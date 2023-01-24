Read full article on original website
SEC sues Winklevoss twins over ‘Gemini Earn’ program that sparked $900M crisis
The SEC charged the Winklevoss twins’ Gemini crypto exchange and its lending partner Genesis this week with selling unregistered securities in the form of a “Gemini Earn” program that sparked a $900 million crisis. Regulators are seeking to recover any “ill-gotten gains” generated by the interest-bearing account program, which billed itself as a way for customers to earn 8% annual interest on their digital currency holdings. The accounts have been frozen since November, with customers unable to access their funds. “We allege that Genesis and Gemini offered unregistered securities to the public, bypassing disclosure requirements designed to protect investors,” SEC Chair Gary...
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple CEO Says Settlement with SEC unlikely in $XRP lawsuit, Predicts Outcome This Year
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the fintech firm is unlikely to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against it and two executives, which alleges they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. At a...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class Action Suit Over U.S. Share Sale
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Argo Blockchain, a crypto miner whose shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ARB) and Nasdaq (ARBK), is facing a class action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary shares (ADS) in 2021.
thenewscrypto.com
SEC Rejects Bitcoin Spot ETF Proposal of Ark Invest and 21Shares
The SEC has approved the introduction of several Bitcoin futures ETFs in the past. Institutions would be able to bypass internal charter restrictions as per SEC. A Bitcoin spot ETF has been denied approval by the SEC yet again. ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, and 21Shares, a provider of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), tried again with their strategy to launch the Bitcoin ETF, but were unsuccessful. The original filing date was May 13 of last year, a month after Ark’s first listing application for the goods on BZX was denied.
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
Paul Krugman says bitcoin could be losing out to the 'pet rock of ages' gold because scandals are denting faith in crypto
Some investors are losing faith in fashionable technobabble and turning to gold, "the pet rock of ages", Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman has suggested.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ
In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
Benzinga
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stick With Gold: 'Ignore Crypto Cheerleaders Now That Bitcoin's Bouncing'
Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money Host warned investors to not get caught up in the hype surrounding crypto despite Bitcoin’s BTC/USD recent gains. Instead, he recommended that investors look to gold. What Happened: Cramer delved into the analysis presented by Garner, the senior commodity market strategist and broker...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
CoinDesk
Mango Markets to Resume Crypto Trading, SEC Be Damned
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Developers behind the shuttered decentralized crypto exchange Mango Markets say they’re pushing forward with a relaunch of the project – even as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleges the project’s native token, MNGO, is a security.
zycrypto.com
A ‘Strong SEC’ Has Crypto Industry Players Running Scared, US Sen. Warren Says
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) unleashed a fury against the cryptocurrency industry on Wednesday. Speaking during an interview with the American Economic Liberties Projects, the longtime and almost mechanistically predictable opponent of crypto called on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to step up its crypto enforcement efforts. Warren posited that industry participants are “scared of a strong SEC”.
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
CoinDesk
Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Greetings. I’m Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
