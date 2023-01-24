ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz pull away for blowout win over Charlotte, 120-102

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIv3H_0kP2XhW900

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After 50 games of the NBA season, the Utah Jazz have climbed back to the .500 mark.

Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, as the Jazz beat the cold-shooting Charlotte Hornets 120-102 on Monday night to improve to 25-25 on the season.

The Hornets made only two 3-pointers, both by Terry Rozier, the fewest by an NBA team this season. Charlotte had 16 attempts beyond the arc, shooting 12.5%, while the Jazz made 16 of 40. Utah attempted a franchise-record 29 three-pointers in the first half alone.

Kyrie Irving torches Jazz for 48 points as Nets win

Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points and Mike Conley added 14 for the Jazz, who have won three of four.

“Overall just a good solid team win,” said head coach Will Hardy. “I think that’s four quarters of good defense for the most part. I think our team really executed on the defensive end tonight.”

Rozier scored 23 points and Mason Plumlee had 18 for the Hornets, who were trying to win three straight games for the first time this season.

Charlotte’s leading scorer, LaMelo Ball, missed his second game with ankle and wrist soreness. Dennis Smith Jr. had 15 points and nine assists for the Hornets.

Utah led by 10 after three quarters before going on an 18-4 run, punctuated by Walker Kessler’s dunk, to make it 107-83 with 6:07 to play.

“Their record doesn’t say how scrappy they are and how hard they play,” said Kessler, who finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. “So we knew they were very capable. I’m really happy for how the team played. We looked dominant. I couldn’t ask for a better night.”

The Jazz ran the Hornets off the 3-point line and conceded long 2-point jumpers and wild drives to the basket. Meanwhile, the Jazz used crisp passing to find open 3-point shooters and drives through the lane.

Markkanen returns, scores 34 in Jazz romp

Eleven of Utah’s first 15 field goals were 3s, while the Hornets missed their first seven tries from long range. The Jazz led 58-45 at halftime despite having made three fewer field goals.

Talen Horton-Tucker brought the crowd to its feet with a thunderous baseline dunk at the end of the third quarter.

“I really just try to stay aggressive and put as much pressure as I can on the paint to trigger our drive and kick,” Horton-Tucker said. “I’ll sometimes be aggressive myself, just trying to do whatever coach wants me to do. Anything I can do to help our team win, I’m going to try to do.”

Because of injuries, Gordon Hayward played just his fourth game at Utah since spending his first seven seasons with the Jazz. He finished with 11 points.

There was a scary moment in the third quarter as rookie Ochai Agbaji flipped in the air on an acrobatic dunk attempt in the third quarter and landed awkwardly. He returned with in the fourth with tape on his left wrist.

The Jazz next play at Portland Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration

Steph Curry was ejected late in his Golden State Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night over a mouthpiece toss. Curry’s Warriors were leading 116-114 when teammate Jordan Poole jacked up a 30-foot 3-point attempt. Curry wanted the ball and was upset over Poole’s shot. After the shot attempt, Curry was frustrated... The post Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets

Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency

The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
ABC4

ABC4

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy