the best soups to serve up in the winter months?
