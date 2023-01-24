ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers' Charles Omenihu arrested after domestic incident

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and was released after he posted bail. Omenihu was also served with a restraining...
