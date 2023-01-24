Read full article on original website
ashlandsource.com
Tygers' victory, Lexington's loss tightens OCC boys basketball race
MANSFIELD -- Two taut results tightened the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball race considerably after Tuesday night's action. Mansfield Senior racked up a 68-58 road win at West Holmes, while New Philadelphia upset Lexington 55-53 to complete a dramatic turn of events.
NC State and Ashland County Community Academy team up to give Ashland more college opportunities
North Central State College has been providing students in Ashland, Richland and Crawford Counties opportunities to expand their education for over fifty years. In order to serve even more of those with a desire to further their studies, the college is partnering with Ashland County Community Academy to provide NC State classes in Ashland.
Ashland, Richland, Knox and Crawford counties under Level 1 snow emergencies
ASHLAND -- Sheriff E. Wayne Risner issued a Level 1 snow emergency for roads and streets in the county on Wednesday morning. Richland, Knox and Crawford counties are also at Level 1 as of Wednesday morning.
The youngest Jefferson's Ground Sloth was found near Millersburg in 1890
Even if you haven’t been to the Orton Geological Museum in Columbus (and shame on you for that!) it might still look familiar to some of you.
St. Patrick's Day in Ashland to return March 17 with parades, kilts & a green Town Run
ASHLAND — Weigh, hey and up she rises, weigh hey and up she rises, weigh hey and up she rises early in ... January?. Save the dates for March 17 — St. Patrick's Day in Ashland is set.
Ashland County students, families have accumulated thousands in school meal debt this year
ASHLAND — Students and families at public schools around Ashland County have racked up thousands of dollars of school meal debt in the 2022-2023 school year, the first without universal free lunches since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the USDA began reimbursing school districts around the country for their...
Snow emergency for Ashland County removed, but more snow coming
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Sheriff's Office has removed the Level 1 Snow Emergency that was in effect since 8 a.m. Wednesday, but more snow and cold temperatures are on the way. A trained spotter reported 2.2 inches in Hayesville by 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather...
St. Peter's "Sister Bernie" dies Wednesday morning at age 97
JOLIET, Illinois – A Mansfield St. Peter's icon has passed. The Congregation of the Third Order of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate (Joliet Franciscans) announced Sister Bernard Marie Campbell, died early Wednesday morning. She was 97 years old. She had been in failing health and died peacefully in her sleep.
'Paying is no option:' 21 more Amish appear in court, refuse to pay fines
ASHLAND — Twenty-one more Amish refused to pay their fines for violating Ohio's new buggy law at multiple hearings in the Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday. Levi Lehman, Andy Zook, Harvey Hostetler, William Zook, Eli Gingerich, Abraham Yoder, Andy Hersberger, Jacob Swartzentruber and Henry Weaver appeared before Magistrate Fred Oxley at 9 a.m. for a fines and costs hearing.
