Texas-based nonprofit offers guidance to Central Valley School District after middle school threat last week

New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
idahoednews.org
Educational choice: Only a win for students who attend private schools
“Educational Choice.” It sounds like an innocent idea. However, it is really only a win for parents of students who attend private schools. The Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” While there are clearly concerns statewide about how well Idaho has maintained those schools, the state has definitely developed a variety of schools in that system.
Idaho Parents Outraged – This Book Is STILL In Schools In 2023
It's becoming too much for us to bare. Are public schools really expecting kids to learn and grow up to be successful when they're giving them such vile reading material?. Don't parents have a right to say what they do and don't want their children exposed to in a school setting? Because if they do, oh boy, Idaho's public schools are about to get an earfull.
WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age
Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
idahoednews.org
Attorney general questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in scores of Idaho schools
Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy came into the limelight when attendees at...
KXLY
Gonzaga Law School, UW Medical ends participation with U.S. News rankings
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Within the past few days, the Gonzaga University School of Law and University of Washington School of Medicine announced that they will no longer participate in the rankings made by the U.S. News and World Report. Both schools are following a number of other schools that have...
Idaho Senators Grill University Leaders Over Woke Indoctrination
It's that time of year at the legislature when educational leaders answer elected officials' questions about what is and what isn't being taught in Idaho colleges and universities. Once again, the topic of 'woke ideology forced upon students and teachers was discussed with Boise State's President, Doctor Marlene Tromp. Several...
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Fire Department hosts open house to engage with hopeful hires
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) is looking to find 30 new full-time firefighters to its ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. To accomplish that, an open house this Saturday will show new recruits what the job entails. Travelling east from the Cascades, SFD is the largest...
Washington student learning loss prompts bill to add one week to school year
(The Center Square) – In response to student learning loss due to the closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, two Washington state lawmakers have put forward a bipartisan bill in the Senate to expand the school year by five days. State Sens. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, and Linda...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gonzaga University School of Law won’t participate in U.S. News and World Report rankings
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga University School of Law will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report (USNWR) rankings. The change is part of a broader movement of colleges and universities to forgo participation in the rankings due to concerns over how USNWR makes its decisions. GU’s decision follows moves by the University of Washington and Seattle University law schools.
idahoednews.org
Analysis: Finally, lawmakers talk about NIC and address the elephant in the room
The Statehouse’s chronically cramped budget hearing room was packed as usual Thursday morning — with officials from Idaho’s four community colleges. And an elephant. And after dispensing with a few basic talking points — the 50th anniversary of a nursing program, a workforce training program partnering with more than 300 businesses — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South addressed the elephant.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had defended the mother of one of his four alleged victims.
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane ballerina wins 1st place in Youth America Grand Prix, qualifies for international finals
SPOKANE, Wash. – Avery Denney, a 17-year-old dancer from Spokane, placed first in the senior division of the 2023 Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP). Her performance, one of 145 classical ballet solos, qualifies her for a coveted spot in the YAGP International Finals.The International Ballet Competition hosts the YAGP as part of their efforts to further dance education, acting as an audition and scholarship competition for professional dance schools around the globe.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
FOX 28 Spokane
AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers unanimously voted to push forward a bill that would create a $2 million pilot program to use cameras and artificial intelligence technology to help identify fires before they burn out of control. The bill was approved by a Senate committee Thursday, and comes a year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes. The goal is for cameras and an AI algorithm to detect the plume of smoke and alert first responders who can stomp out the blaze before it grows. The proposed pilot program to help quench increasingly drastic wildfires in Colorado will move to the state Senate Appropriations Committee next.
Gonzaga Bulletin
GU School of Law withdraws from law school rankings, joining Harvard and Yale
Gonzaga University’s School of Law will no longer be participating in the U.S. News and World Report law school rankings, joining a group of other educational law institutions, like Harvard and Yale, that have made the decision to leave the ranking system. The decision was announced in a public...
There Are Currently 5 Gangs That Are Trying To Take Over Idaho
While Idaho is as a whole is relatively a safe place (and for the most part, always has been), there are still violent crimes taking place in the Gem State. We all know about the horrific quadruple murder at the University of Idaho and of course, the sick and sadistic Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
krcrtv.com
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
