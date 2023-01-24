ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

Tygers' victory, Lexington's loss tightens OCC boys basketball race

MANSFIELD -- Two taut results tightened the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball race considerably after Tuesday night's action. Mansfield Senior racked up a 68-58 road win at West Holmes, while New Philadelphia upset Lexington 55-53 to complete a dramatic turn of events.
LEXINGTON, OH
Snow emergency for Ashland County removed, but more snow coming

ASHLAND — The Ashland County Sheriff's Office has removed the Level 1 Snow Emergency that was in effect since 8 a.m. Wednesday, but more snow and cold temperatures are on the way. A trained spotter reported 2.2 inches in Hayesville by 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
St. Peter's "Sister Bernie" dies Wednesday morning at age 97

JOLIET, Illinois – A Mansfield St. Peter's icon has passed. The Congregation of the Third Order of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate (Joliet Franciscans) announced Sister Bernard Marie Campbell, died early Wednesday morning. She was 97 years old. She had been in failing health and died peacefully in her sleep.
MANSFIELD, OH
'Paying is no option:' 21 more Amish appear in court, refuse to pay fines

ASHLAND — Twenty-one more Amish refused to pay their fines for violating Ohio's new buggy law at multiple hearings in the Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday. Levi Lehman, Andy Zook, Harvey Hostetler, William Zook, Eli Gingerich, Abraham Yoder, Andy Hersberger, Jacob Swartzentruber and Henry Weaver appeared before Magistrate Fred Oxley at 9 a.m. for a fines and costs hearing.
ASHLAND, OH

