For the second straight game, an outstanding defensive performance in the second half proved to be the difference for the UCSB women’s basketball team. Trailing by as many 20 points in the third quarter, the Gauchos flipped the script on visiting Hawaii and downed the Rainbow Wahine, 72-69, behind an impressive 25-point third quarter. It was UCSB’s highest output in a single period since scoring 32 in the second quarter against Cal Lutheran earlier this year.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 8 HOURS AGO