Seaside Heights, NJ

Brick Approves Heliport at Ocean Medical Center: Here’s How It Will Work

The Eurocopter EC-135 was tied down at a temporary helipad at Ocean Medical Center on Thursday afternoon, its side emblazoned with its “AirMed 2” callsign, and covers on its rotor tips. But less than an hour later, it was in the air, passing over the Herbertsville section of Brick Township on its way to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Jackson.
BRICK, NJ
Brick Places Lien on Home That Housed 180 Animals, Building Now Boarded Up

Brick Township has placed a lien on the home at 111 Arrowhead Park Drive for the portion of the cleanup effort expended by the township’s public works department after its inhabitants were charged with animal cruelty and child endangerment in December 2022. The township council on Tuesday night, without...
BRICK, NJ
Two More Neighborhood Road Paving Projects Planned in Brick

A pair of Brick Township neighborhoods will be treated to fresh pavement and drainage improvements, officials said this week. The township council on Tuesday voted unanimously to seek bids for roadway improvement projects in the Seaview Village and Laurelhurst Phase III neighborhoods. Seaview Village is a senior community located off Old Hooper Avenue at the southernmost point in town, while Laurelhurst Phase III is the formal name for a number of streets making up a neighborhood off Princeton Avenue.
BRICK, NJ
Brick Sets Its Summerfest Band Schedule for 2023

The Jersey Shore may be heading into the chilliest time of the year, but Brick Township officials had summer fun on their minds Tuesday night. The township council approved a contract with an events management firm to set the band schedule for 2023 Summerfest concert series, which will once again consist of four events with food, a beer and wine garden, activities and a fireworks display each week. The governing body also voted in favor of seeking bids for the other aspects of the annual series of events at Windward Beach Park.
BRICK, NJ

