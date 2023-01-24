Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Wrestling: Run of 4 Straight Pins Carry Santa Barbara Past Pacifica
The Santa Barbara High wrestling team recorded four straight pins and defeated Pacifica, 45-31, in the final Channel League dual meet of the season on Tuesday night in Oxnard. Benicio Holland-Garica, Angel Parra, Jonathan Hernandez Mora and Jose Escobar won their bouts by fall to give the Dons the lead for good.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Takes Care of Business, Beats Santa Barbara, for 3rd Straight Channel League Title
The San Marcos boys soccer team clinched its third straight Channel League title with a 4-1 rivalry win over Santa Barbara High on Thursday night at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals improved to 12-0-0 (36 points) and 13-1-2 overall. They hold a seven-point lead over second-place Oxnard (9-1-2, 29 points) with two league games remaining.
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Girls Fall to Oxnard 57-39; Rematch Saturday
The Dos Pueblos girls fell 57-39 Thursday to an Oxnard team fighting for the Channel League lead. “Credit to Oxnard, they played really well and came out aggressive,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “Every game is a must win game for us from here on out,” he added....
Ventura County Reporter
News In Brief: Week of January 26, 2023
The chief financial officer for the city of Oxnard is leaving her position after less than two years on the job. City officials said Betsy George announced her “retirement from the public sector” in a news release but gave no further details about her decision to leave the city effective Jan. 19.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Girls Drop OT decision to Santa Paula; Santa Ynez Falls to Templeton
The Carpinteria girls battled to the end Thursday against Citrus Coast League undefeated leader Santa Paula, but the host Cardinals posted a 50-43 win in overtime. The Warriors led 21-16 at the half, after both teams came out playing aggressive defense. Carpinteria held Santa Paula to five points in the second quarter.
Noozhawk
Ava Stryker Leads Balanced San Marcos Attack for Opening Win at Newport Elite Eight
Ava Stryker powered in six goals and drew three ejections to lead a balanced San Marcos girls water polo team to a 19-13 win over CIF-San Diego Section power The Bishop’s School of La Jolla at the Newport Elite Eight Tournament on Thursday at Newport Harbor High. Sophia Panossian...
Noozhawk
Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
Noozhawk
Gabriella Wilcox Goal Gives Dos Pueblos a 1-0 Win over Pacifica
Gabriella Wilcox scored a looping shot over the Pacifica goalkeeper to give Dos Pueblos a key 1-0 Channel League win against visiting Pacifica. Maggie Gallup filled in at GK for the Chargers and recorded the shutout. “It was a fast & physical game tonight,” Dos Pueblos coach Marco Medina said....
Noozhawk
Water Polo: Underclassmen Lead Way for Carpinteria; Santa Barbara Edged by Oaks Christian
Lilli Nemetz scored four goals and Giulia Piccoletti had three to lead the Carpinteria girls water polo team to a 9-3 win over Nordhoff in a Citrus Coast League game on Tuesday. Piccoletti, a sophomore center position and Nemetz, a junior attacker, sparked the Warriors to a 4-1 lead with...
Noozhawk
Three Santa Ynez Wrestlers Honored on Senior Night
The Santa Ynez boys wrestlers celebrated Senior Night in a 43-36 loss to Santa Maria — going 7-1 in contested matches but forfeiting at six weights. “This loss was bittersweet for the Pirates,” said coach Chantalle Castellanos. “Although the score shows a loss, we have to count this as a win for our small varsity squad.
Noozhawk
UCSB’s ‘Cardiac Kids’ Pull Off Another 4th-Quarter Comeback to Defeat Hawaii, 72-69
For the second straight game, an outstanding defensive performance in the second half proved to be the difference for the UCSB women’s basketball team. Trailing by as many 20 points in the third quarter, the Gauchos flipped the script on visiting Hawaii and downed the Rainbow Wahine, 72-69, behind an impressive 25-point third quarter. It was UCSB’s highest output in a single period since scoring 32 in the second quarter against Cal Lutheran earlier this year.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Roars Into Uptown Santa Barbara
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. A little bit of the Funk Zone is moving Uptown. Brass Bear Brewing has opened at the site of the former Le Cafe Stella,...
Noozhawk
Jacob Compton of Santa Barbara, 1996-2022
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must share that our dear Jacob Compton, beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, and true friend to all passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 26. Jake was born on Jan. 27, 1996 to Joseph and...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Noozhawk
Soccer: Favi Rosales’ Late Game-Winner Keeps San Marcos Undefeated in League; Santa Barbara Wins
Favi Rosales finished a rebound in the 73rd minute to give San Marcos a 2-1 boys soccer win over Buena to remain undefeated in the Channel League. The Royals are 11-0-0 in league and 12-1-2 overall. Rosales scored after Jose Ramirez fired a shot from close range that was deflected...
Noozhawk
Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara, 1966-2022
Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lompoc Valley Hospital. Born on April 11, 1966, Abel was a Santa Barbara native, and attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School. Before his passing, Abel worked for San Roque Pet Hospital and Advance Veterinary Specialists of...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Goalie Megan Garner Shuts Out Buena in 16-0 Charger Win
The Dos Pueblos girls bounced back from their first Channel League loss Tuesday by shutting out Buena at home on Wednesday with a 16-0 rout. Megan Garner held the shutout against the visitors, including 12 blocks and two steals. Emma Gilbert, in her last home league game, led the offense...
Noozhawk
Giulia Piccoletti Leads Carpinteria Water Polo to Win; Baylor Wilson’s Hat Trick Paces Laguna Blanca Boys Soccer
Giulia Piccoletti led the way with seven goals as the Carpinteria girls beat Hueneme 12-1 Thursday to remain undefeated in Citrus Coast League play. Taylor Classen and Lilli Nemetz each scored twice for the Warriors and Kate Isaac scored once. The Warriors next their 6-0 league record, 13-4 overall, to...
Chinese American local shares how Monterey Park Shooting hits close to home
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- For many Asian Americans the Lunar New Year brings a message of optimism, peace, and new beginnings. Residents up and down the coast rung in the Lunar New Year by gathering with family, playing traditional games like mahjong, gifting red envelopes with “lucky” amounts of money, and dancing. But one of these The post Chinese American local shares how Monterey Park Shooting hits close to home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Falls to Hot-Shooting Buena, 82-58
The San Marcos boys ran into a hot-shooting Buena team Wednesday night in Channel League action, losing 82-58 on Senior Night at Maury Halleck Gym. Five 3-pointers in the first quarter helped Buena to a 21-14 lead after one quarter. The Bulldogs expanded the lead to 15 at halftime, 44-29.
