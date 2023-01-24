Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.

