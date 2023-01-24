ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noozhawk

Wrestling: Run of 4 Straight Pins Carry Santa Barbara Past Pacifica

The Santa Barbara High wrestling team recorded four straight pins and defeated Pacifica, 45-31, in the final Channel League dual meet of the season on Tuesday night in Oxnard. Benicio Holland-Garica, Angel Parra, Jonathan Hernandez Mora and Jose Escobar won their bouts by fall to give the Dons the lead for good.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Girls Fall to Oxnard 57-39; Rematch Saturday

The Dos Pueblos girls fell 57-39 Thursday to an Oxnard team fighting for the Channel League lead. “Credit to Oxnard, they played really well and came out aggressive,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “Every game is a must win game for us from here on out,” he added....
OXNARD, CA
Ventura County Reporter

News In Brief: Week of January 26, 2023

The chief financial officer for the city of Oxnard is leaving her position after less than two years on the job. City officials said Betsy George announced her “retirement from the public sector” in a news release but gave no further details about her decision to leave the city effective Jan. 19.
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Gabriella Wilcox Goal Gives Dos Pueblos a 1-0 Win over Pacifica

Gabriella Wilcox scored a looping shot over the Pacifica goalkeeper to give Dos Pueblos a key 1-0 Channel League win against visiting Pacifica. Maggie Gallup filled in at GK for the Chargers and recorded the shutout. “It was a fast & physical game tonight,” Dos Pueblos coach Marco Medina said....
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Three Santa Ynez Wrestlers Honored on Senior Night

The Santa Ynez boys wrestlers celebrated Senior Night in a 43-36 loss to Santa Maria — going 7-1 in contested matches but forfeiting at six weights. “This loss was bittersweet for the Pirates,” said coach Chantalle Castellanos. “Although the score shows a loss, we have to count this as a win for our small varsity squad.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB’s ‘Cardiac Kids’ Pull Off Another 4th-Quarter Comeback to Defeat Hawaii, 72-69

For the second straight game, an outstanding defensive performance in the second half proved to be the difference for the UCSB women’s basketball team. Trailing by as many 20 points in the third quarter, the Gauchos flipped the script on visiting Hawaii and downed the Rainbow Wahine, 72-69, behind an impressive 25-point third quarter. It was UCSB’s highest output in a single period since scoring 32 in the second quarter against Cal Lutheran earlier this year.
HONOLULU, HI
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Roars Into Uptown Santa Barbara

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. A little bit of the Funk Zone is moving Uptown. Brass Bear Brewing has opened at the site of the former Le Cafe Stella,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Jacob Compton of Santa Barbara, 1996-2022

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must share that our dear Jacob Compton, beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, and true friend to all passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 26. Jake was born on Jan. 27, 1996 to Joseph and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara, 1966-2022

Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lompoc Valley Hospital. Born on April 11, 1966, Abel was a Santa Barbara native, and attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School. Before his passing, Abel worked for San Roque Pet Hospital and Advance Veterinary Specialists of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Goalie Megan Garner Shuts Out Buena in 16-0 Charger Win

The Dos Pueblos girls bounced back from their first Channel League loss Tuesday by shutting out Buena at home on Wednesday with a 16-0 rout. Megan Garner held the shutout against the visitors, including 12 blocks and two steals. Emma Gilbert, in her last home league game, led the offense...
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Chinese American local shares how Monterey Park Shooting hits close to home

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- For many Asian Americans the Lunar New Year brings a message of optimism, peace, and new beginnings. Residents up and down the coast rung in the Lunar New Year by gathering with family, playing traditional games like mahjong, gifting red envelopes with “lucky” amounts of money, and dancing. But one of these The post Chinese American local shares how Monterey Park Shooting hits close to home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Falls to Hot-Shooting Buena, 82-58

The San Marcos boys ran into a hot-shooting Buena team Wednesday night in Channel League action, losing 82-58 on Senior Night at Maury Halleck Gym. Five 3-pointers in the first quarter helped Buena to a 21-14 lead after one quarter. The Bulldogs expanded the lead to 15 at halftime, 44-29.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

