Centerburg mows down Delaware Christian
Centerburg controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-30 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 26. Recently on January 18, Centerburg squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Close Encounter: Duncan Falls Philo nips Zanesville Maysville
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Duncan Falls Philo didn't mind, dispatching Zanesville Maysville 57-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 26. Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Duncan Falls Philo faced off on December 14, 2021 at Duncan Falls Philo High...
Lore City Buckeye Trail smashes through East Canton
Lore City Buckeye Trail's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate East Canton 43-21 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 26. The last time East Canton and Lore City Buckeye Trail played in a 45-36 game on December 11, 2021. Click here for a recap.
Massillon Tuslaw earns solid win over Canton Central Catholic
Massillon Tuslaw handed Canton Central Catholic a tough 50-32 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Massillon Tuslaw and Canton Central Catholic squared off with January 26, 2022 at Massillon Tuslaw High School last season. For more, click here.
Pleasant overcomes Clear Fork
Pleasant collected a solid win over Clear Fork in a 51-38 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on January 26. The last time Pleasant and Clear Fork played in a 49-45 game on January 26, 2021. For results, click here.
Sugarcreek Garaway delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Strasburg
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Sugarcreek Garaway wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-44 over Strasburg in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 18, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Strasburg took on...
Nerve-racking affair ends with Lyndhurst Brush on top of Dover
Lyndhurst Brush survived Dover in a 38-35 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 18, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Gates Mills Gilmour and Dover took on New Philadelphia on January 21 at Dover High School. For a full recap, click here.
Sandusky Perkins takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Tiffin Columbian
A deficit merely stoked the drama as Tiffin Columbian flashed past Sandusky Perkins 61-45 on Thursday in Ohio boys basketball on January 26. The last time Sandusky Perkins and Tiffin Columbian played in a 65-63 game on February 2, 2021. For results, click here.
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon outlasts Tiffin Calvert in topsy-turvy battle
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon collected a solid win over Tiffin Calvert in a 50-40 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with January 29, 2022 at Tiffin Calvert High School last season. For more, click here.
North Canton Hoover rains down on Canton GlenOak
North Canton Hoover called "game" in the waning moments of a 56-41 defeat of Canton GlenOak during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Canton GlenOak squared off with January 22, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Canton McKinley imposes its will on Massillon Perry
Canton McKinley's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-32 win over Massillon Perry in Ohio girls basketball action on January 25. Last season, Massillon Perry and Canton McKinley faced off on December 11, 2021 at Massillon Perry High School. For more,...
Plain City Jonathan Alder dodges a bullet in win over Bellefontaine
Plain City Jonathan Alder finally found a way to top Bellefontaine 42-34 on January 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 22, 2022 at Bellefontaine High School. For more, click here.
Pretty portrait: Columbus St. Francis DeSales paints a victorious picture in win over Pickerington North
Columbus St. Francis DeSales handed Pickerington North a tough 46-34 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 24. The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Pickerington North played in a 37-26 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Marion-Franklin ends the party for Columbus Walnut Ridge
Columbus Marion-Franklin trucked Columbus Walnut Ridge on the road to a 68-58 victory on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on January 31, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School. Click here for a recap.
Columbus Bishop Watterson severs Hilliard Darby's hopes
Columbus Bishop Watterson dumped Hilliard Darby 57-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 24. Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Hilliard Darby squared off with January 25, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Amanda-Clearcreek survives taut tilt with Bloom-Carroll
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Amanda-Clearcreek defeated Bloom-Carroll 46-37 on January 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Amanda-Clearcreek squared off with January 28, 2022 at Bloom-Carroll High School last season. For...
Razor thin: Wooster earns tough verdict over Mt. Vernon
A sigh of relief filled the air in Wooster's locker room after a trying 60-58 test with Mt. Vernon for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 24. The start wasn't the problem for Mt. Vernon, as it began with a 13-8 edge over Wooster through the end of the first quarter.
Westerville North outlasts Delaware Hayes
Westerville North stretched out and finally snapped Delaware Hayes to earn a 53-39 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 24. Delaware Hayes authored a promising start, taking a 12-10 advantage over Westerville North at the end of the first quarter.
Louisville overwhelms Alliance Marlington
Louisville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 91-51 win over Alliance Marlington in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 15, Louisville faced off against Grove City and Alliance Marlington took on Beloit West Branch on January 20 at Beloit West Branch High School. For a full recap, click here.
Zanesville Maysville staggers Thornville Sheridan with resounding performance
Zanesville Maysville's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Thornville Sheridan 73-53 on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Zanesville Maysville drew first blood by forging a 16-13 margin over Thornville Sheridan after the first quarter.
