State College, PA

The lowdown on Marques Hagans with 247Sports reporter Jacquie Franciulli | The 1-0 Podcast

By Seth Engle, Spencer Ripchik
Digital Collegian
 3 days ago
Digital Collegian

Penn State football adds 2023 in-state wide receiver Ethan Black

Penn State received the commitment of a preferred walk-on wide receiver Wednesday afternoon. Ethan Black, a class of 2023 wide receiver from Davidsville, Pennsylvania, announced his intentions to join the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account. Black is the first official wide receiver commitment since the hire of new wide...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling faces toughest challenge yet in No. 2 Iowa on Friday

No. 1 Penn State is set to face its biggest test of the season against No. 2 Iowa at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Following blowout victories over Michigan and Michigan State over the weekend, the Nittany Lions will do battle with the Hawkeyes, who pose the biggest threat to Penn State’s national title hopes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's basketball falls in overtime thriller to Rutgers, remains winless on road

After snapping a three-game losing streak on Sunday, Penn State moved quickly onto its next goal in mind: pick up a conference road win for the first time this season. The Lady Lions looked like they were on their way to doing just that on Thursday against Rutgers after an opening quarter in which they shot 62% from the field and led by as much as 11.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

EDITORIAL | Lack of affordable housing in downtown State College forces Penn State students to live far from campus

With roughly 46,000 undergraduate students attending Penn State’s University Park campus comes a high demand for living options. And since about 32,000 of them live off campus, according to Penn State Undergraduate Admissions, State College has become the temporary home to many. Yet, it seems finding housing that’s affordable and centrally located is becoming harder each year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

The Nicholas Tower experience | Column

They say your home is your temple, which is why it was such a tough process to find where to live off campus after freshman year. Me and my four current roommates sat in my 10-by-12-foot freshman dorm room and hammered out all of the important needs and wants. After taking some tours and discussing some more, we settled on our forever home — Nicholas Tower.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

