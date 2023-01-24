Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Journal Review
IUK students recognized for academics
KOKOMO — In the fall 2022 semester, 794 full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
WTHI
Show off your photography skills in this state-wide photo contest
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - All the snow we've been getting has made for some beautiful scenes across the Wabash Valley. If you've got a knack for photography you could enter in this state-wide contest. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is on the hunt for the the best pictures...
whatzup.com
Downtown Wabash is hidden gem
Just a short drive away is one of north-central Indiana’s sizzling secrets: Downtown Wabash. Over the past 20 years or so, it’s been reimagining and reinventing itself, and more than 80 local businesses have caught the vision. There’s a feast of history, culture, arts, shopping, and entertainment all made up of an eclectic community within the community, all within a span of two miles.
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
wfft.com
LaGrange County under Travel Advisory
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - LaGrange County is now under a Travel Advisory. An Advisory is the lowest level of advisory. Routine travel and activities may be restricted in areas due to hazardous conditions. Caution should be used and hazardous areas should be avoided. The advisory is in effect until further...
News Now Warsaw
Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday
WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
xrock1039.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
WANE-TV
Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
Wednesday snow sets January 25th snowfall record
The snow Wednesday also sends us back above average for the month of January.
WIBC.com
County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate. 50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.
WANE-TV
Crews respond to large Whitley County house fire
WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WANE) – A house in Whitley County is badly damaged after a fire early this morning. It started before 2 a.m. at a home in the 8100 block of South 700 East. Several fire crews responded and needed to take a defensive stance. Around 4 a.m. crews were able to get the fire under control.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief suing FWCS for discrimination
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief is suing Fort Wayne Community Schools, claiming the school corporation discriminated against him by hiring less-qualified white applicants for a security supervisor position multiple times in recent years. Garry A. Hamilton, who served as Fort Wayne Police...
wfft.com
Multiple crashes shut down lanes on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Lanes on I-469 have been shut down due to multiple crashes. Indiana State Police say the eastbound lanes from I-69 to Maplecrest Road have been shut down. North and southbound exit ramps for I-469 are temporarily closed. Drivers will need to find alternate routes.
wfft.com
Noble County Sheriff's Department lines down
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Noble County Sheriff's Department phone lines are down. People needing assistance should call 911 or 260-564-5740.
WIBC.com
Yo, where was the snow? – A Look at Next Week’s Forecast
STATEWIDE — You’re probably wondering why just a small amount of snow fell. The National Weather Service has the answer, and a look forward to next week. “Just a couple degrees error in the temperature of the atmosphere is basically what caused that,” says Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, “so, we ended up with a situation where it was really, really wet snow and so because of that, it wasn’t as fluffy. It didn’t quite accumulate to the depth that we expected.”
Journal Review
Indiana’s fiscal mix: Maybe we should take a look at spending
When the coal started running low at the mine my father worked in, he considered several options. The one he decided on was to relocate from Kentucky to Fort Wayne, which had two major advantages. It was large enough to have plenty of employment opportunities not involving coal mines, and his sister and her husband already lived here and could help his family navigate the new environment.
Times-Union Newspaper
Information On Sunday Crash At Old 30 & 30 Updated
Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.
Comments / 0