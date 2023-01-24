ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

SEC sues Winklevoss twins over ‘Gemini Earn’ program that sparked $900M crisis

The SEC charged the Winklevoss twins’ Gemini crypto exchange and its lending partner Genesis this week with selling unregistered securities in the form of a “Gemini Earn” program that sparked a $900 million crisis. Regulators are seeking to recover any “ill-gotten gains” generated by the interest-bearing account program, which billed itself as a way for customers to earn 8% annual interest on their digital currency holdings. The accounts have been frozen since November, with customers unable to access their funds. “We allege that Genesis and Gemini offered unregistered securities to the public, bypassing disclosure requirements designed to protect investors,” SEC Chair Gary...
Benzinga

Interview: Grayscale Fights SEC To Turn The Largest BTC Trust Into Largest BTC ETF

As the largest digital currency asset manager, Grayscale leads the way in helping investors access digital assets. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an important part of that. At over $14.5 billion, it is the largest Bitcoin trust according to Grayscale, and one of the first securities solely invested in and deriving value from the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD.
cryptoglobe.com

Ripple CEO Says Settlement with SEC unlikely in $XRP lawsuit, Predicts Outcome This Year

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the fintech firm is unlikely to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against it and two executives, which alleges they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. At a...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class Action Suit Over U.S. Share Sale

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Argo Blockchain, a crypto miner whose shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ARB) and Nasdaq (ARBK), is facing a class action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary shares (ADS) in 2021.
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ

In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
thenewscrypto.com

SEC Rejects Bitcoin Spot ETF Proposal of Ark Invest and 21Shares

The SEC has approved the introduction of several Bitcoin futures ETFs in the past. Institutions would be able to bypass internal charter restrictions as per SEC. A Bitcoin spot ETF has been denied approval by the SEC yet again. ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, and 21Shares, a provider of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), tried again with their strategy to launch the Bitcoin ETF, but were unsuccessful. The original filing date was May 13 of last year, a month after Ark’s first listing application for the goods on BZX was denied.
CoinDesk

Mango Markets to Resume Crypto Trading, SEC Be Damned

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Developers behind the shuttered decentralized crypto exchange Mango Markets say they’re pushing forward with a relaunch of the project – even as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleges the project’s native token, MNGO, is a security.
zycrypto.com

A ‘Strong SEC’ Has Crypto Industry Players Running Scared, US Sen. Warren Says

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) unleashed a fury against the cryptocurrency industry on Wednesday. Speaking during an interview with the American Economic Liberties Projects, the longtime and almost mechanistically predictable opponent of crypto called on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to step up its crypto enforcement efforts. Warren posited that industry participants are “scared of a strong SEC”.
lawstreetmedia.com

Private Suit Follows SEC Action Against Genesis Capital

In the wake of a similar suit brought by regulators, a group of investors has filed a class action complaint against Digital Currency Group (DCG), Inc. and its founder and controlling shareholder Barry Silbert. They allege the company sold unregistered securities and subsequently committed security fraud. As described in the...
CoinDesk

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Greetings. I’m Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
decrypt.co

This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most

All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses. The third full week of 2023 was also the third consecutive week of market-wide gains for all the top cryptocurrencies. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have...

