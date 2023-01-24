Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial for the murders of his wife and son, a case that has exposed years of fraudulent behavior and spurred investigations into three other deaths. Here's everything you need to know about the "Murdaugh murders." Who is the Murdaugh family, and why were they so powerful? The Murdaugh family held a decades-long dynasty as the district attorneys for five counties in South Carolina's Lowcountry. Randolph Murdaugh Sr. founded his private law firm in Hampton County in 1910 and was elected as a solicitor, South Carolina's equivalent of a prosecutor, for the state's 14th...

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO