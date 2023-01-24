ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Manchester, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Review

IUK students recognized for academics

KOKOMO — In the fall 2022 semester, 794 full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHI

Show off your photography skills in this state-wide photo contest

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - All the snow we've been getting has made for some beautiful scenes across the Wabash Valley. If you've got a knack for photography you could enter in this state-wide contest. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is on the hunt for the the best pictures...
INDIANA STATE
whatzup.com

Downtown Wabash is hidden gem

Just a short drive away is one of north-central Indiana’s sizzling secrets: Downtown Wabash. Over the past 20 years or so, it’s been reimagining and reinventing itself, and more than 80 local businesses have caught the vision. There’s a feast of history, culture, arts, shopping, and entertainment all made up of an eclectic community within the community, all within a span of two miles.
WABASH, IN
WNDU

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored

'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
CASS COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

LaGrange County under Travel Advisory

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - LaGrange County is now under a Travel Advisory. An Advisory is the lowest level of advisory. Routine travel and activities may be restricted in areas due to hazardous conditions. Caution should be used and hazardous areas should be avoided. The advisory is in effect until further...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday

WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
WARSAW, IN
xrock1039.com

Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’

Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
HOAGLAND, IN
WIBC.com

County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate. 50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.
DELPHI, IN
WANE-TV

Crews respond to large Whitley County house fire

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WANE) – A house in Whitley County is badly damaged after a fire early this morning. It started before 2 a.m. at a home in the 8100 block of South 700 East. Several fire crews responded and needed to take a defensive stance. Around 4 a.m. crews were able to get the fire under control.
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief suing FWCS for discrimination

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief is suing Fort Wayne Community Schools, claiming the school corporation discriminated against him by hiring less-qualified white applicants for a security supervisor position multiple times in recent years. Garry A. Hamilton, who served as Fort Wayne Police...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Multiple crashes shut down lanes on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Lanes on I-469 have been shut down due to multiple crashes. Indiana State Police say the eastbound lanes from I-69 to Maplecrest Road have been shut down. North and southbound exit ramps for I-469 are temporarily closed. Drivers will need to find alternate routes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Yo, where was the snow? – A Look at Next Week’s Forecast

STATEWIDE — You’re probably wondering why just a small amount of snow fell. The National Weather Service has the answer, and a look forward to next week. “Just a couple degrees error in the temperature of the atmosphere is basically what caused that,” says Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, “so, we ended up with a situation where it was really, really wet snow and so because of that, it wasn’t as fluffy. It didn’t quite accumulate to the depth that we expected.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
Journal Review

Indiana’s fiscal mix: Maybe we should take a look at spending

When the coal started running low at the mine my father worked in, he considered several options. The one he decided on was to relocate from Kentucky to Fort Wayne, which had two major advantages. It was large enough to have plenty of employment opportunities not involving coal mines, and his sister and her husband already lived here and could help his family navigate the new environment.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Information On Sunday Crash At Old 30 & 30 Updated

Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy