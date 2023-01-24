Read full article on original website
Reeths-Puffer pulls away for a boys basketball victory over rival Mona Shores
A large crowd was treated to an entertaining basketball game on Tuesday night at the Sailor Center at Mona Shores High School. A decisive 9-0 run in the final quarter carried the Reeths-Puffer Rockets to a 59-48 victory over the host Sailors. The teams battled back and forth through three...
Chye scores 21 as Mason County Central gets by Orchard View
Bouncing back after Monday night’s loss to Fremont, the Mason County Central boys’ basketball team defeated Orchard View, 60-48, at home on Wednesday night. The two teams put on an offensive show in the first quarter by combining for 44 points, with the Spartans prevailing for a 26-18 lead. The Spartans held the advantage, 35-28, at the half.
Oakridge sweeps Fremont on the lanes
MUSKEGON – — The Fremont bowling team had a rough evening on the lanes Wednesday. The Packers went 0-2 against the Eagles of Oakridge. The boys struggled and went down early, 27-3. Ashton Yuhasz led Fremont with a 189 while Gabe VanVleet followed with a game of 180.
Hovey posts triple-double in Hart’s win over Muskegon Catholic
Hart’s boys basketball team got off to a good start against Muskegon Catholic in Tuesday night’s non-conference game and rolled to a 76-30 victory. The visiting Pirates remained undefeated at 12-0. Parker Hovey, a senior, posted his eighth triple double of the season with 23 points, 18 rebounds...
Jayhawks come up short against GRCC in Wednesday hoops action
The Muskegon Community College men’s Jayhawks basketball team dropped a hard fought 83-74 game on Wednesday against their rival, Grand Rapids Community College. The league matchup was played at Bartels-Rode Gymnasium at MCC. The Jayhawks got some devastating news before the game. Starter Jacob Mueller’s (Charlevoix) injury would be...
Lady Jayhawks cruise to win over Grand Rapids Community College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks raced out to a 20-6 first quarter lead and never looked back in their 62-35 win over Grand Rapids Community College on Wednesday. The game was played in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA). The Jayhawks went on to take a 34-19 lead...
Gifford making most of his second tour of duty at MCC
The world has changed since Gene Gifford last coached at Muskegon Community College in 2007. “Now, when I walk through the locker room after practice, it’s dead quiet,” explained Gifford, 72, who coached MCC from 1981 to 2007, and came back for a second tour of duty as the head men’s basketball coach this season.
Brethren runs past Pentwater in Thursday hoops action
Falling into a 19-0 hole right off the bat, the Pentwater girls basketball team lost a West Michigan D League game to visiting Brethren, 52-20. It was Homecoming for the Falcons, but other than the crowning of the royalty there wasn’t much to celebrate for the home fans as the much bigger Bobcats dominated the game.
Hovey scores 31 as Hart cruises past Manistee
Hart exploded out of the blocks with a 3-point barrage that rocked Manistee against the ropes, and never let the Chippewas get back in the game Thursday night in rolling to a 74-48 non-conference win on the road. Hart, which received votes in this week’s Associated Press Division 3 rankings,...
Whitehall comes from behind to beat Western Michigan Christian
The Whitehall girls basketball team rallied from a halftime deficit on Tuesday evening and came from behind to beat Western Michigan Christian, 42-35 Whitehall led 9-8 edge after the first quarter of action. The Warriors outscored Whitehall 14-9 in the second stanza to take a 22-18 halftime lead. Whitehall regained...
Thompson’s double-double leads Whitehall in rout of Shelby
A big second quarter helped lift the Whitehall Vikings to a 92-61 home victory over the Shelby Tigers on Thursday night. In that pivotal quarter, the Vikings used a 12-point scoring advantage to take a 22-point lead at the half. The Vikings took a 10-point lead, 25-15, at the end...
Montague wrestlers win matches against Holton and Manistee
SHELBY – — The Montague wrestling team dominated a quad at Shelby High School on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats took down Holton, 72-12, and cruised by Manistee, 82-6. Savannah Winkleblack, Jimmy Thommen, Chris Aebig, Fletcher Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack, Michael Moore, Issac French, Malachi Plunkett, Landon Wood, Joe Winkleman, Emma Pendell and Natalie Bassett were all 2-0.
Grand Haven girls fall in final seconds to Hudsonville
The Grand Haven girls basketball team lost a heartbreaking game against OK Conference-Red foe Hudsonville on Tuesday evening. The Bucs led with 3 seconds left before a foul sent Hudsonville to the line to steal the win, 47-46. Grand Haven led at the end of the first half, 29-21. The...
Holton hangs on for win over Ravenna
The Holton Red Devils used a strong second-quarter performance to knock off Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers division contest on Tuesday, 43-37. “This was a game we had to have and the girls came out with the right effort it takes to compete,” said Holton coach Robert Jordan. “We played them earlier in the year and we all felt we let a game slip out of our hands at the last minute. We were up all game and Ravenna closed out on an 11-0 run to win by five, so this is one we had marked.”
Montague steamrolls Ravenna behind a dominant first half
The Montague Wildcats boys’ basketball team blitzed the Ravenna Bulldogs out of the gate and cruised to a 66-37 victory on Tuesday evening. Montague began the game on a 13-4 run to end the first quarter. The Wildcats led 34-14 at halftime. Montague maintained a 20-point lead going into the fourth quarter, 45-25.
Chye reaches 1000th career milestone at Mason County Central
When Mason County Central’s Will Chye was brought up to varsity as a freshman, he was predominantly a perimeter scorer. Now a senior, Chye has altered his game to be more of an inside threat. Despite tweaking his ankle, and drawing extra attention from opposing defenses, Chye has continued...
Slow start costs Newaygo girls’ in loss to Reed City
The Newaygo girls basketball teams have dominated the Reed City Coyote teams in the past number of years. That wasn’t the case on Tuesday evening as the Lions fell to Reed City, 46-29, in a Central State Activities Association contest. The Coyotes used a strong first-half performance, along with...
Newaygo gets by Oakridge in overtime, 62-60
Bryce Decker had a big offensive night for the Newaygo Lions scoring 28 points and pulling down 12 rebounds in leading Newaygo to a 62-60 overtime win over the Oakridge Eagles in a non-conference contest on Thursday evening. Newaygo jumped out to a 22-14 lead by the end of the...
Calvary Christian struggles in the second half, falls to Saugatuck
The Fruitport Calvary Christian girls basketball team lost a non-conference contest to Saugatuck on Tuesday, 49-30 The Eagles led 11-5 after the first eight minutes. Saugatuck outscored the Eagles 15-11 in the second quarter. The Eagles still held a two-point lead at halftime, 22-20. The second half was slow for...
Lady Big Reds cruise past Holland in OK-Green action
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds kept their perfect OK Conference-Green record intact by clobbering the Holland Dutch 60-21 on Tuesday. The Big Reds had a balanced scoring attack with three players in double digits. Mariah Sain led Muskegon with a game-high 14 points. Ty’Veonna Davis tossed in 11 points while...
