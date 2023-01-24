It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Sugarcreek Garaway wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-44 over Strasburg in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 18, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Strasburg took on...

STRASBURG, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO